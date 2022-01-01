Downtown restaurants you'll love
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Vallozzi's Pittsburgh
220 5th Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pizza
|$14.00
Tomatoes, Herbs, Provolone, Pecorino
|Pappardelle Bolognese
|$24.00
Slow-roasted pork, beef, and veal
|Arancini
|$14.00
Fried Risotto, Mozzarella, Butternut Squash, Spinach, Goat Cheese, Squash Puree
SANDWICHES • TAPAS
Market Street Grocery
435 Market St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles
|$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
|2 Person Wednesday Standard Box
|$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
|La Croix Pure
|$0.99
12 fl oz Can
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger (build your own)
|$6.19
1/4 lb. cheeseburger with your choice of toppings.
|Thursday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Fries or Tots
|$10.99
Buffalo chicken, choice of dressing, diced celery, your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.29
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
Forbes Tavern
310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Rachel
|$11.00
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sunday Gravy
|$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
|Roasted Chicken
|$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
|Dirty Pasta
|$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
STEAKS
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
146 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Carne Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled Flank steak with carmies, roasted peppers & chimmichurri
*all sandwiches are cooked to medium*
*additional toppings can be added for .75 per topper.*
|Complementary Sauce Flight
We are happy to offer a free flight of our house made sauces to any purchase. *LIMITED only 1 per order, regardless of quantity selected*
|Rosemary Braised Beef
|$14.00
roasted beef with carmies and creamy horsey sauce.
The Speckled Egg
501 Grant St Suite #160, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Turmeric & Black Pepper Chicken Salad
|$11.00
Marinated Chicken, Almonds, Raisins, Celery, Onion, Lettuce, Lemon Aioli
|The GOAT Omelette
|$12.00
Three Egg Omelette, Seasonal Vegetables, Chevre, Toast
|The Classic
|$10.00
Two Eggs, Choice of Protein, Toast
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
|Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
|YINZER STEAK SAMMY
|$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
Rosewater Middle Eastern Grill
808 liberty ave, pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Stuffed Grape leaves
|$5.99
|Platter 1
|$14.99
|Platter 2
|$12.49
Tako
214 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Al Pastor
|$16.00
pork sirloin, pineapple, avocado salsa, white onion, cilantro
|Pollo Asado
|$17.00
lime garlic chicken, salsa verde, crema, avocado, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro
2 per order
|Queso Fundido
|$13.00
queso, scallions, jalapeno, cilantro served with house made tortillas
optional: add spicy chorizo for that extra zing
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Meat & Potatoes
649 Penn Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Beef Tartare
|$18.00
toasted sourdough, pickled vegetables, radish, herbs
|Pub Burger
|$15.00
8 oz burger with horseradish cheddar, pastrami pork belly, fried egg, special sauce and fries
|Truffle Fries
|$10.00
truffle aioli
Bae Bae's Kitchen
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Vegetable Dumplings
|$7.00
Steamed Vegetable Dumplings. Tofu, Cabbage, Carrots, Shiitake Mushrooms. 6 per order
|Side Dish
|$1.50
Choice of our daily Ban Chan side dishes.
|Thai Tea
|$5.00
Small Batch Hand Made Thai Blend Tea. Hints of Vanilla Flavors
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Mediterranean Salad
|$13.99
|XLarge 2 Topping Pizza $15.99
|$15.99
|Salad Dressings
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery
435 Market Street, Pittsburgh
Miracle - PGH
136 6th Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Snowball Old-Fashioned
|$12.00
Rye. gingerbread, Angostura bitters, Wormwood bitters and orange essence.
|Christmas Carol Barrel
|$12.00
Resposado tequila, coffee liqueur, dry Curacao and spiced chocolate.
|Yippie Ki Yay Mother F****r!
|$12.00
Blend of four rums, pumpkin-almond orgreat, lime and Angostura bitters.
**CONTAINS: NUTS