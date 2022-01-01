Aliquippa restaurants you'll love
More about Lazzio Family Pizza
PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Lazzio Family Pizza
2205 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa
|Popular items
|Half Italian
|$5.99
Lettuce Tomato Onion Mayo Italian Dressing Salami Capicola Ham Pepperoni Provolone Cheese
|Whole Steak
|$10.99
Lettuce Tomato Mayo Italian Dressing Provolone Cheese Grilled Onions Mushrooms Green Peppers Steak
|Calzone
|$12.00
All calzone's INCLUDE SAUCE, CHEESE, AND RICCOTA
More about New Sheffield Cafe
FRENCH FRIES
New Sheffield Cafe
2211 Sheffield Rd, Aliquippa
|Popular items
|Sm Steak Salad
|$13.15
Our house specialty! We start with a bed of fresh lettuce surrounded with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomato, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, provolone cheese, and our delicious sirloin.
|Build-A-Burger
|$9.15
Make your own creation. Includes your choice of cheese and up to four toppings.
|Lg Chicken Salad
|$13.15
Grilled chicken filet served atop fresh lettuce with hard boiled egg slices, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and pepperoncini. Topped off with golden fries, and provolone cheese.
More about The Palms Brazilian Steakhouse
The Palms Brazilian Steakhouse
3113 Green Garden Rd, Aliquippa