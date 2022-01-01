Chicken salad in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
CHICKEN WINGS
The Basement Sports Bar and Grill
6976 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
6698 Strip Ave, North Canton
|Chicken Salad
|$11.75
Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Chicken salad over greens, sliced cucumbers, tomatoes, scallions, and slivered, lightly fried almonds; choice of cheddar or feta and dressing
|Greek Chicken Salad
|$12.75
Gluten-Free. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata, calamata olives, banana peppers, and chopped, grilled chicken tenders tossed with Aladdin’s dressing and topped with feta and pickled turnips