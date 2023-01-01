Park Street North Canton 1212 South Main Street

Main picView gallery

1212 South Main Street

North Canton, OH 44720

Seasonal Menu

Seasonal Salads

Strawberry Pistachio Salad

$12.95

Fresh local berries, crushed pistachios, fresh basil, creamy chevre goat cheese crumbles , crispy romaine and baby lettuces served with our house made raspberry vinaigrette.

Signature Pizza

Signature Pizzas

Large Deluxe

$19.95

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

Large Colossal Italian

$20.95

Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.

Large Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$22.95

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

Large Cowboy Chicken

$22.95

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Large Calabrese & Sausage

$19.95Out of stock

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

Large Primo Pepperoni

$20.95

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

Large Veggie Patch

$19.95

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Large Heater

$22.95

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Hot Honey

Large Rustic Chicken Pesto

$22.95

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

Large Modern Margherita

$19.95

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Large Veluxe

$19.95

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Large Magical Mystery Mushroom

$20.95

Roasted portobello mushrooms, cream sauce, thick cut applewood bacon, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil.

Large Great White Chicken

$22.95

An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.

Large Meatlover

$22.95

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Large Half & Half

$22.95

Like two different pizzas? Get your two favorites in 1 pizza!

Small Deluxe

$14.95

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

Small Colossal Italian

$15.95

Double layer of provolone cheese, house red sauce, fresh garlic, spicy sausage, locally raised organic Italian sausage, mozzarella, old world pepperoni, and local basil.

Small Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$17.95

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

Small Cowboy Chicken

$17.95

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

Small Calabrese & Sausage

$14.95Out of stock

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

Small Primo Pepperoni

$15.95

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

Small Veggie Patch

$14.95

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Small Heater

$17.95

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

Small Rustic Chicken Pesto

$17.95

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

Small Modern Margherita

$14.95

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Small Veluxe

$14.95

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Small Magical Mystery Mushroom

$15.95

Roasted portobello mushrooms, cream sauce, thick cut applewood bacon, mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, juicy tomatoes, fresh basil.

Small Great White Chicken

$17.95

An old classic that never goes out of style. Locally raised grilled chicken on a white pizza, drizzled with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, red onion, hot peppers, green bell peppers, sundried tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, fresh basil.

Small Meatlover Pizza

$17.95

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Small Half & Half

$17.95

Like two different pizzas? Get your two favorites in 1 pizza!

Sauce Sides

Extra Garlic Cup

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Large Build Your Own

$12.95

12 Slices

Small Build Your Own

$8.95

6 Slices

Sauce Sides

Extra Garlic Cup

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

Salads

Park Street Salad

$11.95

romaine and baby lettuces, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing

Italian Salad

$11.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing

Farmhouse Salad

$11.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese

Kale & Quinoa Salad

$11.95

shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing

Simple Salad

$9.95

Strawberry Pistachio Salad

$12.95

Fresh local berries, crushed pistachios, fresh basil, creamy chevre goat cheese crumbles , crispy romaine and baby lettuces served with our house made raspberry vinaigrette.

Shareables

Bread Sticks

$8.95

Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$8.95

housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.

Drinks

2 liter Coke

$2.79

2 liter Diet Coke

$2.79

2 liter Sprite

$2.79

2 liter Root Beer

$2.79

2 liter Cherry Coke

$2.79

Dasani Water

$1.49

20oz Coke

$1.99

20oz Diet Coke

$1.99

20oz Sprite

$1.99

20oz Cherry Coke

$1.99

Glass Coke

$1.99

Glass Fanta

$1.99

Glass Sprite

$1.99

Desserts and Chips

Desserts

Chocolate Lovin Spoon Cake

$4.95

Tiramisu

$6.95

Chips (6oz Bag)

$5.00Out of stock

Luxe Cookie

$5.00

Filled to the hilt with opulent dark Valhrona chocolate and Callebaut semi-sweet chips and brown butter. Finished with our Smoked Vanilla Maldon sea salt. Baked light, these cookies are soft, a little crispy, completely luxurious and a little nostalgic.

Caramelized Onion Chip Dip

$5.00Out of stock

Ridiculously rich, thick and luxurious. Perfect for an extra sturdy chip.

Firecracker Pimento Chip Dip

$5.00

Salty, creamy, spicy and delightful on almost anything.

Cowgirl Ranch Dip

$5.00

Sauce Sides

Extra Garlic Cup

$1.00

Extra Marinara

$1.00

Extra Ranch

$1.00

Side of Hot Honey

$1.00Out of stock

Blackberry Balsamic

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Italian Basil

$1.00

Cowgirl Ranch

$1.00

Champagne Vinaigrette

$1.00

Gluten Free Menu

Gluten Free Pizzas

GF Build Your Own

$10.00

GF Deluxe

$14.95

a perfect blend of our most popular toppings! classic red sauce, nitrate free pepperoni, mushrooms, organic Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, hot banana peppers

GF Chicken Bacon Ranchero

$17.95

Ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, smokey bacon, mozzarella, and cheddar topped with spicy jalapenos

GF Cowboy Chicken

$17.95

BBQ sauce, all natural locally raised grilled chicken breast, bacon, fresh pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar cheese.

GF Calabrese & Sausage

$14.95

Sweet Meadows organic Italian sausage, spicy Calabrese peppers, fresh, chopped garlic, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, basil

GF Primo Pepperoni

$15.95

Old world pepperoni and traditional pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, Parmesan, and oregano.

GF Veggie Patch

$14.95

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

GF Heater

$17.95

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, spicy local sausage, fresh jalapenos, spicy Calabrian chilies, mozzarella, drizzled with Mike's Hot Honey

GF Rustic Chicken Pesto

$17.95

house basil pesto, locally raised all natural grilled chicken, red onion, tomatoes, mozzarella, feta, parmesan, Giardiniera (hot mix relish)

GF Modern Margherita

$14.95

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

GF Veluxe

$14.95

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

GF Great White Chicken

$17.95

All natural locally raised chicken breast, fresh tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, hot banana peppers, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh garlic, drizzled with premium olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and feta cheeses.

GF Meatlover Pizza

$17.95

classic red sauce, old world pepperoni, organic Italian sausage, nitrate free ham, nitrate free bacon, mozzarella

Gluten Free Shareables

Gluten Free Garlic Bread

$8.95

housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.

Gluten Free Salads

Park Street Salad GF

$11.95

romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing

Italian Salad GF

$11.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, shaved parmesan, crispy old world pepperoni, whole black olives, red onion, grape tomatoes, rainbow carrots, Italian basil dressing

Farmhouse Salad GF

$11.95

romaine and local baby lettuces, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, rainbow carrots, tomatoes, local cheddar cheese

Kale & Quinoa Salad GF

$11.95

shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing

Simple Salad

$9.95

Vegetarian Menu

Vegetarian Pizzas

Large Build Your Own Vegetarian

$12.95

Large Veggie Patch Vegetarian

$19.95

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Large Modern Margherita Vegetarian

$19.95

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Large Veluxe

$19.95

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Small Veggie Patch Vegetarian

$14.95

olive oil crust, a fresh medley of mushrooms, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, green peppers, tomatoes, red onion, and mozzarella, parmesan, feta cheeses on a white pizza

Small Modern Margherita Vegetarian

$14.95

olive oil crust, juicy grape tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, parmesan, finished with a swirl of our basil pesto, & fresh local basil

Small Build Your Own Vegetarian

$8.95

Small Veluxe

$14.95

Our plant based vegetarian / vegan alternative to our popular Deluxe pizza! Featuring plant based pepperoni, plant based sausage, fresh mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, banana peppers with our classic red sauce. This pie can be made gluten free by choosing our thin and crispy gluten free crust, or made vegan by choosing our non dairy Daiya mozzarella.

Vegetarian Shareables

Bread Sticks Vegetarian

$8.95

Our signature hand-stretched fresh dough, melted mozzarella, Parmesan, marinara and garlic butter

Gluten Free Garlic Bread Vegetarian

$8.95

housemade gluten free dough, minced garlic and extra virgin olive oil, mozzarella, parmesan, and herbs. Our marinara sauce and garlic butter dip included.

Vegetarian Salads

Park Street Salad Vegetarian

$11.95

romaine and baby lettuces, bourbon candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red onions, feta cheese, house blackberry balsamic dressing

Kale & Quinoa Salad Vegetarian

$11.95

shredded tuscan kale, red peppers, quinoa, raw sunflower seeds, red grapes, house preserved lemon, freshly grated Parmesan cheese, our champagne vinaigrette dressing

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
1212 South Main Street, North Canton, OH 44720

