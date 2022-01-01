Monroeville restaurants you'll love

Monroeville's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Grandslam Pizza

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Grandslam Pizza

4376 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville

Avg 4.8 (395 reviews)
Takeout
Breadsticks$4.99
Mountain Dew 20oz
Pepsi 20oz
Dad's Pub & Grub

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.7 (1697 reviews)
Takeout
Gyro$8.99
A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.
Dads Fireballs$7.99
Fried pepperjack cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Fried Pretzel Sticks$7.99
Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard
Gateway Grill

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Gateway Grill

4251 northern pike, Monroeville

Avg 4.6 (3050 reviews)
Takeout
MED PIZZA$16.00
BACON BURGER$12.00
LARGE PITT PIZZA$17.00
Big Rig's BBQ

 

Big Rig's BBQ

226 Center Rd, Monroeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sides of sauces/Dressings
Brisket Grilled Cheese$15.00
Texas Brisket
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe

 

Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe

4100 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Apple
Peanut Butter Cup$7.25
Flu Fighter
Bella Luna Trattoria

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Luna Trattoria

5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville

Avg 4.1 (1362 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Steak Salad$18.50
Chicken Romano$18.50
Wedding
Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)
Takeout
Cornbread Casserole$3.49
Warm moist cornbread drizzled with warm honey
The Trinity$18.99
Perfect way to try all of our delicious smoked meats. Select 3 meats from the Trinity options with 2 of our Homemade BBQ sauces!
Mac & Cheese
Our delicious creamy white cheddar pepper mac and cheese
Restaurant banner

 

Cadence Clubhouse - The Field House

1 Racquet Lane, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baby Back Ribs

Mac And Cheese

Brisket

Steak Salad

