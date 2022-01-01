North Side restaurants you'll love

Must-try North Side restaurants

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Braised Elysian Fields Lamb Shoulder [GF]$32.00
anson mills polenta integrale | mint-pistachio pesto | swiss chard | french sheep's milk feta
Honeycrisp Apple & Pickled Beet Salad [GF]$14.00
boston bibb lettuce | warmed maple-chevre vinaigrette | roasted pepitas
F&A Cuban$12.00
* Northside Sandwich Week Contest Winner
tasso ham | smoked pulled pork | b&b pickle slaw | swiss
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Southern Tier Pittsburgh image

 

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
2X bbq sauce, pickled jalapeno slaw, potato bun
Cheesesteak*$14.00
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
Pretzel$9.00
Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.
More about Southern Tier Pittsburgh
40 North at Alphabet City image

 

40 North at Alphabet City

40 W North Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 40 North at Alphabet City
