Verona restaurants you'll love

Verona restaurants
Verona's top cuisines

Bars & Lounges
Barbeque
Must-try Verona restaurants

Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse image

 

Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse

549 Allegheny River Blvd, Verona

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Mac$14.00
Smoked brisket on top of our house made mac and cheese
Beef Brisket Sandwich w/ Chips$15.00
Our slow smoked Texas style beef brisket piled on a white bun topped with pickles! Comes with a bag of kettle chips.
1/2 LB Burger w/Fries (Brisket\\Short Rib Blend)$15.00
1/2 Pound Burger topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, american cheese. Comes with a side of seasoned fries.
More about Off the Rails Barbeque and Drafthouse
723 Allegheny River Blvd. Verona, PA 15147 - Cellar Works - Verona

723 Allegheny River Boulevard, Verona

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about 723 Allegheny River Blvd. Verona, PA 15147 - Cellar Works - Verona
Verona Village Inn image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Verona Village Inn

551 wildwood ave, verona

Avg 4.6 (777 reviews)
More about Verona Village Inn
