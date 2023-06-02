Restaurant header imageView gallery

Palombo's Italian Restaurant

4100 Portage St NW

North Canton, OH 44720

Dinner

Steaks and Chops

Flat Iron Steak

$20.00

Broiled Pork Chop (2)

$17.50

Chicken

Roasted Garlic Chicken

$19.00

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Lemon Chicken

$19.00

Seafood

Broiled Boston Scrod

$19.00

Scrod Primavera

$22.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Pan Fried Walleye

$20.00

Perch Dinner

$15.00

Extra piece of perch

$3.00

Pasta and Italian Specialies

Lasagna

$17.00

Layered past with rocotta cheese, Italian sausage and gound beer topped with our seasoned tomato sauce and Shredded provolone cheese

Italian Sausage Dinner

$17.00

Mild Italian Sausage tipped with sauteed green peppers and onions.

Pasta Primavera

$17.00

Zuccini, yellow squash, green beans, cauliflower, broccoli, red pepper, parsley, garlic and a pinch of red pepper flakes in aglio e oli tossed in penne pasta

Pasta Combo

$17.00

A sampling of our lasagna, a stuffed cheese shell and our cannelloni.

Eggplant Parmesan

$17.00

Fresh cut, lightly breaded eggplant sauteed and topped with provolone cheese and marinara sauce.

Chicken Canneloni

$17.00

Baked chicken, a blend of riccotta, Asiago, tomato, spinach and provolone cheese rolled pasta and served in our Asiago cheese sauce.

Stuffed Hot Pepper Dinner

$18.00

Hot banana peppers stuffed with seasoned ground beef and sausage, topped with provolone cheese and our spaghetti sauce.

Baked Ziti

$15.00

Baked penne pasta in a sausage and beef sauce or our meatless marinara.

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.00

Made to order, no fillers, fresh cream and Pecorino cheese tossed in fettuccini

Aglio e Olio

$16.00

Angel hair pasta tossed in our aglio e olio of parsley, garlic, crushed red pepper and olive oil

Build Your Own Pasta

$15.00

Choose from spaghetti, linguini, angel hair, gnocci or rigatoni and top it with a meatsauce or meatless marinara and a choice of a meatball or sausage

Sandwiches

Angus Beef Burger

$13.00

8 oz charbroiled Angus served with choice of chees lettuce, tomato and Mayonnaise

The Antonio Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Angus, charbroiled, topped with Italian Cheese blend, sauteed hot hungarian peppers, olive paste, red onions and lettuce.

Chicken Ciabatta

$14.00

Charbroiled marinated boneless breast of chicken, roasted red pepper, melted provolone and served with pesto mayo

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Charbroiled boneless breast of chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Perch Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh water perch fillets dipped in seasoned flous and deep fried to a golden brown and served on a toasted bun

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Atlantic cod, dipped in our beer batter, deep fried to a golden brown and served on a toasted bun

Italian Sausage Sandwhich

$13.00

Charbroiled mild Italian sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions and served on a toasted bun.

Meatball Sandwich

$13.00

3 Italian meatballs topped with our spaghetti sauce, provolone cheese and served on a toasted bun.

Dinner Salads

Grecian Salad

$11.00

Fresh Lettucre, feta cheese, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and house made Grecian dressing

Steak Salad

$16.00

Flat Iron Steak sauteed with Mushrroms over a bed of lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles and tomato

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, red onion and Caesar dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Pan fried goat cheese on a salad of mixed greens, candied pecans, craisins and tomatoes

Santa Fe Salad

$11.00

Crisp bed of lettuce, avacado, tomato and Montery Jack cheese.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, red onion, egg, tomato and bacon with house made sweet and Sour

Charbroiled Romain

$12.00

Charred hearts of romainetopped with bacon, tomato Red onion, blue cheese crumbles and crutons.

Small Caesar

$5.50

Small Grecian

$5.50

Appetizers

Pretzelone Wedges

$9.00

Deep fried provolone cheese wedges coated with pretzel crumbs

Zucchini Planks

$9.00

Lightly breaded and deep fried

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Two of our housemade lump crab cakes with lemon dill sauce

Stuffed Hot Peppers

$12.00

Hot banana peppers stuffe with sausage and ground beef and topped with Provolone Cheese and spaghetti sauce

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Coated in our housemade batter, deep fried to a golden brown

Calamari con Peperone

$12.00

Lightly dusted calamari rings deep fried and tossed together with onions, hot pepper rings, roasted red pepper and black olives sauteed in aglio e olio

Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Flatbread pizza topped with goat cheese, spinach, tomato, hot peppers, onions and balsamic glaze

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Shredded Hash Browns

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Meatball

$2.50

Sausage

$4.50

Vegetables, Steamed, Grilled or Aglio

$4.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Sauteed Hot Banana Peppers

$4.50

Sauteed Hot Banana Peppers, Mushrooms and Onions

$4.50

Side Pasta

$4.50

Side Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.00

Side Gnocchi

$5.50

Quart of Soup

Garlic Bread

$0.50

Side of pasta sauce

$1.00

Baked Potato

$3.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Lunch

Lunchon Dinners

Broiled Scrod

$15.00

Broiled Seasoned Scrod

Beer Batter Fish Dinner

$15.00

Three Pieces of Atlantic cod, broiled and basted in garlic butter

Broiled Pork Chop (1)

$14.00

Broiled Pork Chop

Flat Iron Steak

$16.00

Tender Cut of beef cooked to order

Pasta Dinner

$13.00

Choice of Spaghetti, Linguini, Angel Hair or Rigatoni. Served with your choice of Sauce.

Pasta Primavera

$15.00

Zucchini, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, parsley, garlic and a pinch of red pepper

Ravioli Dinner

$13.00

Ravioli, beef, cheese or combo. Served with your choice of sauce.

Liver and Onions

$13.00

6 oz Liver grilled and topped with sauteed onions

Extra piece of beer battered fish

$3.00

Lunch Salads

Grecian Salad

$11.00

Feta cheese, red onions, green peppers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and Grecian Sala

Steak Salad

$16.00

Flat Iron Steak sauteed with Mushrroms over a bed of lettuce with bleu cheese crumbles and tomato

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce topped with shaved Parmesan cheese, croutons, red onion and Caesar dressing

Goat Cheese Salad

$11.00

Pan fried goat cheese on a salad of mixed greens, candied pecans, craisins and tomatoes

Santa Fe Salad

$11.00

Crisp bed of lettuce, avacado, tomato and Montery Jack cheese.

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Spinach, red onion, egg, tomato and bacon with house made sweet and Sour

Chef Salad

$13.00

Served Hot or Cold. Crisp lettuce topped with tomato, egg, ham, salami, Swiss and American cheese

Small Caesar

$5.50

Small Grecian

$5.50

Blue Cheese Walnut Cranberry

$11.00

Sandwiches

Angus Beef Burger

$13.00

8 oz charbroiled Angus served with choice of chees lettuce, tomato and Mayonnaise

The Antonio Burger

$14.00

8 oz. Angus, charbroiled, topped with Italian Cheese blend, sauteed hot hungarian peppers, olive paste, red onions and lettuce.

Chicken Ciabatta

$14.00

Charbroiled marinated boneless breast of chicken, roasted red pepper, melted provolone and served with pesto mayo

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Charbroiled boneless breast of chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Classic Ruben Sandwich

$13.00

Thin sliced corned beef brisket, sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on toasted rye with 1000 island dressing

Meatball Sub

$13.00

3 Italian meatballs topped with our spaghetti sauce, provolone cheese and served on a toasted bun.

Perch Sandwich

$13.00

Fresh water perch fillets dipped in seasoned flous and deep fried to a golden brown and served on a toasted bun

Beer Battered Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Atlantic cod, dipped in our beer batter, deep fried to a golden brown and served on a toasted bun

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$13.00

Charbroiled mild Italian sausage topped with sauteed peppers and onions and served on a toasted bun.

Italian Sub

$13.00

Hot or Cold. Salami and ham topped with lettuce, tomato and Provolone cheese, served with Italian dressing on a sub bun.

Ham and Swiss

$9.00

BLT

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Clubs

Turkey Club

$11.00

Dagwood Delight

$12.00

BLT Club

$11.00

Wraps

Sante Fe Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Grecian Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Steak & Swiss Wrap

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Soups

Wedding Soup - C

$4.00

Wedding Soup - B

$5.00

Soup of the Day - C

$4.00

Soup of the Day - B

$5.00

Shee Crab - C

$4.50

Shee Crab - B

$5.50

Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Shredded Hash Browns

$3.50

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Tossed Salad

$4.50

Meatball

$2.50

Sausage

$4.50

Vegetables, Steamed, Grilled or Aglio

$4.50

Sauteed Mushrooms

$3.50

Sauteed Hot Banana Peppers

$4.50

Sauteed Hot Banana Peppers, Mushrooms and Onions

$4.50

Side Pasta

$4.50

Side Fettuccini Alfredo

$6.00

Side Gnocchi

$5.50

Side Chicken

$4.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Kids Menu

Buckaroo Burger

$6.00

Kids Battered Chicken

$5.00

Kids Broiled Chicken

$5.00

Old Smoky Spaghetti

$5.00

Pirates Catch

$6.00

Daily Specials

Lunch Specials

Italian Beef Sandwich

$12.00

Grouper Caesar Salad

$15.00

Turkey Chef

$12.00

Deep Fried Cape Hake

$13.00

Perch Dinner

$15.00

Dinner Specials

French Cut Pork Chop

$19.00

Deep fried Green Beans

$7.00

Coconut Shrimp

$9.00

Chicken Caprese

$19.00

Lobster Cake Dinner

$19.00

Lobster Cake Appetizer

$15.00

Flounder

$19.00

Mussels App

$10.00

Bay Scallops

$18.00

Braised Beef Ravioli

$22.00

Steak Kabob

$19.00

Ribs / Chicken

BBQ RIBS/CHICKEN

Full Rack Dinner

$24.00

2 piece chicken dinner

$15.00

1 piece chicken dinner

$10.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Ear of Corn

$3.00

Full rack only

$20.00

Chicken breast only

$6.00

Macaroni salad

$3.00

Side BBQ sauce

$0.75

Bottle BBQ sauce

$5.00

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$5.00

Italian Love Cake

$5.00

Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Whole Keylime Pie

$15.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

Whiskey Walnut Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cheese Cake

$6.50

Italian Lemon Cake

$5.50

Snicker Doodle Cheesecake

$6.50

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.50

New York Style Cheesecake

$6.50

Blueberry Pie

$6.50
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Family owned restaurant serving the community for the last 43 years!

4100 Portage St NW, North Canton, OH 44720

