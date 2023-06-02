Restaurant header imageView gallery

House Of Tacos

362 Harter Ave

Barberton, OH 44203

Tacos

Single

$3.50

Pick One

3 for $10

$10.00

Pick 3

5 for $15

$15.00

Pick 5

Nachos

Cheese Nacho

$8.00

Jerk Chicken Nacho

$10.00

Beef Taco Salad

$10.00

Nigerian Beef Suya Nacho

$10.00

Mediterranean Chicken Nacho

$10.00

Korean Beef BBQ Nacho

$10.00

Sides

Cup d'Elote

$3.00

Yellow Spanish Rice

$3.00

Jerk Sauce

$10.00

Remoulade

$10.00

Chips

$2.00

Soul Rolls

Jerk Chicken Soul Roll (2)

Jerk Chicken Soul Roll (2)

$6.00

Jerk chicken, cheese, black beans and corn wrapped in a crunchy egg roll. Served with a side of remoulade.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Enter the House of Tacos where we use a myriad of spices that pay homage to cultures all over the world where robust flavors, quality ingredients, and healthy portions are always on the menu.

362 Harter Ave, Barberton, OH 44203

