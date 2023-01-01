Park Street North Canton 1212 South Main Street

Small Veluxe

$14.95

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.