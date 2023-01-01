- Home
- /
- North Canton
- /
- Park Street North Canton - 1212 South Main Street
Park Street North Canton 1212 South Main Street
No reviews yet
1212 South Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Signature Pizza
Signature Pizzas
Large Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
Large Colossal Italian
Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.
Large Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
Large Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Large Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
Large Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
Large Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Large Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Hot Honey
Large Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
Large Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Large Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Large Magical Mystery Mushroom
Roasted portobello mushrooms, cream sauce, thick cut applewood bacon, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil.
Large Great White Chicken
An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.
Large Meatlover
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Large Half & Half
Like two different pizzas? Get your two favorites in 1 pizza!
Small Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
Small Colossal Italian
Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.
Small Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
Small Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
Small Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
Small Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
Small Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Small Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
Small Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
Small Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Small Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Small Magical Mystery Mushroom
Roasted portobello mushrooms, cream sauce, thick cut applewood bacon, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil.
Small Great White Chicken
An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.
Small Meatlover Pizza
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Small Half & Half
Like two different pizzas? Get your two favorites in 1 pizza!
Sauce Sides
Build Your Own Pizza
Build Your Own Pizza
Sauce Sides
Salads
Park Street Salad
romaine and baby lettuces, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing
Italian Salad
romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing
Farmhouse Salad
romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese
Kale & Quinoa Salad
shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing
Simple Salad
Strawberry Pistachio Salad
Fresh local berries, crushed pistachios, fresh basil, creamy chevre goat cheese crumbles , crispy romaine and baby lettuces served with our house made raspberry vinaigrette.
Shareables
Desserts and Chips
Desserts
Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake
Tiramisu
Chips (6oz Bag)
Luxe Cookie
Filled to the hilt with opulent dark Valhrona chocolate and Callebaut semi-sweet chips and brown butter. Finished with our Smoked Vanilla Maldon sea salt. Baked light, these cookies are soft, a little crispy, completely luxurious and a little nostalgic.
Caramelized Onion Chip Dip
Ridiculously rich, thick and luxurious. Perfect for an extra sturdy chip.
Firecracker Pimento Chip Dip
Salty, creamy, spicy and delightful on almost anything.
Cowgirl Ranch Dip
Gluten Free Menu
Gluten Free Pizzas
GF Build Your Own
GF Deluxe
a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers
GF Chicken Bacon Ranchero
Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos
GF Cowboy Chicken
BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.
GF Calabrese & Sausage
Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil
GF Primo Pepperoni
Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.
GF Veggie Patch
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
GF Heater
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey
GF Rustic Chicken Pesto
house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)
GF Modern Margherita
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
GF Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
GF Great White Chicken
All natural locally raised chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, hot banana peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, drizzled with premium olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and feta cheeses.
GF Meatlover Pizza
classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella
Gluten Free Shareables
Gluten Free Salads
Park Street Salad GF
romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing
Italian Salad GF
romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, whole black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing
Farmhouse Salad GF
romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese
Kale & Quinoa Salad GF
shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing
Simple Salad
Vegetarian Menu
Vegetarian Pizzas
Large Build Your Own Vegetarian
Large Veggie Patch Vegetarian
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Large Modern Margherita Vegetarian
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Large Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Small Veggie Patch Vegetarian
olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza
Small Modern Margherita Vegetarian
olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil
Small Build Your Own Vegetarian
Small Veluxe
Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.
Vegetarian Shareables
Bread Sticks Vegetarian
Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter
Gluten Free Garlic Bread Vegetarian
housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.
Vegetarian Salads
Park Street Salad Vegetarian
romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing
Kale & Quinoa Salad Vegetarian
shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1212 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720