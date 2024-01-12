Shale Craft Coffee
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Shale Craft Coffee
Location
1160 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Howlin Bird - 123 S. Main Street
4.8 • 107
123 S. Main Street North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Canton
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill - North Canton
4.4 • 841
6976 Whipple Ave NW North Canton, OH 44720
View restaurant