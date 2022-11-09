Anna Bean Coffee Company 361 4th Street NW
361 4th Street NW
Barberton, OH 44203
Hot Coffee
Hot Mocha
Espresso shots combined with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
Hot Latte
Espresso made with steamed milk and a light layer of frothed milk.
Hot Macchiato
Layered espresso coffee drink. Steamed milk topped with espresso shots.
Cappuccino
Perfect balance of espresso, steamed milk, and foam
Americano
Espresso shots with hot water
Red Eye
Espresso shots combined with house coffee
Hot Coffee
Available in Medium Roast, Decaf & Flavor of the Day
Cafe Au Lait
House coffee with steamed milk
Flat White
Espresso with steamed milk finished with a thin layer of textured microfoam
Espresso
Espresso shots available in Single, Double, Triple, or Quad
Hot Flavor of the Day
Skoops blend of the day
Hot White Mocha
Espresso shots combined with Ghiradelli White Chocolate sauce and steamed milk.
Hot Snickerdoodle Latte
Espresso mixed with vanilla and cinnamon syrup, with steamed milk and a light layer of foam. Whip on top with cinnamon sugar.
Hot Smore's Coffee
House coffee with Ghiradelli chocolate sauce and marshmellow syrup. Cup lined with Marshmellow and chocolate drizzle. Whip on top.
Maple Honey Latte
Espresso mixed with honey and maple syrup, with steamed milk and a light layer of foam.
HOT Bride of Chucky Latte
Espresso mixed with Ghiradelli White Chocolate and cherry syrup, with steamed milk, and a light layer of foam. Whip on top with heart sprinkles.
Iced Coffee
Iced Mocha
Espresso mixed with Ghiradelli Chocolate sauce and milk over ice. Whip on top
Iced Latte
Espresso and milk over ice
Iced Macchiato
Layered espresso drink; Flavored milk with espresso over top
Iced Coffee
Available in Medium Roast, Decaf & Flavor of the Day
Cold Brew
Chilled coffee Brewed cold slowly overnight
Iced White Mocha
ICED Skoops Coffee
Pumpkin Cold Brew w/pumpkin cold foam
Iced Snickerdoodle Latte
Iced Smore's Coffee
ICED Americano
Iced Maple Honey Latte
Iced Shaken espresso
Iced Brown Sugar Shaken Espresso
ICED Basic Witch Mocha
ICED Bride of Chucky Latte
Cherry, white chocolate latte, over ice, with whipped cream and heart sprinkles.
Strawberry Latte with Strawberry Cold Foam
Frozen Coffee
Frozen Mocha
Flavorful blend of chocolate or white chocolate, espresso and milk
Frozen Latte
Smooth and silkier taste of espresso and milk
Frozen Coffee
Available in Medium Roast, Decaf & Flavor of the Day
Frozen White Mocha
Frozen Snickerdoodle Latte
Frozen Smore's Coffee
Frozen Bride of Chucky Latte
Cherry, white chocolate latte, blended with ice. Topped with whip cream and heart sprinkles.
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Frozen Tea
Alternative Drinks
Hot Chocolate
Frozen Chocolate
Hot chocolate blended with ice, topped with whipped cream.
Steamer
Espresso free Latte
Fruit Smoothie
Fruits of your choice blended with Yogurt, Ice & Fruit Juice
Italian Soda
Pick a Flavor of your choice , Ice, Cream, with club soda topped with whipped cream & a cherry
Iced Lemonade
Frozen Lemonade
Red Bull Infusion
Red Bull with 2 different pumps of flavor poured over ice
Blue Lotus
Acai berry, blackberry, blueberry and other natural flavors
Pink Lotus
Guava, tart cherry, raspberry and other natural flavors
Purple Lotus
Black raspberry, elderberry and other natural flavors
Gold Lotus
Cascara(coffee fruit), green tea, lotus flower, tart cherry
White Lotus
Cream Frappe
Pup Cup
Caramel Apple Frappe
HOT Apple Cider
ICED Apple Cider
Blueberry Cobbler Frappe
Frozen Apple Cider
ICED Witches Brew
ICED Ghoul's Lotus
ICED Bloody Mary
Billy Butcherson Frappe
Mint cream frappe with chocolate drizzle, whip on top with oreos and a gummy worm
Sweet Watermelon Lotus
Strawberries and Cream Frappe
ICED TRICK Boba
ICED TREAT Boba
Bottled Drinks
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Orange Fanta
Coke 20 oz
Cherry Coke 20 oz
Diet Coke 20 oz
Barqs Rootbeer 20 oz
Coke Zero 20 oz
Monster Energy
NOS Energy
Rise Vitamin Water
Power-C Vitamin Water
XXX Vitamin Water
Minute Maid OJ
Minute Maid Apple Juice
Minute Maid Cranberry Apple Raspberry
Minute Maid Cranberry Grape
Body Armour Fruit Punch
Body Armour Strawberry Banana
Powerade Mountain Blast
Powerade Fruit Punch
Gold Peak Tea Black
Gold Peak Tea Green
Gold Peak Tea Raspberry
Gold Peak Extra Sweet
Smart Water 1 liter
Aquafina Water
Red Bull
Breads & Muffins
Sweets
Cookie
Dozen Cookies
Brownies
6 Mini Donuts
6 Mini Specialty Donuts
4 pack of Cupcakes
Biscotti
MaryAnn Cupcake
Almond cupcake dressed with a copper ribbon for fall.
Chocolate Banana Cupcake
Banana filled milk chocolate sponge cake, banana fluff and chocolate chips
Triple Chocolate Cupcake
Dark chocolate chips rest on milk chocolate sponge cake, signature fluff and double chocolate curls
Winter White Cupcake
Simple white sponge cake with orange tinted fluff with a sprinkle of the season
Harvest Spice Cupcake
Apple Cinnamon Cupcake
Black Velvet Cupcake
Pumpkin Cake Pop
Alternative Food
Coffee Cups
Coffee Bags
Candy
M&M's
Cow Tales
Twizzlers
Reese's Cup BIG CUP
ALL PINK Starburst
Mega Smarties Lollipop
Caramel Creams
Grape Now or Later
Jolt Energy Gum
Teaberry
Clove
Black Jack
Beeman's
Watermelon Airheads
Personalized Kids Puzzle
Barrel -o- Slime
Pop Rocks
Push Pop
Baby Bottle Pop
Sour Power Belts
Candy Necklace
Sweet Truck
Laffy Taffy
Soaps & Body Butters
Toys
Tic Tac Toe Game
$4 Train Toy
"Old Maid" Card Game
$10 Train Toy
$12 Train Toy
Ping Pong Boards
Jack & Ball Set
Plastic Train Whistles
Wooden Train Whistles
Money Playing Card Game
"Go Fish" Playing Cards
Hearts Card Game
Starburst Game
Golf Game
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
361 4th Street NW, Barberton, OH 44203