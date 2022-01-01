Mars restaurants you'll love
Big Spring Spirits
526 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields
|Popular items
|Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml
|$32.00
Smooth and clean. In the nose you’ll get a hefty whiff of juniper, but beyond that there are tangerine and floral highlights, with the faintest hint of cinnamon.
|Flipside Down
|$10.00
Spiced rum, pineapple, cherry, egg white
|Talleyrand Coffee Set
|$45.00
Bottle of Talleyrand Cream Bourbon, 5 oz of freshly roasted coffee from Café Lemont & Roastery, and Marshmallow Whip made with our very own Coconut Rum.
The G.O.A.T.
530 Northpointe Circle, Seven Fields
|Popular items
|Vodka, 750ml
|$32.00
Exceptional, beautifully neutral, world class vodka.
|Coconut Rum, 750ml
|$25.00
Starts out like white rum, but the long and luxurious finish bursts with coconut. With a higher proof than most commercial coconut rums, this one can even be sipped.
|Seven Governor’s Gin, 750ml
|$32.00
Dented Keg Brewing Company
700 Adams Shoppes, Mars
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy chicken thigh tossed in a spicy seasoning, sweet & spicy pickles, toasted brioche bun
|Pepperoni Cheese Sticks
|$10.00
Four cheese sticks with your choice of white American cooper or hot pepper cheese with pepperoni in crispy spring roll wrappers. Choice of marinara or ranch
|DK Burger
|$13.00
House-blend patty, smoked white cheddar, house-pickled cucumbers & red onion, lettuce, tomato, toasted brioche bun