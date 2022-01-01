Downtown cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Downtown

Market Street Grocery image

SANDWICHES • TAPAS

Market Street Grocery

435 Market St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (7 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
New Years Eve Bites & Bubbles$50.00
Ring in the New Year's with an intimate gathering and delectable bites! Enjoy a selection of cured meats, cheeses, accouterments, and nuts, perfectly paired with a bottle of Victorine de Chastenay Cremant de Bourgogne Brut or Collefrisio Passerina Extra Dry. All orders must be placed by Wednesday at midnight, December 29th for pickup on Friday December 31st between 11 AM and 3 PM.
2 Person Wednesday Standard Box$70.00
The essential items you need to get through the week in one easy-to-order package. The Market to Table Box box included three meal kits (2 servings per meal) and groceries for 2. Orders for this box must be placed by Midnight on Monday for pick up Wednesday. Select a Wednesday pick up time between 1-4pm to make sure your order is ready when you arrive. This week's Box includes: Loaf of Bread, 1/4 lb Boar's Head Turkey, 1/4 Boar's Head Ham, Pint of Milk, Brownies, 1 Dozen Eggs, 2 Oranges, 2 Apples, 1 Lemon, 1 Lime, Strawberries, Mixed Greens, 1 Cucumber and 1 Pepper. The 2 person meals for this week are: The 2 person meals for this week are: Grilled Salmon Salad, Chef Chad's Chili, Balsamic Glazed Chicken and Potatoes and Mezze Platter.
La Croix Pure$0.99
12 fl oz Can
More about Market Street Grocery
Bae Bae's Cafe image

SANDWICHES

Bae Bae's Cafe

945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (49 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Croissant Sandwich$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
Vietnamese Coffee$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
More about Bae Bae's Cafe
The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery image

 

The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery

435 Market Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Wine Bar at Market Street Grocery

