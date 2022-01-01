Mars restaurants you'll love

Mars restaurants
Toast
  • Mars

Mars's top cuisines

Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Hummus
Mediterranean
Must-try Mars restaurants

Big Spring Spirits image

 

Big Spring Spirits

526 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
Flipside Down$10.00
Spiced rum, pineapple, cherry, egg white
Talleyrand Coffee Set$45.00
Bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 5 oz of freshly roasted coffee from Café Lemont & Roastery, and Marshmallow Whip made with our very own Coconut Rum.
More about Big Spring Spirits
The G.O.A.T. image

 

The G.O.A.T.

530 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Vodka, 750ml$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
Coconut Rum, 750ml$25.00
Starts out like white rum, but the long and luxurious finish bursts with coconut. With a higher proof than most commercial coconut rums, this one can even be sipped.
Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
More about The G.O.A.T.
Dented Keg Brewing Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Dented Keg Brewing Company

700 Adams Shoppes, Mars

Avg 4.4 (277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in a spicy seasoning, sweet & spicy pickles, toasted brioche bun
Pepperoni Cheese Sticks$10.00
Four cheese sticks with your choice of white American cooper or hot pepper cheese with pepperoni in crispy spring roll wrappers. Choice of marinara or ranch
DK Burger$13.00
House-blend patty, smoked white cheddar, house-pickled cucumbers & red onion, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun
More about Dented Keg Brewing Company

