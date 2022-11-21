Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Smiling Moose Pittsburgh, PA

1,494 Reviews

$$

1306 E Carson St

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

American Cheeseburger
Fresh Hand Cut Fries
Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

Moose Classic Mac & Cheese

Moose Classic Mac & Cheese

$10.00

8 cheese smiling moose classic mac..

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

queso blend, white cheddar, srircha, candied bacon,

Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese

Cajun Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Queso blend, Monterey Jack, roasted tomatoes.

Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, tomato, onion, cucumber and carrot. Served with toasted bread. Vegetarian.

The Other Salad

The Other Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, apple, dried mango, orange, carrot and toasted peanut. Served with toasted bread. Vegetarian.

Sandwiches

Bacon Grilled Cheese

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Tomato, pepper jack, cheddar and mozzarella. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Bourbon Glazed Bbq Pulled Pork

Bourbon Glazed Bbq Pulled Pork

$11.00

Sweet Jalapeño Slaw, Citrus Sour Cream, Cilantro, Brioche

Falafel Wrap

Falafel Wrap

$11.00

Crisp chickpea falafel, roasted red pepper, tomato, mixed greens and basil aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.

Pierogi Grilled Cheese

Pierogi Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Brick cheese, Cajun ranch,red wine caramelized onions. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.

Rachel

Rachel

$11.00

Smoked turkey, sweet and spicy jalapeno slaw, Swiss, House made Russian Dressing. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Roasted Tomato Strip Steak

Roasted Tomato Strip Steak

$12.00

Red wine caramelized onions, horseradish aioli, farmer's cheese. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Smoked Turkey

Smoked Turkey

$11.00

Pretzel bun, bacon, Swiss, tomato, fresh greens and sweet jalapeno mustard. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Southwest Steak

Southwest Steak

$12.00

Grilled Strip Steak, Grilled Peppers & Onions, mozzarella & Sharp Cheddar, Southwest Sauce

Sweet BBQ Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Bacon, cheddar and grilled onion. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Sweet Chili Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Sweet Chili Cream cheese, dressed red cabbage, Applewood Smoked bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.

The Italian Moose

The Italian Moose

$11.00

Canadian bacon, smoked ham, salami, mozzarella, fresh greens, onion, tomato and house made Italian dressing. Served with homemade pasta salad

The Shrimp Po Boy

The Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Roasted Red Pepper & Corn salsa, roasted red pepper mayo, dressed red cabbage, srircha drizzle, cilantro- Served with homemade pasta salad.

Voorhees Cajun Chicken

Voorhees Cajun Chicken

$11.00

Fresh greens, tomato, mozzarella, Southwest sauce, red onion, brioche. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Burgers

American Cheeseburger

American Cheeseburger

$12.00

Fresh Angus Beef, White American, house made pickles, fresh greens, tomato, red onion. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Habanero Burger

Habanero Burger

$11.00

Hand pressed burger topped with our own blend of Habenaros, Jalapeños & cherry peppers along with grilled onions, pepper jack cheese and our Southwest sauce.

Jack Sparrow Burger

Jack Sparrow Burger

$14.00

Fresh Angus beef, cheddar pierogi, red wine caramelized onions, rum aioli, dressed cabbage, cheddar. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Smiling Moose Burger

Smiling Moose Burger

$13.00

Cheddar, fresh greens, tomato, red onion, Applewood smoked bacon, fresh farm egg and Southwest sauce. Served with homemade pasta salad.

The "From Beyond" Impossible Burger

The "From Beyond" Impossible Burger

$13.00

White American, Organic Field Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, House made Pickles, Brioche’, Plant based protein

Snacks

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks

Beer Battered Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Served with San Marzano DOP marinara. Vegetarian.

Beer Cheese

$1.00
Fresh Hand Cut Fries

Fresh Hand Cut Fries

$6.00

vegetarian

Waffle Fries

$8.00
House Pasta salad

House Pasta salad

$6.00

our super duper famous pasta salad... Served w/ roasted sunflower seeds, carrots, cilantro, & fresh farmer's cheese

Loaded Southwestern Style Nachos

Loaded Southwestern Style Nachos

$13.00

Tortilla chips, house made beer cheese, bourbon glazed BBQ pulled pork, black beans, tomatoes, jalapenos , cilantro, Pineapple Pico De Gallo, Citrus Sour Cream

Loaded Tots

Loaded Tots

$13.00

House made beer cheese and white cheddar, bacon, tomato, jalapenos and citrus sour cream

Pizza The Hut's Pizza Bread

Pizza The Hut's Pizza Bread

$8.00

San Marzano DOP tomato marinara, basil and fresh mozzarella. Vegetarian.

Smiling Moose Pierogies

Smiling Moose Pierogies

$9.00

House made beer cheese and red wine caramelized onions. Vegetarian.

Smoked Pepper Shrimp Skewers

Smoked Pepper Shrimp Skewers

$10.00

Served with basil aioli, bed of greens, w/ grilled peppers and onions.

Ranch Side

$0.89

Basket of Tots

$8.00

Zucchini Sticks w/ Cajun Ranch

$7.47

Tacos

jalapeño, red cabbage, citrus sour cream, fresh farmers cheese, cilantro
Grilled Strip Steak Tacos

Grilled Strip Steak Tacos

$12.00

Roasted tomatoes, red wine caramelized onions, dressed red cabbage, farmer's cheese and horseradish aioli, cilantro

Shrimp Po Boy Tacos

Shrimp Po Boy Tacos

$12.00

Roasted red pepper & Corn salsa, roasted red pepper mayo, red cabbage, srircha, cilantro

Southwestern Chicken Tacos

Southwestern Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Grilled chicken, grilled peppers and onions, fresh greens, tomato, cheddar and mozzarella cheese, Southwest sauce, srircha, cilantro

Bbq Pulled Pork Street Tacos

Bbq Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$12.00

jalapeño, red cabbage, citrus sour cream, fresh farmers cheese, cilantro

Sliders

Backyard Burger Sliders

Backyard Burger Sliders

$10.00

Fresh angus beef, Organic field greens, tomato, cheddar

Black Bean & Corn Sliders

$10.00

Pepper jack cheese, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, citrus sour cream. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.

Falafel Sliders

$11.00

Crisp chickpea falafel, greens, tomato, roasted red pepper and basil aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad. Vegetarian.

Grilled Shrimp Sliders

$12.00

Onions and peppers, mixed greens and basil aioli. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Sweet Chili Chicken Sliders

Sweet Chili Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Sweet chili cream cheese, dressed red cabbage and bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Sweet BBQ Burger Sliders

$10.00

Grilled onion, cheddar and bacon. Served with homemade pasta salad.

Daily Soups & Specials

served w/ toasted bread
Butternut Squash/Pumpkin Harvest Bisque

Butternut Squash/Pumpkin Harvest Bisque

$6.00+

Served with Toasted Bread

Chic nuggets w/ Moose Sauce

$8.00

Fried Cheese Curds served with srircha ranch & Hot Honey

$9.00

Korean cheese steak

$11.00

Moose Club Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Turkey & Ham, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Swiss, Mozzarella, Basil Aioli, Organic Field Greens, Tomato, Texas Toast

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

Southwestern Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled Peppers & Onions, Queso Cheese Blend, Cheddar, Citrus Sour Cream, Southwest Sauce, Pineapple pico de Gallo

Turkey Wrap

$10.00

Chilled wrap w/ Organic Field Greens, Swiss, Tomato, Bacon, Cranberry Mayo

The Maui Wowie Burger

$14.00

Fresh Angus Beef, Pineapple Pico de Gallo, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Candied Jalapeños, Garlic Aioli

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

The Smiling Moose is a Premier Bar/Restaurant/ Venue located in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic South Side. Now in our 18th year of operation, we offer critically acclaimed cuisine, the country’s BEST live entertainment featured in our upstairs venue, and a 170 inch high Def Projection screen downstairs to watch all of your favorite sporting events/movies/etc. We have regular weekly events such as karaoke, Trivia, Various Theme Nights, and djs as well as daily food and drink specials…

Website

Location

1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

Directions

Gallery
The Smiling Moose image
The Smiling Moose image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Colombian Spot - Southside - 2019 E Carson St
orange starNo Reviews
2019 E Carson St Carson, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Mario's South Side Saloon
orange star4.2 • 1,353
1514 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh - 1805 E Carson St
orange star4.2 • 1,532
1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Dish Osteria and Bar - 128 S. 17th Street
orange starNo Reviews
128 S. 17th Street Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
23rd & Vine
orange starNo Reviews
2333 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side - 2132 E Carson St
orange starNo Reviews
2132 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

The Melting Pot Pittsburgh
orange star4.6 • 1,537
242 W Station Square Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15219
View restaurantnext
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh - 1805 E Carson St
orange star4.2 • 1,532
1805 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Mario's South Side Saloon
orange star4.2 • 1,353
1514 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Archie's
orange star4.1 • 261
2328 E Carson St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Michael's Pizza Bar - South Side Flats
orange star4.6 • 177
2612 Sarah St Pittsburgh, PA 15203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Lawrenceville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Oakland
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
North Side
review star
No reviews yet
Strip District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Mt. Washington
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Squirrel Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Shadyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston