Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Downtown

Sly Fox Taphouse image

 

Sly Fox Taphouse

300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Roast Beef$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
Cheese Burger$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
Cheese Pizza$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pollo$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
Amalfi Salad (GF)$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
Margherita$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant image

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Mediterranean Salad$13.99
XLarge 2 Topping Pizza $15.99$15.99
Salad Dressings
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

