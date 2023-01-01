Restaurant header imageView gallery

Armstrong's Moon 1136 Thorn Run Rd

136 Thorn Run Rd

Coraoplis, PA 15108

Appetizers

Fried Zucchini

$10.75

Fried Provolone

$10.75

Chicken Fingers

$9.25

Buffalo Chicken Fingers

$10.25

Toasted Ravioli

$11.95

Pizza Bread - Cheese

$9.25

Pizza Bread - Pepperoni

$11.50

Pizza Bread - Hot Sausage

$11.50

Stuffed Hot Banana Peppers

$12.50

Baked Artichoke Hearts

$10.25

Italian Breadsticks

$6.25

Stuffed Mushrooms w/ Crabmeat

$14.50

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.25

Soups & Salads

Classic Tossed Salad

$11.50

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.50

Classic Mistril

$11.50

Classic Spinach

$12.50

Classic Caprese

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.50

Steak Salad

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.50

Chicken & Spinach Salad

$17.50

Antipasta Capri

$17.50

Italian Wedding Soup

$6.25

Soup of the Day

Wings

BBQ "7"

$9.95

BBQ "12"

$15.95

BBQ "18"

$22.95

BBQ "24"

$28.95

BBQ "48"

$56.95

Buff-Que "7"

$9.95

Buff-Que "12"

$15.95

Buff-Que "18"

$22.95

Buff-Que "24"

$28.95

Buff-Que "48"

$56.95

Buffalo "7"

$9.95

Buffalo "12"

$15.95

Buffalo "18"

$22.95

Buffalo "24"

$28.95

Buffalo "48"

$56.95

Cajun "7"

$9.95

Cajun "12"

$15.95

Cajun "18"

$22.95

Cajun "24"

$28.95

Cajun "48"

$56.95

Dry Cajun "7"

$9.95

Dry Cajun "12"

$15.95

Dry Cajun "18"

$22.95

Dry Cajun "24"

$28.95

Dry Cajun "48"

$56.95

Garlic Parm "7"

$9.95

Garlic Parm "12"

$15.95

Garlic Parm "18"

$22.95

Garlic Parm "24"

$28.95

Garlic Parm "48"

$56.95

Plain "7"

$9.95

Plain "12"

$15.95

Plain "18"

$22.95

Plain "24"

$28.95

Plain "48"

$56.95

Wings Split "12"

$15.95

Wings Split "18"

$22.95

Wings Split "24"

$28.95

Wings Split "48"

$56.95

Ala Carte Sides

Fries

$5.50

Mashed Potato

$6.75

Baked Potato

$6.75

Tossed Salad

$6.95

Coleslaw

$5.75

Meatball Side

$7.95

Meatball - 1 PC

$4.25

Hot Sausage Side

$7.95

Hot Sausage - 1 PC

$4.25

Side Pasta

$6.75

Side Vegetable

$5.50

Apple Sauce

$5.25

Bread 2pc

$0.60

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Dressings ala carte

Ranch DS

$0.95+

Italian DS

$0.95+

1000 Isle DS

$0.95+

Balsamic DS

$0.95+

Bleu Cheese DS

$0.95+

Caesar DS

$0.95+

French DS

$0.95+

Honey Dijon DS

$0.95+

Oil & Vinegar DS

$0.95+

White Balsamic DS

$0.95+

Sandwiches

Burger

$11.50

Cheeseburger

$12.95

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.50

Hickory Burger

$15.50

-

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$13.75

Chicken Romano Sandwich

$15.50

Chicken Bacon Supreme

$14.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Grilled Reuben

$14.95

Grilled Turkey Reuben

$14.95

Grilled Turkey

$14.95

Hot Turkey w/ Gravy

$16.50

Turkey Club

$16.50

Grilled Cheese

$10.25

BLT

$12.50

Hot Roast Beef w/ Gravy

$16.50

Open Face Ribeye

$15.50

-

Meatball Sandwich

$13.25

Hot Sausage Sandwich

$13.50

Chicken Parm. Sandwich

$14.95

Eggplant Parm. Sandwich

$13.25

Veal Parm. Sandwich

$17.50

Bistro Italian

$14.50

Bistro Steak

$14.50

Bistro Hot Sausage

$14.50

Bistro Burger

$14.50

Bistro Corn Beef

$14.50

Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Baked Fish Sandwich

$14.50

Scrod Parm. Sandwich

$15.50

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$14.25

Italian Deluxe Hoagie

$15.50

Steak Hoagie

$14.95

Mushroom Steak Hoagie

$15.50

Steak Deluxe Hoagie

$15.95

Turkey Hoagie

$14.25

Calzones

Italian Calzone

$19.95

Steak Calzone

$19.95

Meatball Calzone

$19.95

Hot Sausage Calzone

$19.95

Cheese Calzone

$19.95

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$19.95

Wedgies

Italian Wedgie

$19.50

Steak Wedgie

$19.50

Pasta

Penne Tomato

$15.50

Penne Meat

$16.75

Penne Meatball

$17.95

Penne Hot Sausage

$17.95

Penne Mushroom

$16.75

Ling Tomato

$15.50

Ling Meat

$16.75

Ling Meatball

$17.95

Ling Hot Sausage

$17.95

Ling Mushroom

$16.75

Fettuccini Tomato

$15.50

Fettuccini Meat

$16.75

Fettuccini Meatball

$17.95

Fettuccini Hot Sausage

$17.95

Fettuccini Mushroom

$16.75

Capellini Tomato

$15.50

Capellini Meat

$16.75

Capellini Meatball

$17.95

Capellini Hot Sausage

$17.95

Capellini Mushroom

$16.75

Baked Ziti

$17.50

Baked Ziti w/Meat Sauce

$19.50

Meatball Casserole

$20.50

Hot Sausage Casserole

$20.50

Manicotti

$20.95

Ravioli

$20.95

Penne ala Vodka

$19.50

Fettuccini Alfredo

$19.50

Linguine w/Clam Sauce

$19.95

Linguine w/Shrimp & Clam Sauce

$27.50

Linguine Puttanesca

$19.50

Favorites

Breaded Chicken Medallions

$22.95

Grilled Chicken

$23.95

Cajun Chicken

$23.95

Chicken & Peppers

$27.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.95

Stuffed Eggplant Parmigiana

$23.50

Veal Parmigiana

$27.95

Zucchini Parm

$19.95

Prime Top Sirloin

$29.95

Seafood Favorites

Baked Scrod

$23.95

English Scrod

$23.95

Garlic Scrod

$23.95

Deep Fried Scrod

$22.95

Scrod Parmigiana

$24.95

Fried Shrimp

$24.95

Garlic Shrimp

$27.50

Shrimp Parmigiana

$27.50

Stuffed Scrod

$30.95

Stuffed Shrimp

$30.95

Atlantic Salmon

$24.95

Lunch Features

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$15.50

Lunch Chicken Romano

$15.50

Lunch Grilled Chicken

$14.50

Lunch Cajun Chicken

$14.50

Lunch Chicken Medallions

$14.50

Lunch Baked Scrod

$15.50

Lunch English Scrod

$15.50

Lunch Deep Fried Scrod

$15.50

Lunch Fried Shrimp

$15.50

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.50

Lunch Snack Pack Wings

$14.50

Lunch Atlantic Salmon

$15.95

Lunch Pasta

Lunch Baked Ziti

$13.75

Lunch Baked Ziti w/Meat

$15.25

Lunch Meatball Casserole

$15.25

Lunch Hot Sausage Casserole

$15.25

Lunch Manicotti

$15.25

Lunch - Penne

Lunch - Linguine

Lunch - Capellini

Lunch - Fettuccini

Lunch Puttanesca

$15.25

Lunch Cheese Ravioli

$15.25

Lunch Salads

Lunch Tossed Salad

$9.95

Lunch Caesar Salad

$9.95

Lunch Spinach Salad

$11.50

Lunch Mistril Salad

$14.50

Lunch Soup & Salad

$14.50

Desserts

Pie Slice

$6.50

Cheesecake Slice

$6.50

Cake Slice

$6.50

Cupcake

$5.00

Beverages

Soda

$2.00

2-Liter

$2.80

Tea

$2.25

Gatorade

$2.00

Water

$1.60
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

136 Thorn Run Rd, Coraoplis, PA 15108

Directions

