American
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Dad's Pub and Grub

316 Reviews

$$

1050 Brinton Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Wing Pieces
LG Grilled Chicken Salad
Bacon Cheddar Burger

Appetizers

Ballpark Nacho

$6.99

Ball Park (cheese & jalapeños)

Toss Planks In

$9.49

Crispy, battered, fresh chicken served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Chicken Planks

$8.99

Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Corn Dog Bites

$8.99

All beef wieners with a sweet corn breading. Like going to the fair, but without the tilt-a-whirl. With a side of yellow or brown mustard.

Cod Bites

$8.99

a unique creation of cod morsels hand dipped in Dogfish Head beer batter. With tartar or cocktail sauce.

Fireballs

$7.99

Fried pepperjack cheese served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Pretzel Sticks

$7.99

Brushed with butter, lightly salted and served with cheese, yellow, brown or honey mustard

Gyro Quesadilla

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Jaggerbush Eggrolls

$6.99

Jaggerbush Style stuffed with ground beef, pepper jack cheese, bell peppers, jalapeño peppers, banana peppers (see the trend?) and a side of spicy ranch

Judy's Jerky

$2.75Out of stock

Homemade beef jerky

Large Pub Chips

$5.99

Crispy homemade potato chips with ranch dressing and your choice of seasoning, either Seasoned Salt, Cajun, Wing Dust, Garlic

Loaded Nacho

$10.99

Loaded (chili, cheese, tomato, jalapeños, lettuce with a side of salsa and sour cream)

Onion Rings

$6.99

Hot, fresh and delicious. Also considered a vegetable. Served with spicy ranch.

Potato skins

$7.99Out of stock

Provolone Sticks

$6.99

Fried golden brown with cheesy goodness and served with marinara sauce

Rueben Eggrolls

$7.99

All kinds of goodness wrapped in a crispy wonton skin and deep fried to perfection. Reuben Roll filled with corned beef, swiss cheese and sauerkraut. 1000 Island on the side.

Small Pub Chips

$4.99

Crispy homemade potato chips with ranch dressing and your choice of seasoning, either Seasoned Salt, Cajun, Wing Dust, Garlic

Steak Quesadilla

$8.99

The most delicious folded food ever. Three cheese, gyro, chicken or shaved steak folded and grilled in a flour tortilla. Served with tomatoes and sour cream or salsa. Gyro version comes with our own tzatziki sauce

Yinzer Quesadilla

$13.99

Shaved steak, mac and cheese, bacon, cheese sauce, tomatoes, and jack cheddar cheese.

Zucchini Planks

Zucchini Planks

$6.99

Strips of garden fresh zucchini are breaded and dusted with parmesan cheese, so you won’t even feel like you’re eating a vegetable. Served with marinara or tiger sauce.

Carnitas Quesadilla

$8.99

Burgers

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Fresh cut fries on the side.
Big E Burger

Big E Burger

$10.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Cajun seasoned patty, a mix of green peppers, banana peppers, and jalapenos. Topped with pepperjack cheese and cajun sauce.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.99

Need we say more? All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Shroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Grilled mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Dads BBQ Burger

Dads BBQ Burger

$11.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with a blend of jack and cheddar cheeses, BBQ, bacon and onion rings (You may need two napkins)

Yinzer Burger

$11.99

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with mac+cheese and bacon. Really.

Veggie Burger

$10.29

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Topped with cheddar jack cheese.

BYO Burger

$10.29

All burgers are served with lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pizza

SM Classic Pizza

$8.99

SM White Pizza

$8.99

Olive oil, Italian seasoning, fresh tomatoes, garlic and three cheeses.

SM Dads BBQ Pizza

$11.99

BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken and a three-cheese blend. Yes, three-cheese blend.

SM Terminator Pizza

SM Terminator Pizza

$11.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with red sauce and Italian cheese. You’ll be back.

SM Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$11.99

Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.

SM Big Damage Brisket Pizza

$11.99

Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.

SM Popeye Pizza

$11.99

White pizza sauce, spinach, ricotta, and Italian cheeses.

LG Classic Pizza

$12.99

LG Dads BBQ Pizza

$17.99

BBQ sauce, bacon, chicken and a three-cheese blend. Yes, three-cheese blend.

LG Terminator Pizza

LG Terminator Pizza

$17.99

Sausage, pepperoni, and bacon with red sauce and Italian cheese. You’ll be back.

LG Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Mild wing sauce, chicken, and Italian cheeses.

LG Big Damage Brisket Pizza

$18.99

Tangy Gold BBQ sauce, thinly sliced brisket, grilled onions, Monterey Jack cheddar, provolone, and mozzarella.

LG Popeye Pizza

$17.99

White pizza sauce, spinach, ricotta, and Italian cheeses.

Lg White

$12.99

Sandwiches

All Sandwiches come with fresh cut fries. Change to chips for no additional charge. Add $2 for beer battered fries, add $3 for onion rings.

BLT Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Bacon. Lettuce. Tomato. Cheese. Grilled. Well okay then.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Charbroiled diced buffalo chicken breast with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cheesesteak

$11.99

Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.49

Charbroiled diced chicken breast with bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing, nicely wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Cuban Sandwich

$10.99

Slow cooked carnitas style pork, ham, swiss cheese and pickles on a pressed, toasted bun. Finished with a yellow mustard spread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Chicken

$9.29

Grilled chicken breast served with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a bakery fresh roll.

Grueben

$9.99

Choose the meat: lamb or corned beef. Choose the topping: sauerkraut or coleslaw. Served on marble rye with swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing

Gyro

$8.99

A hands-down, two-hander Pub favorite! Lamb, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion in a fresh pita.

Italian Hoagie

$9.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and house made Italian dressing.

Jumbo Fish Sandwich

$10.99

Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.

Smoked Gouda Brisket Sandwich

$11.99

Slow cooked brisket, sliced thin, with melted smoked gouda cheese and topped with tangy gold BBQ sauce.

Mahi Tacos

$11.99

Blackened mahi mahi with jalapeno and lime slaw, drizzled with spicy ranch. Served with chips and salsa

Wings

6 WHOLE Wings

6 WHOLE Wings

$15.99
10 Wing Pieces

10 Wing Pieces

$12.99

Salad

SM House Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and house made croutons.

SM Caesar Salad

$4.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

LG House Salad

$5.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and house made croutons.

LG Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons.

LG Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled chicken.

LG Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, banana peppers and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of grilled buffalo chicken.

Steak Salad

$15.99

Mixed greens, diced tomato, cucumbers, and cheddar jack cheese. Served with a piece of 6 ounce steak cooked to your preference.

LG Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Served with a piece of grilled chicken.

LG Cajun Caesar Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese and house made croutons. Served with a piece of grilled Cajun chicken.

Mac & Cheese

BEST.MAC.AND.CHEESE.EVER.

LG Mac And Cheese

$5.99

LG Chili Mac And Cheese

$7.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Mac and Cheese

$8.99

LG Brisket Mac and Cheese

$10.99

French Fries

SM Beer Battered Fries

$4.99

SM Fresh Cut Fries

$4.99

SM Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99
SM Pub Fries

SM Pub Fries

$6.99

Cheese sauce and bacon

LG Beer Battered Fries

$7.99

LG Fresh Cut Fries

$7.99

LG Sweet Potato Fries

$10.99

LG Chili Cheese Fries

$10.99

LG Pub Fries

$10.99

Cheese sauce and bacon

Hot Dogs

Chicago Dog

$4.29

Onion, relish, tomato, pickle, sport pepper, yellow mustard and a dash of celery salt.

Five Boroughs Dog

$4.29

Sauerkraut, brown mustard, and grilled onion.

Yinzer Dog

Yinzer Dog

$4.59

Two strips of bacon and homemade mac and cheese sauce.

Hot Dog

$3.75

Plain hot dog

Chili and Cheese Dog

$4.29

Soups

CUP Wedding Soup

$3.99

CUP Spicy Chili

$3.99

CUP Special Soup

$3.99Out of stock

BOWL Wedding Soup

$5.99

BOWL Spicy Chili

$5.99

BOWL Special Soup

$5.99Out of stock

QT Wedding Soup

$11.99Out of stock

QT Spicy Chili

$11.99

Specials

Guinness Stew

$14.99Out of stock

Potato skins

$7.99Out of stock

Taco Tuesday

$8.99

Dessert

Dessert Special

$6.99

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.99

Kid's Meals

Kids Chicken Planks

$4.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Kids Quesadilla

$4.99

Kids Burger

$4.99

Kids Wedding Soup

$4.99

Sides

Applesauce

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Fruit

$3.99

Sauerkraut

$3.99

Broccoli

$3.99

Seasonal vegetable

$ Dressings & Sauces

$ 1000 Island

$0.99

$ 50/50

$0.69

$ ADD Chicken

$3.99

$ Balsalmic

$0.99

$ BBQ

$0.99

$ Blazin Hot

$0.99

$ Blue Cheese

$0.99

$ Butter Garlic

$0.99

$ Caesar

$0.99

$ Cheese Sauce

$0.99

$ Cocktail

$0.99

$ Dad's Chili

$0.69

$ Garlic Parmesan

$0.99

$ Honey Mustard

$0.99

$ Hot

$0.99

$ Hot Parmesan

$0.99

$ Italian

$0.99

$ Kelvo Juice

$0.99

$ Marinara

$0.99

$ Mild

$0.99

$ Mild Parmesan

$0.99

$ Nashville Hot

$0.99

$ Ranch

$0.99

$ Salsa

$0.49

$ Sour Cream

$0.49

$ Spicy Ranch

$0.99

$ Sriracha Gold BBQ

$0.99

$ Sweet & Spicy

$0.99

$ Tangy Gold BBQ

$0.99

$ Tartar

$0.99

$ Tiger

$0.99

$ Tzaziki

$0.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

A family oriented hangout with juicy burgers grilled to perfection, signature dogs and beloved favorites on the menu.

Website

Location

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15221

Directions

Gallery
Dad's Pub & Grub image
Dad's Pub & Grub image
Dad's Pub & Grub image
Dad's Pub & Grub image

Search similar restaurants

