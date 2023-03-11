- Home
Danny Boys Canton
6081 Dressler Rd NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Pizza Of The Month
Appetizers
10 Traditional Wings
10Traditional Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese
10 Boneless Wings
10 Boneless Wings, Celery and Blue Cheese
Baked Meatballs
Three Homemade Meatballs, Marinara and Cheese
Big Time Onion Rings
Breaded Onion Rings with a side of Swing Sauce
Breadsticks & Sauce
6 Homemade Break Sticks with Garlic and Parmesan Cheese with Side of Marinara
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Homemade Fresh Daily with a side of Pizza Sauce
Great Lakes Everything Prezels
Two Bavarian soft pretzels baked with everything seasoning and served with a side of Great Lakes Beer Cheese sauce.
Meatball Sliders
Two Homemade Meatballs & Sauce wrapped in our Homemade Breadsticks
Mozz Sticks
Six Italian Breaded Mozzarella Sticks topped with parmesan cheese. Side of Pizza Sauce
Rib Rub Tots - App
Fried tots seasoned with our house rib rub, side of swing sauce
Satrielle's Sausage & Peppers
Italian Sausage, Red, Green and Yellow Peppers, Marinara and Cheese
Saucy Pierogies
Five Potato and Cheese Pierogies Deep Fried and Tossed in your choice of Wing Sauce
Zuccihi Frites
Breaded Zucchini Frites, Parmesan Cheese, side of Pizza Sauce
Pigs in Blanket
Salads
House Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend
Large House Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots, and Five Cheese Blend
Pizzeria House Salad
Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend
Large Pizzeria House Salad
Crispy Pepperoni and five cheese blend
Chopstix & Fingers
Tomatoes, Bacon, Green Peppers, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese
Chicken Chef Salad
Tomatoes, Sunflower Seeds, Artichokes, Black Olives, Goat Cheese, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Grilled Lemon Asparagus
Bistro Chicken Salad
Cranberries, Candied Walnuts, Tomatoes, Apples, Goat Cheese, Citrus Chicken
Steakhouse Salad
Tomatoes, onions, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, five-cheese blend, thin-sliced strip steak.
Personal Pizza 4-cut
Small Pizza 6-cut
10" Small Pizza
Traditional, Deep Dish or Calzone
10" Small Deep Dish
Deep dish crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
10" Small Thin Crust
Thin crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
10" Small Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.
Small Chairman Of The Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, homemade meatballs, fresh basil and garlic.
Small Chicago
Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Small DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Small Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, cheddar cheese, salami, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni. Pie shaped with a double crust.
Small Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Small Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Small Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Small Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Small Lady is a Tramp
Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, side of pizza sauce.
Small Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Small Peter Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Small Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Small BBQ Chic Pizza
Medium Pizza 8-cut
13" Medium
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
13" Medium Deep Dish
Deep dish crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
13" Medium Thin Crust
Thin crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
13" Medium Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.
Medium Chicago
Deep Dish, Five Cheese Blend, Italian Sausage Patty topped with Pizza Cheese and Parmesan Cheese
Medium DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Medium Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, cheddar cheese, salami, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni. Pie shaped with a double crust.
Medium Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Medium Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Medium Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Medium Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Medium Lady is a Tramp
Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, side of pizza sauce.
Medium Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Medium Peter Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Medium Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Family Pizza 12-cut
16" Family Pizza
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
16" Family Thin Crust
Traditional crust, pizza sauce and five-cheese blend.
16" Family Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, side of pizza sauce.
16.99 - 16" Family - Two Topping Pizza
16" Family Pizza, traditional crust, pizza sauce, five-cheese blend with two standard toppings of your choice. Premium toppings and additional toppings are extra.
Family DB Spicy White
Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend, Chopped Tomatoes, Banana Peppers Pepperoni and Red Pepper Flakes
Family Double Crust Gangster Calzone
Ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, cheddar cheese, salami, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni. Pie shaped with a double crust.
Family Downtown Mac & Cheese
Homemade Mac & Cheese, Five Cheese Blend, Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Kettle Chips
Family Famous 8 Item Deluxe
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Mushrooms, Banana Peppers, Onions, Green Peppers and Black Olives
Family Honey Bee
Traditional Crust, Pizza Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Pepperoni, Bacon, Jalapeno, Ricotta Cheese, Drizzle of Ohio Honey
Family Italian Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Pepperoni, Sausage, Salami, Five Cheese Blend and Balsamic Glaze
Family Lady is a Tramp
Ricotta cheese, five-cheese blend, grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, banana peppers, side of pizza sauce.
Family Original Clevelander
New York Thin Crust, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Double Pepperoni
Family Peter Margherita
New York Thin Crust, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, Tomatoes, Garlic, Five Cheese Blend and Italian Spices
Family Social Clevelander
New York thin Crust, Olive Oil, Five Cheese Blend, Basil, Garlic, Mushrooms, Spinach, Tomatoes, Banana Peppers
Feed the Family
16" Family Pizza, Full Order of Penne Marinara, 2 Meatballs, Large House Salad and 6 Breadsticks
Family BBQ Chicken Pizza
Pastas/Dinners
Half Slab Ribs
French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread
Full Slab Ribs
French Fries, Coleslaw and Warm Bread
Tender Platter
Five Crispy Chicken Tenders, French Fries, Fresh Bread
Fish & Chips
Three Battered Alaskan Pollock Fillets, French Fries, Coleslaw and Bread. Served with Tartar Sauce
Craft Your Own Pasta
warm bread
1/2 Chicken Parm
One Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara
House Salad With Pasta
Add a House Salad to Any Specialty Pasta
Full Chicken Parm
Two Breaded Chicken Breasts baked with Marinara and Five Cheese Blend over Angel Hair Marinara
Silvio's
Angel Hair Pasta, Tomato Basil Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Spinach , Fresh Mushrooms, Basil and Tomatoes
Stoplight Pasta
Grilled Chicken or Italian Sausage, Fettuccine, Blackened Red and Green Peppers and Banana Peppers over Marinara Sauce
Italian Pierogies
Potato and Cheese Pierogies, Italian Sausage, Onions, Green and Red Peppers
Cheese Ravioli
Three Cheese Oval Shaped Pasta, Garlic, Basil with Marinara
Summer Wind
Garlic Butter Sauce, Shrimp, Tomatoes and Basil over Marinara
Old Blue Eyes
Rosemary Garlic Cheddar Cream Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli and Bacon
Cajun Chick Alfredo
Fettuccine, Cajun Alfredo, Grilled Chicken, Green and Red Peppers
Steak Fettuccine Alfredo
Made to Order, Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Fresh Mushrooms and Onions Tossed with Thin Sliced Strip Steak
Deano's Penne
Homemade meat sauce and a meatball.
Subs/Woogies/Burgers
Backstage Classic Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Sausage, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers, Garlic, Basil and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce
Buffalo Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Buffalo Chicken, Five Cheese Blend. Served with Celery and Bleu Cheese.
Chicken Parm Stacker
Breaded chicken breast, marinara, five-cheese blend, on a grilled brioche bun.
Hoboken Burger
Grilled Burger, five Cheese Blend, Salami, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Italian Dressing
Jimmy Whispers Sub
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, Banana Peppers, Five Cheese Blend. Lettuce, Tomato and Italian Dressing
Last Call Burger
Grilled Burger, American Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato
New Jersey Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Grilled Chicken, Basil, Pepperoni, Tomatoes, Drizzle of Italian Dressing and five cheese blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.
Parmesan Chicken Woogie
A rolled Calzone with Ricotta Cheese, Choose Grilled or Breaded Chicken, Light Pizza Sauce, Parmesan and Five Cheese Blend. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce.
Pineapple Willie Burger
Grilled Burger, BBQ Sauce, Five Cheese Blend, Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, Fried Onion Ring and Mayo
Rocky Balboa Sub
Homemade Meatballs, Pizza Sauce, Onion, Green Peppers and Five Cheese Blend
Roy Hobbs Sub
Diced crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, melted pizza cheese and a drizzle of honey mustard dressing
Strip Steak Sub
Thin - Sliced Strip Steak, Sauteed Mushrooms and Onions with Five Cheese Blend, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo
Tony Soprano Sub
Spaghetti Marinara, Meatballs, Five Cheese Blend
Woogie Boss
A rolled calzone with ricotta cheese, five cheese blend, choice of three toppings. Side of Warm Pizza Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Pizza, Pasta, Salads, Ribs & So Much More! Full bar menu with a fun atmosphere! Carryout and Catering options too!
6081 Dressler Rd NW, North Canton, OH 44720