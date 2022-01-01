Downtown pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Downtown
More about Sly Fox Taphouse
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
PIZZA • GRILL
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
139 7th St, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Pollo
|$23.00
Our delicious Proper pizza dough stuffed with balsamic-marinated chicken breast, basil pesto, fresh baby spinach, caramelized red onions, fresh ricotta, and roasted garlic. Served with a 6 oz. side of San Marzano marinara sauce.
|Amalfi Salad (GF)
|$12.00
Baby arugula, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, lemon-shallot vinaigrette (served on side)
|Margherita
|$18.00
San marzano tomato sauce, fresh house-made mozzarella, fresh basil, extra-virgin olive oil