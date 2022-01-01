- Home
Dad's Pub & Grub Monroeville
1,697 Reviews
$$
4320 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Specials
BBQ Skins
Fried potato skins then topped with BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream
Cajun Flatbread
Chicken, roasted red peppers and bacon on flatbread along with Dads white pizza sauce, pizza cheese and drizzled with cajun ranch.
Philly Mac
Shredded steak, peppers, mushrooms, and onions mixed with house made mac and cheese topped with Italian cheese blend.
Soups
Cup Spicy Chili
Spicy, Beanless, Texas-Style Chili Prepared Fresh Daily
Bowl Spicy Chili
Spicy, Beanless, Texas-Style Chili Prepared Fresh Daily
Quart Spicy Chili
Spicy, Beanless, Texas-Style Chili Prepared Fresh Daily
Cup Wedding Soup
Mom's Homemade Italian Wedding Soup Made In-Store with Fresh Ingredients Daily
Bowl Wedding Soup
Mom's Homemade Italian Wedding Soup Made In-Store with Fresh Ingredients Daily
Quart Wedding Soup
Mom's Homemade Italian Wedding Soup Made In-Store with Fresh Ingredients Daily
Appetizer
Chicken Planks
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken Planks - Tossed
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in your choice of sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese.
Corn Dog Bites
All beef wieners with a sweet corn breading. Like going to the fair, but without the tilt-a-whirl. With a side of yellow or brown mustard.
Dads Fireballs
Fried pepperjack cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Cod Bites
a unique creation of cod morsels hand dipped in Dogfish Head beer batter. With tartar or cocktail sauce.
Eggrolls - Jaggerbush Style
Jaggerbush Style stuffed with ground beef, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, banana peppers (see the trend?) and a side of spicy ranch
Eggrolls - Reuben Style
All kinds of goodness wrapped in a crispy wonton skin and deep fried to perfection. Reuben Roll filled with corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut. 1000 Island on the side.
Fried Pretzel Sticks
Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard
Fried Provolone Sticks
Fried golden brown with cheesy goodness and served with marinara sauce
Nachos - Ball Park
Ball Park (cheese & jalapeños) All toppings will be packaged on the side.
Nachos - Loaded
*Dads Spicy Chili ONLY** Loaded (chili, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce with a side of salsa and sour cream) All toppings will be packaged on the side.
Onion Rings
Hot, fresh and delicious. Also considered a vegetable. Served with spicy ranch
Pub Chips Large
Crispy homemade potato chips with ranch dressing and your choice of seasoning, either Seasoned Salt, Cajun, Wing Dust, Garlic
Pub Chips Small
Crispy homemade potato chips with ranch dressing and your choice of seasoning, either Seasoned Salt, Cajun, Wing Dust, Garlic
Quesadilla - Cheese
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
Quesadilla - Chicken
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
Quesadilla - Gyro
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
Quesadilla - Steak
The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce
Yinzer Quesadilla
Steak tips, mac and cheese, bacon, cheese sauce, tomatoes, and jack cheddar cheese.
Zucchini ROUNDS
Strips of garden fresh zucchini are breaded and dusted with parmesan cheese, so you won’t even feel like you’re eating a vegetable. Served with marinara or tiger sauce.
Quesadilla-Carnitas
Wings
French Fries
Sm Beer Battered Fries
Sm Beer Battered w/ Cheese
Sm Buffalo Fries
Sm Chili Cheese Fries
*Dad's Spicy Chili Only**
Sm Fresh Cut Fries
Sm Fresh Cut w/ Cheese
Sm Pub Fries
Sm Sweet Potato Fries
Lg Beer Battered Fries
Lg Beer Battered w/ cheese
Lg Buffalo Fries
Lg Chili Cheese Fries
* Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**
Lg Fresh Cut Fries
Lg Fresh Cut w/ Cheese
Lg Pub Fries
Lg Sweet Potato Fries
Hot Dogs
Bacon & Cheese
BYO Hotdog
All beef or veggie hot dog on a poppy seed bun. Pick up to 5 toppings at no charge. 49 cents per additional topping. 69 cents for each premium topping.
Chili & Cheese
*Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**
Five Boroughs
Sauerkraut, brown mustard, and grilled onion.
Old #7
Cheese Sauce, Coleslaw, and Beer Battered Fries
Rebel
Chili, and Coleslaw *Dad's Spicy Chili ONLY**
The Chicago
Onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, yellow mustard and a dash of celery salt.
Yinzer
Two strips of bacon and homemade mac and cheese sauce.
Burgers
Bacon and Cheddar
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
BYO Burger
Juicy 8 ounce burger cooked to temp and served on a locally baked bun. All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Dads BBQ Burger
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ, bacon and onion rings (You may need two napkins)
Shrooms and Swiss Burger
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese.
The Big “E”
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Cajun seasoned patty, a mix of green peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos. Topped with pepperjack cheese and cajun sauce.
Veggie Burger
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Sweet potato burger topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Yinzer Burger
All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with mac+cheese and bacon. Really.
Grilled Cheese
Mac & Cheese
Sandwiches
Baked Italian Hoagie
Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made Italian dressing.
Buff Chix Wrap
Charbroiled diced chicken breast covered in mild sauce with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cheesesteak
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Charbroiled diced chicken breast with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Cuban
Slow cooked carnitas style pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickles on a pressed, toasted bun. Finished with a yellow mustard spread.
Greuben
Choose the meat: lamb or corned beef. Choose the topping: sauerkraut or coleslaw. Served on marble rye with swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a bakery fresh roll.
Gyro
A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.
Jumbo Fish
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
Salad
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
Sm House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and house made croutons.
Grilled Steak Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of steak cooked to your preference.
Lg Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.
Lg Cajun Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Served with a piece of grilled Cajun chicken.
Lg Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Served with a piece of grilled chicken.
Lg Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken
Lg House Salad
Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and house made croutons.
Pizza Pie
Sm BBQ Pie
BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken and a three-cheese blend. Yes, three-cheese blend.
Sm Big Damage Brisket
Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.
Sm Buffalo Chicken Pie
Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.
Sm Classic Pizza
Sm Popeye
White pizza sauce, spinach, ricotta, and Italian cheeses.
Sm Terminator
Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with red sauce and Italian cheese. You’ll be back
Sm White
Olive oil, Italian seasoning, fresh tomatoes, garlic and three cheeses.
Lg Big Damage
Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.
Lg Classic
Lg BBQ Pie
BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken and a three-cheese blend. Yes, three-cheese blend.
Lg Popeye
White pizza sauce, spinach, ricotta, and Italian cheeses.
Lg Terminator
Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with red sauce and Italian cheese. You’ll be back
Lg White
Olive oil, Italian seasoning, fresh tomatoes, garlic and three cheeses.
Lg Buff Chix Pie
Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.
Sides
Kids' Meals
Takeout Beverages
$ Dressings & Sauces
$ 1000 Island
$ Balsalmic
$ BBQ
$ Blue Cheese
$ Butter Garlic
$ Caesar
$ Cheese Sauce
$ Cocktail
$ Honey Mustard
$ Hot
$ Hot Parmesan
$ Italian
$ Jack Cheddar Blend
$ Kelvo Juice
$ Marinara
$ Mayo
$ Mild
$ Mild Parmesan
$ Nashville Hot
$ Ranch
$ Salsa
$ Sour Cream
$ Spicy Ranch
$ Sriracha Gold BBQ
$ Sweet & Spicy
$ Tangy Gold BBQ
$ Tartar
$ Tiger
$ Tzaziki
$ Garlic Parm
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 1:00 am
A family oriented hangout with more than a hundred craft beers, hard-to-find seasonals on tap, juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.
4320 Northern Pike, Monroeville, PA 15146