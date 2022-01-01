Pittsburgh American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Pittsburgh
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sunny Jim's Tavern
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
|Sunny Cheese Burger
|$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
|Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
|$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
Cinderlands Foederhouse
3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle
|$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
|Pretzel
|$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
|Smallman - 16oz 4pack
|$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Crack'd Egg
4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|THE EASTWOOD
|$12.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
|LB.SPICY CANDIED BACON
|$21.99
We Start off with Thick Cut Pennsylvania Amish Bacon. Then we add some Sweet & Spicy seasoning for this Decadent Delicious Treat that you’ll Love Eating...Pre-Order you Spicy Candied Bacon today. 21.99 lb. 14-16 pieces
|SAUSAGE MUFFIN
|$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Lot 17
4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$13.00
burger with cheese
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
|Pretzel Sticks
|$7.00
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Braised Elysian Fields Lamb Shoulder [GF]
|$32.00
anson mills polenta integrale | mint-pistachio pesto | swiss chard | french sheep's milk feta
|Honeycrisp Apple & Pickled Beet Salad [GF]
|$14.00
boston bibb lettuce | warmed maple-chevre vinaigrette | roasted pepitas
|F&A Cuban
|$12.00
* Northside Sandwich Week Contest Winner
tasso ham | smoked pulled pork | b&b pickle slaw | swiss
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Industry Public House North Fayette
140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pretzel
|$16.00
|Mac & Cheese
|$12.00
|Filament Fries
|$7.00
Pub in the Park
7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale
|Popular items
|Fajita
|$15.00
|Pub Club Sandwich
|$13.00
|Pub Burger
|$13.00
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|The Classic Burger
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries
|$4.99
|10 Wings
|$11.99
Park Bruges
5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Gerber Farms Roasted Half Chicken
|$27.00
Bruges frites, sauteed vegetables, pan sauce
|Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Spicy blend of three cheddar
|Cafe Chicken
|$12.00
basil pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato on sourdough served with Bruges slaw
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Vue 412
1200 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Creme Brulee
|$12.00
|Pork Osso Bucco
|$48.00
|Stuffed Bananna Pepper Ravioli Dinner
|$38.00
Forbes Tavern
310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Rachel
|$11.00
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sunday Gravy
|$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
|Roasted Chicken
|$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
|Dirty Pasta
|$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
SALADS • FONDUE
The Melting Pot
242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|6 Signature Dipped Strawberries
|$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
|Chocolate for 4
|$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
|Family Night In for 4
|$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|10 Wings
|$14.95
|Carl's Famous Fish
|$13.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel
1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
|Antoinette's Italian (half)
|$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
|House Super Special (half)
|$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
Industry Public House Lawrenceville
4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Model 'T' urkey
|$15.00
|Farmed Out Burgher
|$16.00
|Arsenal Chicken Salad
|$15.00
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
SLIDER VIBES
22 Market Square, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot
|$3.79
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
|Lunch Bag Special Sliders
|$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
|Impossible
|$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli
SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Smiling Moose
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Loaded Tots
|$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
|Voorhees Cajun Chicken
|$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
|Habanero Burger
|$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|8 Wings
|$4.00
|Wings To Go
|$20.00
|Tots
|$5.95
FRENCH FRIES
Kelly's Bar and Lounge
6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Mini Mac
|$6.00
|Full Size Mac
|$8.00
|Joy's Fried Chicken
|$12.00
New York Super Subs
1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
|Regular Italian (half)
|$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
|Pastrami
|$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
|13 Wings
|$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
|30 Wings
|$28.99
can be split in half for sauces
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
|Chicken Planks
|$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Cafe Raymond
2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
|Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes
|$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
|Omelet
|$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
Scratch & Co.
1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|6 Of Each
|$36.00
PICKUP TIME AND LOCATION:
BAR BOTANICO (ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY WEDNESDAY): SATURDAY (11/27) FROM 10am-1pm
BBQ • GRILL
Porky's Bar and Grill
34 Bridge St, Etna
|Popular items
|1/2 Steak Hoagie
|$7.00
- 2