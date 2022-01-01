Downtown American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Downtown
More about Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
Redbeard's on Sixth Sports Bar & Grill
144 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cheese Logs
|$11.99
|Buff Chicken Dip
|$10.99
|Reuben
|$13.99
More about Forbes Tavern
Forbes Tavern
310 Forbes Ave., Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Cuban Sandwich
|$11.00
|Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
|Rachel
|$11.00
More about Butcher and the Rye
Butcher and the Rye
212 Sixth Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Sunday Gravy
|$15.00
lamb neck, tomatoes, ricotta, olive oil, warm country bread
|Roasted Chicken
|$26.00
shredded brussel sprouts, fennel, brown butter, chicken jus
|Dirty Pasta
|$20.00
rigatoni, ground duck, duck liver, brandy, sage, pecorino