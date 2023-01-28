The Colombian Spot - Southside imageView gallery

The Colombian Spot - Southside 2019 E Carson St

review star

No reviews yet

2019 E Carson St

Carson, PA 15203

Popular Items

Empanadas
Arepa Ropa Vieja
Ropa Vieja

Appetizers

Empanadas

Empanadas

Tostones con Guacamole

$7.99

Maduros con Tocineta

$7.99

Pernil con Tostones

$8.25

Arepitas con Hogao

$7.99

Tostones con Hogao

$7.99

Tostones con Todo

$13.99

Salads

Ensalada Tropical

$11.99

Ensalada Paisa

$11.99

Arepas

Arepa Mixta

$13.50
Arepa Vegetariana

Arepa Vegetariana

$12.50

Arepa Paisa

$13.50
BirskArepa

BirskArepa

$15.99
Arepa Ropa Vieja

Arepa Ropa Vieja

$13.50

Reina Pepiada

$12.99

Arepa de Queso

$10.50

Arepa de Queso con Maduros

$10.50

Arepa Pabellon

$13.50

Arepa Mexicana

$12.99

Arepa Hawaiiana

$12.99

Shrimp Arepa

$15.99

Birriarepa

$15.99Out of stock

Native Dishes

Arroz Montanero

$16.99

Bistec a Caballo

$16.99

Calentado

$14.50

Cazuela de Mariscos

$19.99

Cazuela Vegetariana

$12.99

Pollo en Salsa de Champinones

$15.50

Babyback Ribs

$19.50

Colombian Spot Picada

$47.99

Bandeja Paisa

$21.99

Ropa Vieja

$14.50

Trucha Frita

$15.99

Sancocho de la Casa

$12.99

Soup of the day

$6.99

Daily Special Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Daily Special Grilled Steak

$13.00

Kids Menu

Pollo a la Plancha y Papitas

$8.99

Kid’s Bowl

$9.99

Street Foods

Colombian Spot Burger

$14.50

Perro Caliente

$9.50

Arepa Burger

$14.50

Salchipapa

$12.00

Desserts

Tres Leches

$6.99

Flan de Maracuya

$6.99

Whole Tres Leches Cake

$52.00

Natilla (Colombian Custard)

$5.00

Sauces

Pink Sauce

Garlic Sauce

Aji Sauce

Extra Hot Sauce

$1.50

Pineapple Sauce

$1.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Tostones

$3.99

Yuca Fries

$4.99

Red Beans

$3.99

Black Beans

$3.99

Green Salad

$3.99

White Rice

$3.99

Soup of the Day Additional Side

$4.99

Avocado

$1.50

Big Arepa

$2.00

Small Arepa

$1.50

Steak

$6.00

Cheese

$2.00

Chicharron

$5.00

Chicken

$5.00

Chorizo

$6.00

Egg

$1.50

Guacamole

$4.99

Hogao

$4.99

Pernil

$5.00

Shrimp

$7.00

Maduros

$3.99

Bowls

Ropa Vieja Bowl

$10.50

Reina Pepiada Bowl

$10.50

Paisa Bowl

$12.50

Roast Pork Bowl

$10.50

Pabellón Bowl

$10.50

Vegetarian Bowl

$9.50

Wine

Santa Julia Cabernet

$9.00

Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo

$9.00

Santa Julia Malbec

$9.00

Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

$9.00

BTL Santa Julia Cabernet

$28.00

BTL Campo Viejo Rioja Tempranillo

$27.00

BTL Santa Julia Malbec

$36.00

BTL Santa Julia Pinot Grigio

$36.00

Juices

Mora Agua

$5.99

Mango Agua

$5.99

Maracuya Agua

$5.99

Guayaba Agua

$5.99

Lulo Agua

$5.99

Leche

$1.00

Mint Pineapple

$5.99

Sirope

$5.99

Mora Leche

$6.50

Mango Leche

$6.50

Maracuya Leche

$6.50

Guayaba Leche

$6.50

Lulo Leche

$6.50

Sodas

Manzana

$2.25

Colombiana

$2.25

Coke

$1.50

Diet coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Club soda

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 7:45 pm
2019 E Carson St, Carson, PA 15203

The Colombian Spot - Southside image

