North Canton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in North Canton
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Side French Fries
|$1.99
|Wings/Shrimp
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
More about 91 Wood Fired Oven
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
91 Wood Fired Oven
1983 E Maple St, North Canton
|Popular items
|Pepperoni Pizza
|$12.00
red sauce, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese
|Great Lakes Walleye
|$28.00
panko crusted walleye, lemon caper tarter sauce, risotto cake and tossed greens
|Goat Cheese Cherry Salad - Full
|$11.00
mesclun greens, glazed pecans, dried cranberries & pecan crusted goat cheese, served with cherry vinaigrette
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese served with sour cream and salsa
|Full German HF
|$8.99
Golden brown home fries mixed with onions, green peppers, two eggs and American cheese, served with toast $7.99 mix in bacon, sausage or ham $9.99 half order $5.99 half order with meat $7.49
|Sharon’s Salmon
|$18.99
Tender brown sugar glazed salmon filet served with rice pilaf and broccoli