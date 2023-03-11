Restaurant header imageView gallery

Danny Boys Canton

review star

No reviews yet

6081 Dressler Rd NW

North Canton, OH 44720

Popular Items

Craft Your Own Pasta
Breadsticks & Sauce
16" Family Pizza


Pizza Of The Month

Ravioli Pie - Medium (8 Slices)

Ravioli Pie - Medium (8 Slices)

$17.99

Traditional crust, cheese ravioli, pizza cheese, minced garlic, fresh basil, topped with pizza sauce and a sprinkle of parmesan cheese. (8 cut medium only)

Appetizers

10 Traditional Wings

10 Traditional Wings

$13.99

10Traditional Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 Boneless Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese

Baked Meatballs

Baked Meatballs

$10.99

Three Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese

Big Time Onion Rings

$8.99

Breaded Onion Rings with a side of Swing Sauce

Breadsticks & Sauce

Breadsticks & Sauce

$6.99

6 Homemade Break Sticks with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese with Side of Marinara

Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.99

Homemade Fresh Daily with a side of Pizza Sauce

Great Lakes Everything Prezels

$7.99

Two Bavarian soft pretzels baked with everything seasoning and served with a side of Great Lakes Beer Cheese sauce.

Meatball Sliders

$6.99

Two Homemade Meatballs & Sauce wrapped in our Homemade Breadsticks

Mozz Sticks

$6.99

Six Italian Breaded Mozzarella Sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Side of Pizza Sauce

Rib Rub Tots - App

Rib Rub Tots - App

$6.99

Fried tots seasoned with our house rib rub, side of swing sauce

Satrielle's Sausage & Peppers

Satrielle's Sausage & Peppers

$12.99

Italian Sausage, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Marinara and Cheese

Saucy Pierogies

$7.99

Five Potato and Cheese Pierogies Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce

Zuccihi Frites

Zuccihi Frites

$7.99

Breaded Zucchini Frites, Parmesan Cheese, side of Pizza Sauce

Pigs in Blanket

$8.99

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$4.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend

Large House Salad

$8.99

Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend

Pizzeria House Salad

Pizzeria House Salad

$5.50

Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend

Large Pizzeria House Salad

$9.99

Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend

Chopstix & Fingers

Chopstix & Fingers

$11.99

Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Peppers, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Chef Salad

$14.99

Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Artichokes, Black Olives, Goat Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Grilled Lemon Asparagus

Bistro Chicken Salad

Bistro Chicken Salad

$13.99

Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Apples, Goat Cheese, Citrus Chicken

Steakhouse Salad

$14.99

Tomatoes, onions, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, five-cheese blend, thin-sliced strip steak.

Personal Pizza 4-cut

7" Personal Pizza

$6.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

Personal Calzone

$6.99

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.

Personal Deep Dish

$6.99

Deep dish crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

Small Pizza 6-cut

10" Small Pizza

10" Small Pizza

$9.99

Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone

10" Small Deep Dish

$11.74

Deep dish crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

10" Small Thin Crust

$9.99

Thin crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

10" Small Calzone

$9.99

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.

Small Chairman Of The Calzone

$16.50

Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, homemade meatballs, fresh basil and garlic.

Small Chicago

Small Chicago

$16.00

Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Small DB Spicy White

$11.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Small Double Crust Gangster Calzone

Small Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$16.50

Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, cheddar cheese, salami, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni. Pie shaped with a double crust.

Small Downtown Mac & Cheese

Small Downtown Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe

Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$16.50

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Small Honey Bee

Small Honey Bee

$15.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Small Italian Margherita

Small Italian Margherita

$11.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Small Lady is a Tramp

$15.00

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, side of pizza sauce.

Small Original Clevelander

Small Original Clevelander

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Small Peter Margherita

Small Peter Margherita

$11.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Small Social Clevelander

$15.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Small BBQ Chic Pizza

$15.00

Medium Pizza 8-cut

13" Medium

13" Medium

$12.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

13" Medium Deep Dish

$15.49

Deep dish crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

13" Medium Thin Crust

$12.99

Thin crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

13" Medium Calzone

$12.99

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.

Medium Chicago

Medium Chicago

$20.00

Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese

Medium DB Spicy White

$15.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone

Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$22.00

Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, cheddar cheese, salami, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni. Pie shaped with a double crust.

Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese

Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe

Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$22.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Medium Honey Bee

Medium Honey Bee

$19.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Medium Italian Margherita

Medium Italian Margherita

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Medium Lady is a Tramp

$19.00

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, side of pizza sauce.

Medium Clevelander

Medium Clevelander

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Medium Peter Margherita

Medium Peter Margherita

$15.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Medium Social Clevelander

$19.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$19.00

Family Pizza 12-cut

16" Family Pizza

16" Family Pizza

$15.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

16" Family Thin Crust

$15.99

Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.

16" Family Calzone

$15.99

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.

16.99 - 16" Family - Two Topping Pizza

16.99 - 16" Family - Two Topping Pizza

$16.99

16" Family Pizza, traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend with two standard toppings of your choice. Premium toppings and additional toppings are extra.

Family DB Spicy White

$19.00

Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes

Family Double Crust Gangster Calzone

Family Double Crust Gangster Calzone

$28.00

Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, cheddar cheese, salami, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni. Pie shaped with a double crust.

Family Downtown Mac & Cheese

$25.00

Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips

Family Famous 8 Item Deluxe

Family Famous 8 Item Deluxe

$28.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives

Family Honey Bee

Family Honey Bee

$25.00

Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey

Family Italian Margherita

Family Italian Margherita

$25.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze

Family Lady is a Tramp

$25.00

Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, side of pizza sauce.

Family Original Clevelander

Family Original Clevelander

$25.00

New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni

Family Peter Margherita

Family Peter Margherita

$19.00

New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices

Family Social Clevelander

$25.00

New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers

Feed the Family

$29.99

16" Family Pizza, Full Order of Penne Marinara, 2 Meatballs, Large House Salad and 6 Breadsticks

Family BBQ Chicken Pizza

$25.00

Pastas/Dinners

Half Slab Ribs

Half Slab Ribs

$17.99

French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread

Full Slab Ribs

$25.99

French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread

Tender Platter

$11.99

Five Crispy Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Fresh Bread

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$13.99

Three Battered Alaskan Pollock Fillets, French Fries, Coleslaw and Bread. Served with Tartar Sauce

Craft Your Own Pasta

Craft Your Own Pasta

$11.99

warm bread

1/2 Chicken Parm

$12.99

One Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara

House Salad With Pasta

House Salad With Pasta

$3.00

Add a House Salad to Any Specialty Pasta

Full Chicken Parm

Full Chicken Parm

$16.99

Two Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara

Silvio's

Silvio's

$16.99

Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach , Fresh Mushrooms, Basil and Tomatoes

Stoplight Pasta

$14.99

Grilled Chicken or Italian Sausage, Fettuccine, Blackened Red and Green Peppers and Banana Peppers over Marinara Sauce

Italian Pierogies

Italian Pierogies

$15.99

Potato and Cheese Pierogies, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green and Red Peppers

Cheese Ravioli

$15.99

Three Cheese Oval Shaped Pasta, Garlic, Basil with Marinara

Summer Wind

$16.99

Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Tomatoes and Basil over Marinara

Old Blue Eyes

Old Blue Eyes

$16.99

Rosemary Garlic Cheddar Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Bacon

Cajun Chick Alfredo

Cajun Chick Alfredo

$16.99

Fettuccine, Cajun Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Peppers

Steak Fettuccine Alfredo

$19.99

Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak

Deano's Penne

Deano's Penne

$15.99

Homemade meat sauce and a meatball.

Subs/Woogies/Burgers

Backstage Classic Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Basil and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce

Buffalo Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Five Cheese Blend. Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.

Chicken Parm Stacker

$11.99

Breaded chicken breast, marinara, five-cheese blend, on a grilled brioche bun.

Hoboken Burger

$10.99

Grilled Burger, five Cheese Blend, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing

Jimmy Whispers Sub

Jimmy Whispers Sub

$10.99

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Five Cheese Blend. Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing

Last Call Burger

$9.99

Grilled Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

New Jersey Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Drizzle of Italian Dressing and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.

Parmesan Chicken Woogie

$10.99

A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Light Pizza Sauce, Parmesan and Five Cheese Blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.

Pineapple Willie Burger

Pineapple Willie Burger

$12.99

Grilled Burger, BBQ Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Ring and Mayo

Rocky Balboa Sub

$10.99

Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers and Five Cheese Blend

Roy Hobbs Sub

Roy Hobbs Sub

$10.99

Diced crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, melted pizza cheese and a drizzle of honey mustard dressing

Strip Steak Sub

Strip Steak Sub

$13.99

Thin - Sliced Strip Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Five Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo

Tony Soprano Sub

Tony Soprano Sub

$11.99

Spaghetti Marinara, Meatballs, Five Cheese Blend

Woogie Boss

Woogie Boss

$9.99

A rolled calzone with ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, choice of three toppings. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Coleslaw

$2.50

Onion Rings

$3.99

Rib Rub Tots - side

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Apple Sauce

$1.50

Chips

$1.00

Celery & BC

$0.99

Celery & Ranch

$0.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Ribs & So Much More! Full bar menu with a fun atmosphere! Carryout and Catering options too!

Website

Location

6081 Dressler Rd NW, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

