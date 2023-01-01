Go
Banner picView gallery

The Standard

Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1462 Riverside Drive

Beaver, PA 15009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

1462 Riverside Drive, Beaver PA 15009

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kelly's Riverside Saloon
orange starNo Reviews
1458 Riverside Dr Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext
Bert's Wooden Indian
orange star3.5 • 47
308 Leopard Ln Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext
Philly Originals
orange starNo Reviews
400 3rd street Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext
Zooky's Sports Tavern - 450 Constitution Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
450 Constitution Blvd New Brighton, PA 15066
View restaurantnext
Brady's Run Grille & Guesthouse
orange starNo Reviews
449 Constitution Blvd New Brighton, PA 15066
View restaurantnext
Monaca Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
1030 Pennsylvania Avenue Monaca, PA 15061
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beaver

Mario's Woodfired Pizzeria - 594 3rd St
orange star4.7 • 202
594 3rd St Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext
Wooden Angel - 308 Leopard Ln
orange star4.3 • 171
308 Leopard Ln Beaver, PA 15009
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Beaver

Monaca

No reviews yet

Beaver Falls

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Aliquippa

Avg 4.3 (2 restaurants)

Zelienople

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Cranberry Twp

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Ellwood City

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Sewickley

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Wexford

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Coraopolis

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

The Standard

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston