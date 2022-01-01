Beaver restaurants you'll love
Beaver's top cuisines
Must-try Beaver restaurants
More about Kelly's Riverside Saloon
Kelly's Riverside Saloon
1458 Riverside Dr, Beaver
|Popular items
|16.9 oz Hand Sanitizer IN STOCK! (limit 2)
|$8.99
|1 Roll Paper Towels (limit 4)
|$1.24
|Large Family Wing Special
|$36.00
More about Bert's Wooden Indian
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bert's Wooden Indian
308 Leopard Ln, Beaver
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, eggs and cheese
|STEAK SALAD
|$14.49
sirloin steak tips, eggs and cheese, tomatoes
|BAKED CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
choose one of our 6 great marinates, eggs and cheese
More about Towne Square Restaurant
Towne Square Restaurant
518 3rd St, Beaver