Downtown American restaurants you'll love

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill image

 

Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill

144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Logs$11.99
Buff Chicken Dip$10.99
Reuben$13.99
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Forbes Tavern image

 

Forbes Tavern

310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cuban Sandwich$11.00
Pork Sandwich$11.00
Rachel$11.00
More about Forbes Tavern
Butcher and the Rye image

 

Butcher and the Rye

212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sunday Gravy$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
Roasted Chicken$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
Dirty Pasta$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino
More about Butcher and the Rye
Emerson's image

PIZZA • SALADS

Emerson's

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (45 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Emerson's

