Downtown salad spots you'll love
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|Poke Tacos
|$15.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream
|Warren Burger
|$15.00
ground beef patty, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, choice of cheese.
|PENN COVE SALAD
|$10.00
Mixed Greens, Dried Cranberries, Edamame, Cucumber, Tomato, Driced Celery and Jalapeno Chips with a Sweet Mustard Vinaigrette.
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery
435 Market Street, Pittsburgh
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS
SoFresh
5 PPG Place Suite 100, Pittsburgh