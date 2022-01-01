Pittsburgh American restaurants you'll love

Sunny Jim's Tavern image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad$12.09
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Sunny Cheese Burger$9.89
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich$12.09
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
Cinderlands Foederhouse image

 

Cinderlands Foederhouse

3705 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (224 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Douse: Blend 002 (2021) - 500mL Bottle$18.00
A blend of two imperial stouts, one a milk stout aged in American oak barrels that previously held Blanton's bourbon whiskey and the other a double-mashed, long-boiled behemoth aged in American oak barrels that previously held Booker's bourbon whiskey. 12.0% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO exceptions.
Pretzel$6.00
Beer Mustard **Contains Dairy / Gluten**
Smallman - 16oz 4pack$16.00
Hazy IPA brewed with Citra and Mosaic hops. 6.6% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. NO Exceptions.
The Crack'd Egg image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Crack'd Egg

4131 Brownsville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (1282 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE EASTWOOD$12.99
Go Ahead.... Make your Day! This Fluffy Omelet is Stuffed with Ham, PA Amish Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Green Peppers & Onions. Served with your choice of Potato and Toast.
LB.SPICY CANDIED BACON$21.99
We Start off with Thick Cut Pennsylvania Amish Bacon. Then we add some Sweet & Spicy seasoning for this Decadent Delicious Treat that you’ll Love Eating...Pre-Order you Spicy Candied Bacon today. 21.99 lb. 14-16 pieces
SAUSAGE MUFFIN$5.99
Jimmy Dean Sausage, Folded Egg and American Cheese on an English Muffin served with Crispy Potato Pancakes.
Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$13.00
burger with cheese
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
Pretzel Sticks$7.00
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Elysian Fields Lamb Shoulder [GF]$32.00
anson mills polenta integrale | mint-pistachio pesto | swiss chard | french sheep's milk feta
Honeycrisp Apple & Pickled Beet Salad [GF]$14.00
boston bibb lettuce | warmed maple-chevre vinaigrette | roasted pepitas
F&A Cuban$12.00
* Northside Sandwich Week Contest Winner
tasso ham | smoked pulled pork | b&b pickle slaw | swiss
Industry Public House North Fayette image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Industry Public House North Fayette

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.7 (478 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel$16.00
Mac & Cheese$12.00
Filament Fries$7.00
Pub in the Park image

 

Pub in the Park

7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fajita$15.00
Pub Club Sandwich$13.00
Pub Burger$13.00
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic Burger$6.99
Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries$4.99
10 Wings$11.99
Park Bruges image

 

Park Bruges

5801 Bryant Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Gerber Farms Roasted Half Chicken$27.00
Bruges frites, sauteed vegetables, pan sauce
Mac and Cheese$13.00
Spicy blend of three cheddar
Cafe Chicken$12.00
basil pesto mayo, fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato on sourdough served with Bruges slaw
Vue 412 image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Vue 412

1200 Grandview Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (1327 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Creme Brulee$12.00
Pork Osso Bucco$48.00
Stuffed Bananna Pepper Ravioli Dinner$38.00
Forbes Tavern image

 

Forbes Tavern

310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Rachel$11.00
Butcher and the Rye image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunday Gravy$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
Roasted Chicken$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
Dirty Pasta$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
The Melting Pot image

SALADS • FONDUE

The Melting Pot

242 W Station Square Dr, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1537 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
6 Signature Dipped Strawberries$16.95
(65 cal per berry)
Chocolate for 4$40.00
Family time or a hangout with friends just got even better. Chocolate Fondue To-Go comes complete with a selection of our signature dippers including a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits.
Family Night In for 4$79.00
We have just the thing for a special evening at home with the family - fondue! Includes choice of two cheese fondues to share, one salad per person and choice of two chocolate fondues to share.
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
10 Wings$14.95
Carl's Famous Fish$13.99
Reuben$12.99
New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

New York Super Subs - Fox Chapel

1122 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (454 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Reuben$12.35
A classic half pound Reuben on thick cut marble rye. Grilled with kraut, Swiss and our homemade thousand island.
Antoinette's Italian (half)$10.25
A classic Italian beef meatball.
House Super Special (half)$11.75
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
With 30% more meat and cheese than the regular Italian.
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Model 'T' urkey$15.00
Farmed Out Burgher$16.00
Arsenal Chicken Salad$15.00
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
BYOB$12.00
SLIDER VIBES image

 

SLIDER VIBES

22 Market Square, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Nashville Hot$3.79
Fried chicken, Nashville hot oil, creamy slaw, pickles
Lunch Bag Special Sliders$8.99
Two sliders of your choice, a side of fries and any canned coke product.
Impossible$3.99
Impossible patty, American cheese, caramelized oinions, garlic aioli
The Smiling Moose image

SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Smiling Moose

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (1494 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Loaded Tots$12.00
House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream
Voorhees Cajun Chicken$10.00
Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.
Habanero Burger$11.00
Grilled Cherry peppers and onions, pepper jack, Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad
William Penn Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

William Penn Tavern

739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
8 Wings$4.00
Wings To Go$20.00
Tots$5.95
Kelly's Bar and Lounge image

FRENCH FRIES

Kelly's Bar and Lounge

6012 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (559 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mini Mac$6.00
Full Size Mac$8.00
Joy's Fried Chicken$12.00
New York Super Subs image

 

New York Super Subs

1827 Murry ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Potato Salad
Fresh made potato salad,
Regular Italian (half)$10.25
Classic Italian with provolone, ham capicola, salami, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil & oregano and our special pepper relish.
Pastrami$12.35
½ lb Grilled Pastrami on rye with swiss and dijon.
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Strips$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
13 Wings$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
30 Wings$28.99
can be split in half for sauces
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
Chicken Planks$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jumbo Fish Sandwich$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
Cafe Raymond image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL

Cafe Raymond

2009 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1693 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, parmesan cheese, croutons, roasted tomatoes and red onion. Served with caesar dressing on the side.
Blueberry Ricotta Pancakes$9.99
Two of our famous blueberry ricotta pancakes topped with powdered sugar and whipped cream and served with a side of local maple syrup.
Omelet$9.99
Build your own omelet with up to three fresh ingredients. Served with our roasted potatoes.
Scratch & Co. image

 

Scratch & Co.

1720 Lowrie Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
6 Of Each$36.00
PICKUP TIME AND LOCATION:
BAR BOTANICO (ORDERS MUST BE PLACED BY WEDNESDAY): SATURDAY (11/27) FROM 10am-1pm
Porky's Bar and Grill image

BBQ • GRILL

Porky's Bar and Grill

34 Bridge St, Etna

Avg 4.8 (46 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
1/2 Steak Hoagie$7.00
The Abbey on Butler Street image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Abbey on Butler Street

4635 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
