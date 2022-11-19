Restaurant header imageView gallery
Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse

No reviews yet

549 Allegheny River Blvd

Verona, PA 15147

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Pork Sandwich w/ Chips
Cornbread

Food

Beef Brisket Sandwich w/ Chips

$15.00

Our slow smoked Texas style beef brisket piled on a white bun topped with pickles! Comes with a bag of kettle chips.

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Our fresh tortilla chips, topped with nacho cheese, smoked brisket, house barbecue drizzle, and choice of jalapeños

Brisket Mac

$14.00

Smoked brisket on top of our house made mac and cheese

Brisket Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$15.00

Smoked Brisket grilled cheese with smoked gouda, American cheese, cheddar and Carolina mustard

Brisket Loaded Fries

$14.00

Pork Sandwich w/ Chips

$12.00

Pork Nachos

$12.00

Pork Mac

$12.00

Pork Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$12.00

Pork Loaded Fries

$12.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich w/ Chips

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Nachos

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Mac

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Grilled Cheese w/ Chips

$13.00

Pulled Chicken Loaded Fries

$13.00

Bowl of Brisket Chili

$8.00

Brisket Chili Nachos

$13.00

Brisket Chili Mac

$13.00

Brisket Chili Cornbread

$10.00

Brisket Chili Fries

$13.00

St Louis Ribs - 3 bones w/Mac

$13.00

St Louis Ribs - 1/2 Rack

$17.00Out of stock

Smoked/Fried Wings - 3 Jumbo

$11.00

1/2 Smoked Chicken + Choice of 1 Side

$13.00

1/2 LB Burger w/Fries (Brisket\Short Rib Blend)

$15.00

1/2 Pound Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries.

Blackened Mahi-Mahi Sandwich

$16.00

*TRAINWRECK* The Squealer Sandwich w/ Fries

$16.00

Our signature smoked pulled pork with bacon, Swiss cheese, and citrus mustard on Texas toast.

Brisket Loaded Baked Potato

$15.00

Pork Loaded Baked Potato

$12.00

Baked Potato topped with nacho cheese, sour cream, bbq sauce, and pork.

Brisket Chili Loaded Baked Potato

$13.00

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$6.00

Vinegar Coleslaw

$4.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Cornbread

$4.00

Nachos and Cheese

$5.00

Seasoned Fries

$6.00

Bag of Kettle Chips

$1.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich: Strawberry Short Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich: Birthday Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich: Salted Caramel

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich: Mint Chocolate Chip

$6.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich: Cookie Monster

$6.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Sandwich: Banana Pudding

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Side

$8.00

Kids 3 Piece Chicken Tenders w/ Side

$9.00

Domestic Cans

Bud Light Aluminum - 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 years old. Valid ID will be required.

Budweiser Aluminum - 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Coors Light Aluminum - 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 years old. Valid ID will be required.

Heineken 0.0 Bottles - 6 Pack

$10.00

IC Light 16oz Cans - 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

Ic Light Mango 16oz Cans - 6 Pack

$10.00

Mich Ultra 12oz Cans - 6 Pack

$12.00

Miller Lite Aluminum - 6 Pack

$10.00

You must be at least 21 years old. Valid ID will be required.

Modelo 12oz Bottles - 6 Pack

$10.00

Smirnoff: Red, White & Berry - 6 Pack

$16.00

White Claw Variety - 6 Pack

$12.00Out of stock

Yuengling 16oz Cans - 6 Pack

$10.00Out of stock

You must be at least 21 years old. Valid ID will be required.

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

American Barbeque and Craft Beers

Website

Location

549 Allegheny River Blvd, Verona, PA 15147

Directions

Gallery
Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse image
Main pic

