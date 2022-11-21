The Smiling Moose Pittsburgh, PA
1,494 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
The Smiling Moose is a Premier Bar/Restaurant/ Venue located in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Historic South Side. Now in our 18th year of operation, we offer critically acclaimed cuisine, the country’s BEST live entertainment featured in our upstairs venue, and a 170 inch high Def Projection screen downstairs to watch all of your favorite sporting events/movies/etc. We have regular weekly events such as karaoke, Trivia, Various Theme Nights, and djs as well as daily food and drink specials…
Location
1306 E Carson St, Pittsburgh, PA 15203
