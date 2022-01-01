Verona restaurants you'll love
Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse
Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse
549 Allegheny River Blvd, Verona
|Popular items
|Brisket Mac
|$14.00
Smoked brisket on top of our house made mac and cheese
|Beef Brisket Sandwich w/ Chips
|$15.00
Our slow smoked Texas style beef brisket piled on a white bun topped with pickles! Comes with a bag of kettle chips.
|1/2 LB Burger w/Fries (Brisket\\Short Rib Blend)
|$15.00
1/2 Pound Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries.
723 Allegheny River Blvd. Verona, PA 15147 - Cellar Works - Verona
723 Allegheny River Blvd. Verona, PA 15147 - Cellar Works - Verona
723 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona
Verona Village Inn
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Verona Village Inn
551 wildwood ave, verona