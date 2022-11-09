Anna Bean Coffee Company 361 4th Street NW

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot Coffee

Hot Mocha

Hot Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso shots combined with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Hot Latte

Hot Latte

$3.95+

Espresso made with steamed milk and a light layer of frothed milk.

Hot Macchiato

Hot Macchiato

$4.25+

Layered espresso coffee drink. Steamed milk topped with espresso shots.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk, and foam

Americano

Americano

$2.70+

Espresso shots with hot water

Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.35+

Espresso shots combined with house coffee

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$2.45+

Available in Medium Roast, Decaf & Flavor of the Day

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$3.25+

House coffee with steamed milk

Flat White

Flat White

$4.45+

Espresso with steamed milk finished with a thin layer of textured microfoam

Espresso

Espresso

$1.95+

Espresso shots available in Single, Double, Triple, or Quad

Hot Flavor of the Day

$2.45+

Skoops blend of the day

Hot White Mocha

$4.25+

Espresso shots combined with Ghiradelli White Chocolate sauce and steamed milk.

Hot Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with vanilla and cinnamon syrup, with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. Whip on top with cinnamon sugar.

Hot Smore's Coffee

$4.75+

House coffee with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and marshmellow syrup. Cup lined with Marshmellow and chocolate drizzle. Whip on top.

Maple Honey Latte

$4.75+

Espresso mixed with honey and maple syrup, with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.

HOT Bride of Chucky Latte

HOT Bride of Chucky Latte

$4.25+

Espresso mixed with Ghiradelli White Chocolate and cherry syrup, with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam. Whip on top with heart sprinkles.

Iced Coffee

Iced Mocha

Iced Mocha

$4.95+

Espresso mixed with Ghiradelli Chocolate sauce and milk over ice. Whip on top

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.45+

Espresso and milk over ice

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$4.95+

Layered espresso drink; Flavored milk with espresso over top

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.75+

Available in Medium Roast, Decaf & Flavor of the Day

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.95+

Chilled coffee Brewed cold slowly overnight

Iced White Mocha

$4.95+

ICED Skoops Coffee

$2.75+

Pumpkin Cold Brew w/pumpkin cold foam

$4.95+

Iced Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.95+

Iced Smore's Coffee

$4.95+

ICED Americano

$2.75+

Iced Maple Honey Latte

$4.95+

Iced Shaken espresso

$4.45+

Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso

$5.25+

ICED Basic Witch Mocha

$5.95+

ICED Bride of Chucky Latte

$5.95+

Cherry, white chocolate latte, over ice, with whipped cream and heart sprinkles.

Strawberry Latte with Strawberry Cold Foam

$5.75+

Frozen Coffee

Frozen Mocha

Frozen Mocha

$4.95+

Flavorful blend of chocolate or white chocolate, espresso and milk

Frozen Latte

Frozen Latte

$4.45+

Smooth and silkier taste of espresso and milk

Frozen Coffee

Frozen Coffee

$4.45+

Available in Medium Roast, Decaf & Flavor of the Day

Frozen White Mocha

$4.95+

Frozen Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.95+

Frozen Smore's Coffee

$4.95+

Frozen Bride of Chucky Latte

$4.95+

Cherry, white chocolate latte, blended with ice. Topped with whip cream and heart sprinkles.

Hot Tea

Hot Chai Latte

Hot Chai Latte

$4.75+
Hot Green Matcha

Hot Green Matcha

$4.75+
Hot Hibiscus

Hot Hibiscus

$2.95+
Hot Loose Leaf

Hot Loose Leaf

$2.45+

Hot Pumpkin Chai

$5.00+

Hot Tea Blends

$2.75+

HOT Chaider

$3.75+

Iced Tea

Iced Chai Latte

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+
Iced Green Matcha

Iced Green Matcha

$5.25+
Iced Hibiscus

Iced Hibiscus

$2.95+

Iced Pumpkin Chai

$5.25+

TEA BLENDS

$2.95+

ICED Green Tea

$2.75+

ICED Chaider

$5.50+

Iced Black Tea

$2.95+

Frozen Tea

Frozen Chai Latte

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.65+
Frozen Green Matcha

Frozen Green Matcha

$5.65+

Frozen Pumpkin Chai

$5.75+

Frozen Chaider

$5.00+

Alternative Drinks

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+
Frozen Chocolate

Frozen Chocolate

$4.95+

Hot chocolate blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.

Steamer

Steamer

$3.25+

Espresso free Latte

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.65+

Fruits of your choice blended with Yogurt, Ice & Fruit Juice

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$2.75+

Pick a Flavor of your choice , Ice, Cream, with club soda topped with whipped cream & a cherry

Iced Lemonade

Iced Lemonade

$2.75+
Frozen Lemonade

Frozen Lemonade

$3.00+
Red Bull Infusion

Red Bull Infusion

$5.45+

Red Bull with 2 different pumps of flavor poured over ice

Blue Lotus

Blue Lotus

$4.25+

Acai berry, blackberry, blueberry and other natural flavors

Pink Lotus

Pink Lotus

$4.25+

Guava, tart cherry, raspberry and other natural flavors

Purple Lotus

Purple Lotus

$4.25+

Black raspberry, elderberry and other natural flavors

Gold Lotus

Gold Lotus

$4.25+

Cascara(coffee fruit), green tea, lotus flower, tart cherry

White Lotus

$4.25+

Cream Frappe

$4.45+

Pup Cup

$0.50
Caramel Apple Frappe

Caramel Apple Frappe

$4.45+

HOT Apple Cider

$3.25+

ICED Apple Cider

$3.75+

Blueberry Cobbler Frappe

$4.95+

Frozen Apple Cider

$3.50+
ICED Witches Brew

ICED Witches Brew

$4.45+
ICED Ghoul's Lotus

ICED Ghoul's Lotus

$4.45+
ICED Bloody Mary

ICED Bloody Mary

$4.45+
Billy Butcherson Frappe

Billy Butcherson Frappe

$4.95+

Mint cream frappe with chocolate drizzle, whip on top with oreos and a gummy worm

Sweet Watermelon Lotus

Sweet Watermelon Lotus

$4.75+
Strawberries and Cream Frappe

Strawberries and Cream Frappe

$4.75+
ICED TRICK Boba

ICED TRICK Boba

$5.50+
ICED TREAT Boba

ICED TREAT Boba

$5.50+

Bottled Drinks

Mexican Coke

$2.25

Mexican Sprite

$2.25

Mexican Orange Fanta

$2.25

Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Cherry Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Diet Coke 20 oz

$2.25

Barqs Rootbeer 20 oz

$2.25

Coke Zero 20 oz

$2.25

Monster Energy

$2.79

NOS Energy

$2.79

Rise Vitamin Water

$2.79

Power-C Vitamin Water

$2.79

XXX Vitamin Water

$2.79

Minute Maid OJ

$2.25

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.25

Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry

$2.25

Minute Maid Cranberry Grape

$2.25

Body Armour Fruit Punch

$2.79

Body Armour Strawberry Banana

$2.79

Powerade Mountain Blast

$2.25

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Gold Peak Tea Black

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea Green

$2.50

Gold Peak Tea Raspberry

$2.50

Gold Peak Extra Sweet

$2.50

Smart Water 1 liter

$2.79

Aquafina Water

$1.50

Red Bull

$2.79

Breads & Muffins

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$3.99Out of stock
Blueberry Cream Cheese Croissant

Blueberry Cream Cheese Croissant

$4.85
Spinach Feta Croissant

Spinach Feta Croissant

$4.85Out of stock

MUFFINS

$3.50

GLUTEN FREE BREADS

$3.99

BAGELS

$1.95

Sweets

Cookie

Cookie

$1.35
Dozen Cookies

Dozen Cookies

$14.99
Brownies

Brownies

$2.75
6 Mini Donuts

6 Mini Donuts

$4.50Out of stock
6 Mini Specialty Donuts

6 Mini Specialty Donuts

$5.95Out of stock
4 pack of Cupcakes

4 pack of Cupcakes

$12.00

Biscotti

$2.00
MaryAnn Cupcake

MaryAnn Cupcake

$3.50

Almond cupcake dressed with a copper ribbon for fall.

Chocolate Banana Cupcake

$3.50

Banana filled milk chocolate sponge cake, banana fluff and chocolate chips

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50

Dark chocolate chips rest on milk chocolate sponge cake, signature fluff and double chocolate curls

Winter White Cupcake

$3.50

Simple white sponge cake with orange tinted fluff with a sprinkle of the season

Harvest Spice Cupcake

Harvest Spice Cupcake

$3.50
Apple Cinnamon Cupcake

Apple Cinnamon Cupcake

$3.50
Black Velvet Cupcake

Black Velvet Cupcake

$3.50

Pumpkin Cake Pop

$2.00

Alternative Food

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Breakfast Sandwich with choice of bread (Croissant, English Muffin or Bagel) with Egg, American Cheese and choice of Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Grilled Chicken Panini

$8.99

Ham & Swiss Panini

$8.99

Pesto w/Mozz & Tomato Panini

$8.99

Soup of the Day

$6.99Out of stock

Coffee Cups

Coffee Mugs

$10.00

Coffee Tumblers

$20.00

Coffee Bags

Dark Roast 12 oz Bag

$12.00

Decaf 12 oz Bag

$12.00

Expresso Blend 12 oz Bag

$13.00

House Blend 12 oz Bag

$12.00

Pictures

Hanging Pictures (check price tag)

$2.00+

Art Coasters

$15.00

Shirt Picture Frames

$1.50

Candy

M&M's

$1.99

Cow Tales

$0.99

Twizzlers

$1.99

Reese's Cup BIG CUP

$1.99

ALL PINK Starburst

$1.99

Mega Smarties Lollipop

$1.29

Caramel Creams

$0.99

Grape Now or Later

$1.29

Jolt Energy Gum

$2.99

Teaberry

$1.29

Clove

$1.29

Black Jack

$1.29

Beeman's

$1.29

Watermelon Airheads

$0.79

Personalized Kids Puzzle

$0.99

Barrel -o- Slime

$0.99

Pop Rocks

$1.99

Push Pop

$1.49

Baby Bottle Pop

$1.49

Sour Power Belts

$0.29

Candy Necklace

$0.49

Sweet Truck

$1.29

Laffy Taffy

$1.29

Soaps & Body Butters

Sugar & Cream Coffee Body Scrub

$12.00

Pumpkin Mocha Latte Body Scrub

$12.00

Honey Almond Body Butter

$10.00

Apple Cider Donut Body Butter

$10.00

Chai Kid Soap Bar

$8.00

Almond Oatmeal Soap Bar

$7.00

Biscotti & Coffee Soap Bar

$7.00

Bay Rum Soap Bar

$7.00

Berry Green Tea Soap Bar

$7.00

Toys

Tic Tac Toe Game

$2.50

$4 Train Toy

$4.00

"Old Maid" Card Game

$2.00

$10 Train Toy

$10.00

$12 Train Toy

$12.00

Ping Pong Boards

$1.00

Jack & Ball Set

$2.00

Plastic Train Whistles

$1.00

Wooden Train Whistles

$1.50

Money Playing Card Game

$2.00

"Go Fish" Playing Cards

$2.00

Hearts Card Game

$2.00

Starburst Game

$2.00

Golf Game

$2.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

361 4th Street NW, Barberton, OH 44203

Directions

