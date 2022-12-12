Restaurant header imageView gallery

Doce Taqueria Southside - Southside

1302 East Carson Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15203

DRINKS

Jarritos

$2.50

Water

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Crush

$2.50

Tea

$2.50

Citrus Green Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Kombucha

$3.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

12 Oz Small Cans

$1.50

16 Oz Bubly Can

$2.00

Box Deal

Doce Box Deal

$12.00

Two tacos served with a side of chips and your choice of dip.

Tacos

Carnita Taco

$4.75

Slow Smoked Pulled Pork, Mexican Slaw, Pico De Gallo, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Pollo Taco

$4.75

Smoked Chicken, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Guacamole, Farmer's Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Carne Molida Taco

$4.75

Seasoned Ground Beef, Sautéed Bell Peppers, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Americano Taco

$4.75

Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Lime.

Vegan Black Bean Taco

$4.75

Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cilantro, Lime.

Vegetarian Black Bean Taco

$4.75

Black Beans, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Fish Taco

$3.75

Walking Taco

$4.50

Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), choice of Doritos or Fritos, shredded cheddar jack, lettuce, pico de gallo, cholula crema.

Shaved Ribeye

$5.50

Vegan Potato

$4.75

Crispy Fried Seasoned Potatoes, Sautéed Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro, Lime.

Vegetarian Potato

$4.75

Crispy Fried Seasoned Potatoes, Sautéed Bell Pepper, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Cheddar Jack, Doce Sauce, Cilantro, Lime.

Fish Taco

$4.75

Fried Cod Fillet, Mexican Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Doce Sauce, Cilantro, Lime.

Entree

Nacho Loaded

$9.00

Choice of Protein or Veg (excluding fish), tortilla chips, nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Nacho No Meat

$7.50

Tortilla Chips, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Pickled Jalapeno, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

Dino Bowl

$9.00

Choice of Protein served on a bed of lettuce and House Black Beans, topped with Pico de Gallo, Guacamole, Cholula Crema, Farmers Cheese, Cilantro, Lime.

12 inch Quesadilla

$9.00

Cheese Quesadilla (flour). Add meat for +0.50.

Sides

Side of Black Beans

$3.75

House Black Beans topped with Farmers Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Cholula Crema, Cilantro, Lime. Vegan? Say no to the Crema & Cheese.

Chips and Guacamole

$5.25

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of homemade guacamole.

Chips and Queso

$5.25

Fresh Tortilla Chips with a side of queso.

Chips and Salsa

$4.25

Fresh tortilla chips with a side of homemade salsa. Choose between mild or hot salsa.

Tortilla Chips

$2.25

Side Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Queso

$3.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Doritos/Fritos

$1.50

Street Corn

$3.00

Kids

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.

1302 East Carson Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

