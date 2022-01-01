Tacos in North Canton
North Canton restaurants that serve tacos
SOL Pie Pizza
3159 Whitewood St NW, North Canton
|The Taco Bowl
|$16.99
Local Lettuce Blend, Riced Cauliflower Blend, Organic Black Beans, Organic Taco Chicken, Organic House Made Pico De Gallo, Mozzarella & Provolone Cheese, Organic House Made Taco Sauce, Organic Sour Cream, Organic Corn Chips.
Walther's Twin Tavern
430 Applegrove St. NW, North Canton
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Fresh lettuce blend served in and edible tortilla bowl topped with seasoned ground beef, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and onions, served with salsa and sour cream on the side
Table Six
6113 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton
|T6 Chicken Tacos
|$10.00
3 tacos filled with blackened chicken, tequila jicama slaw, feta, cilantro and cilantro ranch
|Glorious Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
old bay shrimp, street corn, jalapenos and pineapple/mango salsa
|Brussel Sprout Tacos
|$10.00
3 tacos stuffed with roasted brussel sprouts, sweet potatoes, sweet and spicy jalapenos, caramelized onion jam and maple aioli.