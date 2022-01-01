Beaver restaurants you'll love

Beaver restaurants
Toast
  • Beaver

Beaver's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Must-try Beaver restaurants

Kelly's Riverside Saloon image

 

Kelly's Riverside Saloon

1458 Riverside Dr, Beaver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
16.9 oz Hand Sanitizer IN STOCK! (limit 2)$8.99
1 Roll Paper Towels (limit 4)$1.24
Large Family Wing Special$36.00
More about Kelly's Riverside Saloon
Bert's Wooden Indian image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bert's Wooden Indian

308 Leopard Ln, Beaver

Avg 3.5 (47 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce, eggs and cheese
STEAK SALAD$14.49
sirloin steak tips, eggs and cheese, tomatoes
BAKED CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
choose one of our 6 great marinates, eggs and cheese
More about Bert's Wooden Indian
Towne Square Restaurant image

 

Towne Square Restaurant

518 3rd St, Beaver

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Towne Square Restaurant

Steak Salad

