Barbeque
Chicken
Sandwiches

Holy Smokes BBQ Pit

51 Reviews

$$

4745 William Penn Highway

Monroeville, PA 15146

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Smoke Fried Wings
Cornbread Casserole

Smoked Fried Wings

Try wings like you 've never tasted them before. These flavor packed smoked wings can be glazed in any of our homemade sauces!
Smoke Fried Wings

Smoke Fried Wings

$8.99+

Try smoke fried wings like you've never tasted them before. These flavor packed wings can be glazed in any of our homemade sauces!

Meats

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$6.99+

Pork shoulder trimmed, injected, and rubbed. Then placed in PIT using 100% Hickory and Apple hardwoods for the most tender and flavorful pulled pork!

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

Southern Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.99+

Humungous Chicken tenderloins marinated in our own buttermilk mixture, hand battered and then fried to a golden brown.

Smoked Sausage

$3.25+
Quarter Chicken

Quarter Chicken

$4.00+

1/4 Chicken pieces marinated, rubbed and smoked.

Platters

The Trinity

$21.99

Perfect way to get introduced to our smoked meats with 1/4lb of Pulled Pork, 2 Smoked Sausage links and 1/4 Smoked Chicken piece, with 2 of our Homemade BBQ sauces and your choice of 8oz. side. Feeds 1-2 people

The Pentecost

$32.99

Try all our delicious smoked meat! 1/2 LB Pulled Pork 2 Smoked Sausages 2 pcs 1/4 Smoked Chicken 1 16oz. Side Feed 2-4 people With the option to add 8oz or 16oz sides

The Last Supper

$69.99

Try our new Pentecost Platter. 1 LB of pulled pork 4 smoked sausages 4 pcs 1/4 Smoked Chicken 3-16oz sides Perfect for family dinner! Feed 4-6 people

The Resurrection ( 48 Hours notice)

$159.00

48 hours' notice required Perfect way to feed 8-10 people. 2 Slabs of Baby Back Ribs 24 Smoked Fried Wings 1/2 Pound of Sliced Brisket 1/2 Pound of Pulled Pork 8 Smoked Sausages 8 pcs 1/4 Smoked Chicken 10 Slices of bread 4-16oz Sides Comes with 16oz of all 3 of our house sauces. Traditional, Sweet and Hot.

The Kingdom Platter (72 hours' notice)

$549.00

Must be ordered 72 hours in advance! Order online or call in to order @ 412-265-4745. This platter will feed 25 people. Here's what's included. 1/2 pan of sliced brisket 1/2 pan of pulled pork 16-piece smoked chicken 10 chicken tenders 4 full racks of baby back ribs 50 smoked fried chicken wings 25 smoked sausages Chocolate Torte 25 brioche buns 3 sides (half pans) 4-32oz sauces

Sandwiches/ Entrees

Jumbo Chicken Tender Sandwich

$10.49

Our Southern Fried Chicken Tenders on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of Sauce and crisp lettuce.

Open Faced Corn Bread Sandwich

Open Faced Corn Bread Sandwich

$13.99

Our own Cornbread casserole cut in half, topped with Smoked Pulled Pork, Sweet Glaze, Pickled Onion and Cilantro

Smokes House Burger

Smokes House Burger

$14.99

Fresh, never frozen, short rib/beef chuck patty with Smoked Pulled Pork, Traditional BBQ sauce and Smoked Gouda Cheese on a toasted Brioche bun. Served with side of Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.99

Slow smoked, warm pulled pork on a toasted brioche bun with your choice of house made BBQ sauce

Grilled Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Smoked, marinated & grilled Chicken breast, topped with provolone cheese, pesto, bacon and crisp lettuce on a toasted bun

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$9.99

Slow smoked pulled pork between two Gouda Cheese smothered toasted pieces of Texas toast with your choice of house made BBQ sauce served on the side.

Smoked Sausage Hoagie

Smoked Sausage Hoagie

$8.49

House Smoked Sausage topped with Provolone Cheese & sauteed Onions & Peppers on Hoagie Roll

Holy Smokes Fall Salad w/ Chicken

Holy Smokes Fall Salad w/ Chicken

$14.99

Crisp Romaine with Cranberries, Shaved Parm, Red Onio & Smoked Corn with either Fried Jumbo Chicken Tenders or Grilled Chicken Breast with your choice of Buttermilk Ranch or Honey Lemon Vinaigrette

Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowl

Loaded Mac & Cheese Bowl

$13.99

Our Super Creamy Cavatappi Mac & Cheese topped with your choice of Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Smoked Sausage, BBQ sauce and Crispy Fried Onion Straws.

Smoked Chicken Meal

Smoked Chicken Meal

$15.99

2 pieces of our 1/4 Smoked Chicken with your side of two 8oz. sides and BBQ sauce

White chicken chili cornbread bowl

White chicken chili cornbread bowl

$11.50

Our white chicken chili poured over a big piece of our cornbread casserole with a scoop Of sour cream .

Sides

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.50+

Our delicious creamy white cheddar smothered cavatappi pasta.

Smoked Pork & Beans

$4.50+

Slow cooked beans with our shredded slow roasted pulled pork

Garlic Green Beans

Garlic Green Beans

$4.50+

Butter glazed, garlic slow roasted green beans.

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$4.50+

Roasted Red Potatoes with butter and rosemary.

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.25+

Try our traditional coleslaw

Cornbread Casserole

Cornbread Casserole

$4.25

Warm cornbread casserole drizzled with warm honey

Brioche Bun

$1.25

Texas Toast

$1.00
Fresh Cut Fries

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Try our always fresh cut french fries

Loaded Fries

$8.99

Our fresh cut fries covered with melted cheese, and our delicious smoked pulled pork.

Side Salad

$4.25

Extra Sauces

Sweet

$1.00

Hot

$1.00

Traditional

$1.00

Garlic Parm

$1.25

BBQ

$1.25

Buffalo Ranch

$1.25

Wood Fired Garlic dry rub

$1.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Signature Sauce

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

Desserts

Turtle Torte

Turtle Torte

$5.00

Chocolate torte with chocolate ganache, topped with pecans and salted caramel sauce. **Contains nuts

Soup of week

Smoked Chicken & Vegetable

Beverages

Water

Water

$2.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.75
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.75
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$2.75
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.75
Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$3.75
Black Cherry

Black Cherry

$3.75
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Meats

Brisket

$95.00+

Pulled Pork

$50.00+

Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$290.00+

Sides

Mac & Cheese

$50.00+

Garlic Roasted Green Beans

$35.00+

Smoked Pork & Beans

$50.00+

Rosemary Roasted Potatoes

$35.00+

Coleslaw

$30.00+

Cornbread Casserole Half Tray

$49.99

Cornbread Casserole Full Tray

$99.99

Seasonal Salad Half Tray

$29.99

Seasonal Salad Full Tray

$59.99

Beverages

Water

Water

$3.00
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.00
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.00
Mt. Dew

Mt. Dew

$3.00
Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.50
Black cherry

Black cherry

$4.50
Cherry Limeade

Cherry Limeade

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.79

Pure Leaf Raspberry Tea

$3.79
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4745 William Penn Highway, Monroeville, PA 15146

Directions

Gallery

