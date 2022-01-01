Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in North Canton

North Canton restaurants
North Canton restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

SOL Pie Pizza

3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton

Avg 4.7 (510 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
The Taco Bowl$16.99
Local Lettuce Blend, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Black Beans, Organic Taco Chicken, Organic House Made Pico De Gallo, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Organic House Made Taco Sauce, Organic Sour Cream, Organic Corn Chips.
More about SOL Pie Pizza
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Walther's Twin Tavern

430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton

Avg 4.1 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Fresh lettuce blend served in and edible tortilla bowl topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with salsa and sour cream on the side
More about Walther's Twin Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Table Six

6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton

Avg 4.5 (566 reviews)
Takeout
T6 Chicken Tacos$10.00
3 tacos filled with blackened chicken, tequila jicama slaw, feta, cilantro and cilantro ranch
Glorious Shrimp Tacos$14.00
old bay shrimp, street corn, jalapenos and pineapple/mango salsa
Brussel Sprout Tacos$10.00
3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.
More about Table Six
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

The Howlin Bird

123 S. Main Street, North Canton

Avg 4.8 (107 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TOGO Chicken Tacos$7.00
SOUTHWEST TACO SALAD$16.00
More about The Howlin Bird

