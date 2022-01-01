Monroeville restaurants you'll love
Monroeville's top cuisines
Must-try Monroeville restaurants
More about Grandslam Pizza
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Grandslam Pizza
4376 Old William Penn Hwy, Monroeville
|Popular items
|Breadsticks
|$4.99
|Mountain Dew 20oz
|Pepsi 20oz
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville
|Popular items
|Gyro
|$8.99
A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.
|Dads Fireballs
|$7.99
Fried pepperjack cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Fried Pretzel Sticks
|$7.99
Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard
More about Gateway Grill
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Gateway Grill
4251 northern pike, Monroeville
|Popular items
|MED PIZZA
|$16.00
|BACON BURGER
|$12.00
|LARGE PITT PIZZA
|$17.00
More about Big Rig's BBQ
Big Rig's BBQ
226 Center Rd, Monroeville
|Popular items
|Sides of sauces/Dressings
|Brisket Grilled Cheese
|$15.00
|Texas Brisket
More about Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
Nrgize Lifestyle Cafe
4100 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
|Popular items
|Strawberry Apple
|Peanut Butter Cup
|$7.25
|Flu Fighter
More about Bella Luna Trattoria
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Luna Trattoria
5060 William Penn Hwy, Monroeville
|Popular items
|Steak Salad
|$18.50
|Chicken Romano
|$18.50
|Wedding
More about Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Holy Smokes BBQ Pit
4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville
|Popular items
|Cornbread Casserole
|$3.49
Warm moist cornbread drizzled with warm honey
|The Trinity
|$18.99
Perfect way to try all of our delicious smoked meats. Select 3 meats from the Trinity options with 2 of our Homemade BBQ sauces!
|Mac & Cheese
Our delicious creamy white cheddar pepper mac and cheese
More about Cadence Clubhouse - The Field House
Cadence Clubhouse - The Field House
1 Racquet Lane, Pittsburgh