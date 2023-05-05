Stuffed Pastry
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:59 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:59 pm
Restaurant info
Raised in upstate New York, trained in Las Vegas, chef Elisabeth Park brings her Italian heritage and french pastry background to Main Street, North Canton. Offering daily desserts in our bakery cases, and creating all kinds of amazing cake-works from the back of the house, there's something for everyone. From Cream Puffs to Cannolis, grab something sweet for breakfast, the office, a gift, - or come see us after dinner for dessert until 9pm.
Location
1310 S. Main St, North Canton, OH 44720
