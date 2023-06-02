House Of Tacos
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Enter the House of Tacos where we use a myriad of spices that pay homage to cultures all over the world where robust flavors, quality ingredients, and healthy portions are always on the menu.
Location
362 Harter Ave, Barberton, OH 44203
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Anna Bean Coffee Company - 361 4th Street NW
No Reviews
361 4th Street NW Barberton, OH 44203
View restaurant
The Basement Sports Bar & Grill - Manchester Rd
No Reviews
3420 Manchester Rd Akron, OH 44319
View restaurant