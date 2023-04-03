Wink's Drivein Wink's

Restaurant header imageView gallery

75 5th St SE

Barberton, OH 44203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CheeseBurgers

Single CheeseBurger

$4.99

Served with mustard, ketchup, pickles & onion

Double CheeseBurger

$6.99

Two patties, served with mustard, ketchup, pickles & onion

Triple CheeseBurger

$8.99

Three patties, served with mustard, ketchup, pickles & onion

Veggie CheeseBurger

$6.49

Veggie patty, served with mustard, ketchup, pickles & onion

Wink CheeseBurger

$7.49

Double Cheeseburger, Wink sauce, pickle & onion

Amazin Blazin Burger

$8.49

Double cheeseburger, ghost pepper cheese, pickle & onion

The Judge CheeseBurger

$9.99

Double cheeseburger, bacon, egg, onion ring, wink sauce

HamBurgers

Single Hamburger

$4.99

Double Hamburger

$6.99

Triple Hamburger

$8.99

Veggie Hamburger

$6.49

Wink Hamburger

$7.49

Blazin Hamburger

$8.49

Judge Hamburger

$9.99

Sandwiches and Other Options

Grilled Chicken Sand

$7.99

Served with lettuce, tomato & Wink sauce

Crispy Chicken Sand

$7.99

Breaded & fried, served with lettuce, tomato & Wink sauce

Spicy Crispy Chicken Sand

$8.99

Breaded & fried, served with ghost pepper cheese, lettuce & tomato

BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo served on Italian

Hot Dog

$3.99

Plain, or choose options to make it your own

Coney Dog

$4.99

Served with coney sauce

Toasted Cheese

$6.99

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Sides

Fries

$2.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Tater Tots

$3.49

Mini Corn Dogs

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$4.99

Apple Sauce

$2.99

Soup of the day

$3.99

Sauce Sides

Ranch Dressing

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Italian Dressing

$0.79

Sweet & Sour Dressing

$0.79

Wink Sauce

$0.79

BBQ Sauce

$0.79

Buffalo Sauce

$0.79

Honey Mustard

$0.79

Ketchup

Mustard

Nacho Cheese

$0.79

Salads

Side Salad

$3.99

Dinner Salad

$5.99

Chicken Salad

$9.99

Cheeseburger Salad

$9.99

Kids

Kids Single Burger Fry Meal

$5.99

Served with mustard, ketchup, pickles & onion

Kids Hot Dog Fry Meal

$4.99

Plain, or choose options to make it your own

Kids Mini Corn Dogs Fry Meal

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese Fry Meal

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets Fry Meal

$5.99

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Kids Shake

$3.99

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Soft Drinks

Small Soft Drink (12 oz)

$1.99

Choose your favorite flavor

Large Soft Drink (16 oz)

$2.49

Choose your favorite flavor

Xtra-Large Soft Drink (32 oz)

$3.99

Choose your favorite flavor

Water

$0.25+

Bottle Root Beer

$3.99

Bottle

Norka Orange Pop

$3.99

Bottle

Coffee

$2.49

Red Bull

$4.99

Can

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.99

Can

Bottled Water

$2.99

Small Juice (12 oz)

$1.99

Medium Juice (16 oz)

$2.49

Large Juice (32 oz)

$3.99

Winkshakes

Large Shake (16 oz)

$4.99

Choose your favorite flavor

XL Shake (32 oz)

$8.99

Choose your favorite flavor

Adult Shakes

$8.99

Dessert Menu

BYO Ice Cream Bowl

$4.99

8 Donut Holes

$3.99

Ultimate Root Beer Float

$5.99

Loaded Ice Cream Nachos

$9.99

Kids Cone

$3.49

Large Shake (16 oz)

$4.99

Choose your favorite flavor

XL Shake (32 oz)

$8.99

Choose your favorite flavor

Adult Shakes

$8.99

Liquor

3 Olives Cherry

$4.50

3 Olives Grape

$4.50

Absolut

$4.75

Belvedere

$8.00

Citron

$4.75

Kettle One

$6.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$4.50

Pinnacle Cake

$4.50

Pinnacle Vanilla

$4.50

Pinnacle Whipped

$4.50

Smirnoff Cherry

$4.50

Smirnoff Orange

$4.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.50

Smirnoff Strawberry

$4.50

Tito's

$4.75

Well Vodka

$4.00

Capt. Morgan

$4.50

Cruzen Silver

$4.50

Selvarey Dark

$4.50

Selvarey Light

$4.50

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Bullet Rye

$5.50

Bullet Bourbon

$5.50

Crown

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Vanilla

$5.50

Fireball

$4.50

Jack

$5.50

Jameson

$5.75

Jameson Orange

$5.75

Jim Beam

$4.50

Makers Mark

$6.00

Segrams 7

$4.50

ScrewBall Peanut Butter

$4.50

1800 Gold

$5.00

1800 Silver

$5.50

Don Julio Silver

$8.00

Espolon Silver

$5.00

Espolon Gold

$5.00

Hornitos Gold

$4.50

Hornitos Silver

$4.50

Amaretto

$3.50

Baileys

$4.50

Caramel Schnapps

$3.50

Creme de Cacao Dark

$3.50

Jager

$4.50

Kaluha

$4.50

Peach Schnapps

$3.50

Root Beer Schnapps

$3.50

Rum Chata

$4.50

Rumpleminz

$4.50

Sour Apple Schnapps

$3.50

Triple Sec

$3.50

Beer

Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$5.50Out of stock

Brew Dog Punk

$5.50Out of stock

Bud

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Busch Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50Out of stock

Corona

$4.50

High Noon Peach

$4.50Out of stock

High Noon Pineapple

$4.50Out of stock

MGD

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$3.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Miller High Life

$3.50

Naturday Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Nutrl Orange Seltzer

$4.25

Nutrl Watermelon Seltzer

$4.25

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$4.25

White Claw Raspberry

$4.25

Wine

Glass of Chardonnay

$4.50

Glass of Cabernet

$4.50

Glass of Pino Grigio

$4.50

Glass of Merlot

$4.50

Glass of Moscato

$4.50

Glass of Champagne

$4.50

Mimosa

$4.50

Bottle of Champagne

$19.00

Drink Menu

Blue Corvette

$5.50

French 75

$6.00

Pink Cadillac

$5.00

Silver Mercedes

$7.00

Spicy Polina

$5.50

Starry Night

$5.50

Winks Margarita

$7.00

Winks Mule

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:03 pm
Restaurant info

Family Style Restaurant. Come in and enjoy!

Location

75 5th St SE, Barberton, OH 44203

Directions

