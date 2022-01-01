Downtown restaurants you'll love

Downtown's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Cocktail
Burger
Sandwich
Sushi
Hummus
Salad
Cake
Caterers
Gastropubs
Latin American
Korean
Middle Eastern
Must-try Downtown restaurants

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Vallozzi's Pittsburgh

220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (392 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pizza$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
Pappardelle Bolognese$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
Arancini$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
2 Person Wednesday Standard Box$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
La Croix Pure$0.99
12 fl oz Can
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
Eadie's Market & Catering image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger (build your own)$6.19
1/4 lb. cheeseburger with your choice of toppings.
Thursday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Fries or Tots$10.99
Buffalo chicken, choice of dressing, diced celery, your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
Forbes Tavern image

 

Forbes Tavern

310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Rachel$11.00
Butcher and the Rye image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunday Gravy$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
Roasted Chicken$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
Dirty Pasta$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina image

STEAKS

Gaucho Parrilla Argentina

146 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (4655 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Carne Sandwich$18.00
Grilled Flank steak with carmies, roasted peppers & chimmichurri
*all sandwiches are cooked to medium*
*additional toppings can be added for .75 per topper.*
Complementary Sauce Flight
We are happy to offer a free flight of our house made sauces to any purchase. *LIMITED only 1 per order, regardless of quantity selected*
Rosemary Braised Beef$14.00
roasted beef with carmies and creamy horsey sauce.
The Speckled Egg image

 

The Speckled Egg

501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
The GOAT Omelette$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
The Classic$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
Bae Bae's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

 

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CAULIFLOWER$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
YINZER STEAK SAMMY$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
Fish Tacos$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill image

 

Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill

808 liberty ave, pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (22 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Stuffed Grape leaves$5.99
Platter 1$14.99
Platter 2$12.49
Tako image

 

Tako

214 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Al Pastor$16.00
pork sirloin, pineapple, avocado salsa, white onion, cilantro
Pollo Asado$17.00
lime garlic chicken, salsa verde, crema, avocado, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro
2 per order
Queso Fundido$13.00
queso, scallions, jalapeno, cilantro served with house made tortillas
optional: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
Meat & Potatoes image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Meat & Potatoes

649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (3073 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Beef Tartare$18.00
toasted sourdough, pickled vegetables, radish, herbs
Pub Burger$15.00
8 oz burger with horseradish cheddar, pastrami pork belly, fried egg, special sauce and fries
Truffle Fries$10.00
truffle aioli
Bae Bae's Kitchen image

 

Bae Bae's Kitchen

951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (532 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Vegetable Dumplings$7.00
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings. Tofu, Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms. 6 per order
Side Dish$1.50
Choice of our daily Ban Chan side dishes.
Thai Tea$5.00
Small Batch Hand Made Thai Blend Tea. Hints of Vanilla Flavors
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$13.99
XLarge 2 Topping Pizza $15.99$15.99
Salad Dressings
Condado Tacos image

TACOS

Condado Tacos

971 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.5 (5476 reviews)
Takeout
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery image

 

The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery

435 Market Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asado image

 

Asado

146 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Emerson's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Emerson's

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Miracle - PGH

136 6th Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Snowball Old-Fashioned$12.00
Rye. gingerbread, Angostura bitters, Wormwood bitters and orange essence.
Christmas Carol Barrel$12.00
Resposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao and spiced chocolate.
Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!$12.00
Blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgreat, lime and Angostura bitters.
**CONTAINS: NUTS
