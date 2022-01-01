Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Sandwiches
Salad

Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren

review star

No reviews yet

245 Seventh Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KATSU CHICKEN
Warren Burger
PENN COVE SALAD

SPECIALS

Weekly specials are while supplies last.

Mexican Mole Chili

$7.00Out of stock

Creamy Parmesan Potato Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken Wrap

$15.00Out of stock

Justin Time Roll

$18.00

Poke Stack

$13.00Out of stock

Rays Wings Of The Month

$14.00

Scampi Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Scampi Shrimp

$18.00Out of stock

Pierogi Flatbread

$16.00Out of stock

Artichoke Flatbread

$14.00

SHARABLES

Bao Buns

$13.00
Burrata

Burrata

$14.00

Burrata, port wine balsamic reduction, grilled rustic bread.

Crab Rangoon Dip

$14.00

Lump crab, surimi, cream cheese, scallions, wonton chips and served with duck sauce.

Beer Cheese Fries

$10.00

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.00

Fried Pickles

$11.00

SOUP & SALADS

Arugula Caesar

$12.00

Blackened Chicken Salad

$15.00

Chicken Orzo Bisque

$8.00

Harvest Salad

$13.00
PENN COVE SALAD

PENN COVE SALAD

$11.00

Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Edamame, Cucumber, Tomato, Driced Celery and Jalapeno Chips with a Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette.

Cream Of Asparagus Soup

$6.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Potato Soup

$6.00Out of stock

FLATBREADS

Pepperoni

$15.00

TOMATO BASIL

$13.00

VEGGIE WHITE

$14.00

SANDWICHES

All sandwiches come with a side of slaw, fries or tots. Substitute side salad for $3.

Caprese BLT

$15.00

Buffalo Mozzerala, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Cajun Chicken Cheesesteak

$16.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Highroller Burger

$19.00
KATSU CHICKEN

KATSU CHICKEN

$15.00

panko Breaded Chicken, Fried Egg, Pickled Green Tomato, Spicy Mayo, Tonkatsu Sauce served on a Brioche Bun.

Poke Tacos

Poke Tacos

$15.00

Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream

Rocket Chicken

$14.00

SNEAKY PETE

$15.00

Grilled Salmon, Hearts of Palm, Arugula, Sriracha, Cusabi, Avocado served on a Whole Grain Ciabatta.

TERIYAKI SALMON

$14.00

Grilled salmon, hearts of palm, mixed greens, sriracha, cusabi and avocado

Veg Chicken Wrap

$16.00
Warren Burger

Warren Burger

$15.00

ground beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, choice of cheese.

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Ribeye Taco

$16.00

Salmon Taco

$17.00

Tuna Taco

$17.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

We are a neighborhood cocktail bar and restaurant

Website

Location

245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Directions

Gallery
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bae Bae's Cafe
orange star4.7 • 49
945 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Tako
orange starNo Reviews
214 6th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bar at Market Street Crocery
orange starNo Reviews
435 Market Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Graeme House
orange star4.3 • 45
435 Market St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Sly Fox Taphouse - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange starNo Reviews
300 Liberty Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 1,537
242 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
orange star4.6 • 1,642
139 7th St Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Bae Bae's Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 532
951 Liberty Ave Unit 1B Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
SoFresh - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 449
5 PPG Place Suite 100 Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
South Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston