Gastropubs

Dad's Pub & Grub Monroeville

1,697 Reviews

$$

4320 Northern Pike

Monroeville, PA 15146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

10 Wing Pieces
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Specials

BBQ Skins

BBQ Skins

$9.99Out of stock

Fried potato skins then topped with BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream

Cajun Flatbread

Cajun Flatbread

$12.99Out of stock

Chicken, roasted red peppers and bacon on flatbread along with Dads white pizza sauce, pizza cheese and drizzled with cajun ranch.

Philly Mac

Philly Mac

$10.99Out of stock

Shredded steak, peppers, mushrooms, and onions mixed with house made mac and cheese topped with Italian cheese blend.

Soups

Cup Spicy Chili

Cup Spicy Chili

$3.99

Spicy, Beanless, Texas-Style Chili Prepared Fresh Daily

Bowl Spicy Chili

Bowl Spicy Chili

$5.99

Spicy, Beanless, Texas-Style Chili Prepared Fresh Daily

Quart Spicy Chili

Quart Spicy Chili

$11.99

Spicy, Beanless, Texas-Style Chili Prepared Fresh Daily

Cup Wedding Soup

Cup Wedding Soup

$3.99

Mom's Homemade Italian Wedding Soup Made In-Store with Fresh Ingredients Daily

Bowl Wedding Soup

Bowl Wedding Soup

$5.99

Mom's Homemade Italian Wedding Soup Made In-Store with Fresh Ingredients Daily

Quart Wedding Soup

Quart Wedding Soup

$11.99

Mom's Homemade Italian Wedding Soup Made In-Store with Fresh Ingredients Daily

Appetizer

Chicken Planks

$8.99

Crispy, battered, fresh chicken served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Planks - Tossed

$9.49

Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese.

Corn Dog Bites

$8.99

All beef wieners with a sweet corn breading. Like going to the fair, but without the tilt-a-whirl. With a side of yellow or brown mustard.

Dads Fireballs

Dads Fireballs

$7.99

Fried pepperjack cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cod Bites

$8.99

a unique creation of cod morsels hand dipped in Dogfish Head beer batter. With tartar or cocktail sauce.

Eggrolls - Jaggerbush Style

$6.99

Jaggerbush Style stuffed with ground beef, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, banana peppers (see the trend?) and a side of spicy ranch

Eggrolls - Reuben Style

$7.99

All kinds of goodness wrapped in a crispy wonton skin and deep fried to perfection. Reuben Roll filled with corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut. 1000 Island on the side.

Fried Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard

Fried Provolone Sticks

Fried Provolone Sticks

$6.99

Fried golden brown with cheesy goodness and served with marinara sauce

Nachos - Ball Park

$6.99

Ball Park (cheese & jalapeños) All toppings will be packaged on the side.

Nachos - Loaded

$10.99

*Dads Spicy Chili ONLY** Loaded (chili, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce with a side of salsa and sour cream) All toppings will be packaged on the side.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Hot, fresh and delicious. Also considered a vegetable. Served with spicy ranch

Pub Chips Large

$5.99

Crispy homemade potato chips with ranch dressing and your choice of seasoning, either Seasoned Salt, Cajun, Wing Dust, Garlic

Pub Chips Small

$4.99

Crispy homemade potato chips with ranch dressing and your choice of seasoning, either Seasoned Salt, Cajun, Wing Dust, Garlic

Quesadilla - Cheese

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Quesadilla - Chicken

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Quesadilla - Gyro

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Quesadilla - Steak

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Yinzer Quesadilla

$13.99

Steak tips, mac and cheese, bacon, cheese sauce, tomatoes, and jack cheddar cheese.

Zucchini ROUNDS

$6.99

Strips of garden fresh zucchini are breaded and dusted with parmesan cheese, so you won’t even feel like you’re eating a vegetable. Served with marinara or tiger sauce.

Quesadilla-Carnitas

$8.99

Wings

6 Whole Wings

$15.99

Whole Jumbo Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub. Celery and a Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Included

10 Wing Pieces

10 Wing Pieces

$12.99

Split Wings Tossed in Your Choice of Sauce or Dry Rub. Celery and a Choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Included

French Fries

Sm Beer Battered Fries

$4.99

Sm Beer Battered w/ Cheese

$5.99

Sm Buffalo Fries

$6.99

Sm Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99

*Dad's Spicy Chili Only**

Sm Fresh Cut Fries

$4.99

Sm Fresh Cut w/ Cheese

$5.99
Sm Pub Fries

Sm Pub Fries

$6.99

Sm Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Lg Beer Battered Fries

$7.99

Lg Beer Battered w/ cheese

$11.99

Lg Buffalo Fries

$10.99

Lg Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

* Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**

Lg Fresh Cut Fries

$7.99

Lg Fresh Cut w/ Cheese

$11.99
Lg Pub Fries

Lg Pub Fries

$10.99

Lg Sweet Potato Fries

$9.99

Hot Dogs

Bacon & Cheese

$4.29

BYO Hotdog

$3.75

All beef or veggie hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Pick up to 5 toppings at no charge. 49 cents per additional topping. 69 cents for each premium topping.

Chili & Cheese

$4.29

*Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**

Five Boroughs

Five Boroughs

$4.29

Sauerkraut, brown mustard, and grilled onion.

Old #7

Old #7

$4.29

Cheese Sauce, Coleslaw, and Beer Battered Fries

Rebel

$4.29

Chili, and Coleslaw *Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**

The Chicago

The Chicago

$4.29

Onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, yellow mustard and a dash of celery salt.

Yinzer

Yinzer

$4.59

Two strips of bacon and homemade mac and cheese sauce.

Burgers

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Fresh cut fries on the side.

Bacon and Cheddar

$10.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

BYO Burger

$10.29

Juicy 8 ounce burger cooked to temp and served on a locally baked bun. All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Dads BBQ Burger

Dads BBQ Burger

$11.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ, bacon and onion rings (You may need two napkins)

Shrooms and Swiss Burger

Shrooms and Swiss Burger

$10.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese.

The Big “E”

The Big "E"

$10.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Cajun seasoned patty, a mix of green peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos. Topped with pepperjack cheese and cajun sauce.

Veggie Burger

$9.59

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sweet potato burger topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Yinzer Burger

Yinzer Burger

$11.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with mac+cheese and bacon. Really.

Grilled Cheese

BLT Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Cheese. Grilled. Well okay then.

Smoked Gouda Brisket Sandwich

Smoked Gouda Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Slow cooked brisket, sliced thin, with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with tangy gold BBQ sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$6.49

Mac & Cheese

BEST.MAC.AND.CHEESE.EVER.

Sm Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Lg Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Lg Chili & Mac & Cheese

$7.99

*Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**

Lg Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Lrg Brisket Mac

$10.99

Sandwiches

Baked Italian Hoagie

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made Italian dressing.

Buff Chix Wrap

$9.99

Charbroiled diced chicken breast covered in mild sauce with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.49

Charbroiled diced chicken breast with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cuban

$10.99

Slow cooked carnitas style pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickles on a pressed, toasted bun. Finished with a yellow mustard spread.

Greuben

Greuben

$9.99

Choose the meat: lamb or corned beef. Choose the topping: sauerkraut or coleslaw. Served on marble rye with swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing

Grilled Chicken

$9.29

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a bakery fresh roll.

Gyro

Gyro

$8.99

A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.

Jumbo Fish

$10.99

Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.

Salad

Sm Caesar Salad

$3.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

Sm House Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and house made croutons.

Grilled Steak Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of steak cooked to your preference.

Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.

Lg Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

Lg Cajun Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Served with a piece of grilled Cajun chicken.

Lg Chicken Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Served with a piece of grilled chicken.

Lg Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken

Lg House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and house made croutons.

Pizza Pie

Sm BBQ Pie

$11.99

BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken and a three-cheese blend. Yes, three-cheese blend.

Sm Big Damage Brisket

$12.99

Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie

Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie

$11.99

Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.

Sm Classic Pizza

$8.99

Sm Popeye

$11.99

White pizza sauce, spinach, ricotta, and Italian cheeses.

Sm Terminator

Sm Terminator

$11.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with red sauce and Italian cheese. You’ll be back

Sm White

$8.99

Olive oil, Italian seasoning, fresh tomatoes, garlic and three cheeses.

Lg Big Damage

Lg Big Damage

$18.99

Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.

Lg Classic

$12.99

Lg BBQ Pie

$17.99

BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken and a three-cheese blend. Yes, three-cheese blend.

Lg Popeye

$17.99

White pizza sauce, spinach, ricotta, and Italian cheeses.

Lg Terminator

Lg Terminator

$17.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with red sauce and Italian cheese. You’ll be back

Lg White

$12.99

Olive oil, Italian seasoning, fresh tomatoes, garlic and three cheeses.

Lg Buff Chix Pie

Lg Buff Chix Pie

$17.99

Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.

Sides

Side of Applesauce

$3.99

Side of Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Of Fruit

$3.99

Side of Sauerkraut

$3.29

Side Broccoli

$3.99

Kids' Meals

Kids' Cheese Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids' Corn Dog Bites

$4.99

Kid Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids' Chicken Planks

$4.99

Kids' Mac N Cheese

$4.99

Kids' Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kid Burger

$4.99

Plain Hamburger

Kid Apple Sauce

$1.99

Kid Fruit Cup

$1.99

PUPS

Harper HD

$2.99

Peanut Burger

$4.99

Skye Chx

$4.99

Takeout Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.59
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.59
Wild Cherry Pepsi

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.59
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.59
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.59
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.59
Raspberry Tea

Raspberry Tea

$2.59
Gatorade

Gatorade

$2.59
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.59Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$2.59

Sweet Tea

$2.59

Iced Tea

$2.59

Milk

$2.59

Orange Juice

$2.59

Apple Juice

$2.59

$ Dressings & Sauces

$ 1000 Island

$0.99

$ Balsalmic

$0.99

$ BBQ

$0.99

$ Blue Cheese

$0.99

$ Butter Garlic

$0.99

$ Caesar

$0.99

$ Cheese Sauce

$0.99

$ Cocktail

$0.99

$ Honey Mustard

$0.99

$ Hot

$0.99

$ Hot Parmesan

$0.99

$ Italian

$0.99

$ Jack Cheddar Blend

$0.99

$ Kelvo Juice

$0.99

$ Marinara

$0.99

$ Mayo

$0.99

$ Mild

$0.99

$ Mild Parmesan

$0.99

$ Nashville Hot

$0.99

$ Ranch

$0.99

$ Salsa

$0.99

$ Sour Cream

$0.99

$ Spicy Ranch

$0.99

$ Sriracha Gold BBQ

$0.99

$ Sweet & Spicy

$0.99

$ Tangy Gold BBQ

$0.99

$ Tartar

$0.99

$ Tiger

$0.99

$ Tzaziki

$0.99

$ Garlic Parm

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markDrive-Thru
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

Website

Location

4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146

Directions

