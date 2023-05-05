Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stuffed Pastry

review star

No reviews yet

1310 S. Main St

North Canton, OH 44720

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Merchandise

"Tiny Human" Wine Tumbler

$7.00

3x3 Triple Frame

$8.99

4x6 Frame

$5.99

6 Sided Grater

$6.99

About Face Aprons

$15.00

Aqua Lunchbox

$7.00

Bamboo Utensil Set

$6.99

Butter Dish

$9.99

Chef At Work

$15.00

Cleveland Sewing Company Aprons

$39.99

Crochet Animal 10

$10.00

Crochet Animal 15

$15.00

Crochet Animal 16

$16.00

Crochet Animal 7

$7.00

Flamingo Serving Bowl Set

$15.00

Garlic Presses

$7.00

Gold Lids Cake Jars

$6.99

Grey Buffalo Check Aprons

$9.00

Happy Sweet Barretts

$3.00

Home Sweet Home Platter

$8.99

Kids Spatula - purple

$6.00

Large Charcuterie

$20.00

Milk Carton Water Bottles

$7.00

Mini Charcuterie

$7.00

Narwhal Photo Holder

$3.00

Pastry Wheel

$6.00

Peach and White Utensil Canisters

$12.00

Rolling Pins

$15.00

Squishy Macaroons

$2.00

Stuff Canister

$9.99

Syrup Bottle

$6.99

Utensil Canister

$12.00

Vatican Home Coasters

$10.00

Wall Hooks

$6.99

Candles

$2.00

Cards

$1.00

Gift Bags

$1.00

Tea Steeper

$3.00

Kitchen Items

Sticker

$2.00

Drinks

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Arizona Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Syrup (2 pumps)

$0.50

Water

$1.50

Regular Milk

$2.00

Jr Water

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info

Raised in upstate New York, trained in Las Vegas, chef Elisabeth Park brings her Italian heritage and french pastry background to Main Street, North Canton. Offering daily desserts in our bakery cases, and creating all kinds of amazing cake-works from the back of the house, there's something for everyone. From Cream Puffs to Cannolis, grab something sweet for breakfast, the office, a gift, - or come see us after dinner for dessert until 9pm.

Website

Location

1310 S. Main St, North Canton, OH 44720

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shale Craft Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
1160 South Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
orange star4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Table Six
orange star4.5 • 566
6113 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
91 Wood Fired Oven - North Canton
orange star4.0 • 83
1983 E Maple St North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Canton, OH
orange starNo Reviews
4183 Belden Village Street Northwest Canton, OH 44718
View restaurantnext
EuroGyro - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
3717 Cleveland Ave N.W. Canton, OH 44709
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in North Canton

Aladdin's Eatery - Canton
orange star4.8 • 3,411
6698 Strip Ave North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Walther's Twin Tavern
orange star4.1 • 1,279
430 Applegrove St. NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
orange star4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Table Six
orange star4.5 • 566
6113 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
SOL Pie Pizza
orange star4.7 • 510
3159 Whitewood St NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
orange star4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near North Canton
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Massillon
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Uniontown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston