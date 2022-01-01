Coraopolis restaurants you'll love

Go
Coraopolis restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Coraopolis

Coraopolis's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Scroll right

Must-try Coraopolis restaurants

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

 

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

1032 5th Ave, Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (249 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chai Latte
Old Fashioned Iced Coffee
House Drip Coffee
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Union Pie Co. image

 

Union Pie Co.

214 Moon Clinton Rd, Coraopolis

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Breadsticks$5.99
Our fresh pizza dough rolled into golden breadsticks.
Large (12 Cut)$13.99
(8 cut) Half Fried Sicilian$10.99
More about Union Pie Co.
Bruno's Hometown Pizza image

 

Bruno's Hometown Pizza

9155 University Blvd, Moon Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Italian Hoagie
Cooked Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Pepperoni, Red Onion, Tomato, Italian Dressing, Choice of Cheese and Lettuce. Toasted on a Mancini Roll
Cheesy Breadsticks$7.00
Served with Marinara and Garlic Dipping Sauce
House Salad$9.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Cucumber, Tomato, Cheese Blend, Black Olive and Banana Pepper. Large enough for 2 people. Served with Choice of Dressing.
More about Bruno's Hometown Pizza
Sea Shell Bar & Grill image

 

Sea Shell Bar & Grill

932 Beaver Grade Rd, Moon Twp

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Sea Shell Bar & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Buttercup Scratch Kitchen

409 Mulberry Street, Coraopolis

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Buttercup Scratch Kitchen
Map

More near Coraopolis to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Carnegie

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Bridgeville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mc Kees Rocks

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Allison Park

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Monaca

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Morgantown

Avg 4 (16 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston