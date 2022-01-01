The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
SALADS • FONDUE
242 W Station Square Dr • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
242 W Station Square Dr
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Doce Taqueria Southside
Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Come on in and enjoy!
Club Cafe - PGH
www.ClubCafeLive.com
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Pittsburgh's Premiere Sports Bar for 28 years! Coldest beers in town and crispiest wings. Stop in today!