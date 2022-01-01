Downtown sandwich spots you'll love
Sly Fox Taphouse
300 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Roast Beef
|$12.00
Slow Roasted Beef, Melted Provolone Cheese, Pickled Onions, Arugula with Horseradish Aioli
|Cheese Burger
|$12.00
Topped with Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Mancini's Bun
|Cheese Pizza
|$10.00
Customize with your favorite toppings!
SANDWICHES
Bae Bae's Cafe
945 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|Croissant Sandwich
|$7.00
Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner. Perfect Anytime of Day!
|Korean Ribeye Scallion Pancake
|$7.50
Grilled Korean Ribeye, Mixed Greens, Kimchi, Plum Sauce, Wrapped in a Scallion Pancake
|Vietnamese Coffee
|$5.00
Special Coffee and Espresso Blend with Chicory
Penn Cove Eatery & The Warren
245 Seventh Street, Pittsburgh
|Popular items
|CAULIFLOWER
|$9.00
Choice of Buffalo or General Tso, lightly fried, parmesan and scallions.
|YINZER STEAK SAMMY
|$14.00
marinated shaved steak/fries/horseradish slaw/bell pepper/onion/mozzarella/gouda sauce
|Fish Tacos
|$14.00
Perfectly Seared Ahi Tuna, Cabbage, Pico, Elote, Citrus Habanero Coleslaw, Pickled Red Onion, & Sour Cream