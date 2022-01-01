Go
Mitchell's Bar & Grill image
American
Bars & Lounges

Mitchell's Bar & Grill

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStar

43 Reviews

$$

304 Ross St

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 pm - 11:00 pm

Location

304 Ross St, Pittsburgh PA 15219

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

No reviews yet

We are a neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant with a wine & beer shop attached.

The Speckled Egg

No reviews yet

Locally Owned Diner inside the Historic Union Trust Building. We are here for you breakfast and lunch needs with our full menu. Including a full espresso bar, to go options and a full cocktail menu!

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Market Street Grocery

No reviews yet

Welcome to Market Street Grocery's online storefront. We are a family ran business in the heart of Market Square bringing you our favorite locally sourced items to your doorstep.

Mitchell's Bar & Grill

orange star4.0 • 43 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston