Chicken salad in North Canton

Go
North Canton restaurants
Toast

North Canton restaurants that serve chicken salad

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill image

CHICKEN WINGS

The Basement Sports Bar and Grill

6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.4 (841 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
Chicken Salad image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

6698 Strip Ave, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (3411 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
Greek Chicken Salad$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips
More about Aladdin's Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in North Canton

Wedge Salad

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Salmon

Quesadillas

Pretzels

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near North Canton to explore

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cuyahoga Falls

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Massillon

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Barberton

No reviews yet

Uniontown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wadsworth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston