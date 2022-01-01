Aliquippa restaurants you'll love

Lazzio Family Pizza image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Lazzio Family Pizza

2205 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa

Avg 4.7 (112 reviews)
Half Italian$5.99
Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo Italian Dressing Salami Capicola Ham Pepperoni Provolone Cheese
Whole Steak$10.99
Lettuce Tomato Mayo Italian Dressing Provolone Cheese Grilled Onions Mushrooms Green Peppers Steak
Calzone$12.00
All calzone's INCLUDE SAUCE, CHEESE, AND RICCOTA
FRENCH FRIES

New Sheffield Cafe

2211 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa

Avg 4.6 (3166 reviews)
Sm Steak Salad$13.15
Our house specialty! We start with a bed of fresh lettuce surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomato, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, provolone cheese, and our delicious sirloin.
Build-A-Burger$9.15
Make your own creation. Includes your choice of cheese and up to four toppings.
Lg Chicken Salad$13.15
Grilled chicken filet served atop fresh lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, and provolone cheese.
The Palms Brazilian Steakhouse

3113 Green Garden Rd, Aliquippa

No reviews yet
