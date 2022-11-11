- Home
- Sunny Jim's Tavern
Sunny Jim's Tavern
1,401 Reviews
$$
255 Camp Horne Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
Steak & Shrimp Night ( Saturday only after 4pm)
Appetizers
10 Batt Shrimp
Large Gulf shrimp hand breaded and fried to a golden brown
20 Battered Shrimp
Large Gulf shrimp hand breaded and fried to a golden brown.
Banana Peppers
Two Peppers stuffed with beef, pork, and sausage in red sauce and topped with provolone cheese. Served with garlic toast.
Bavarian Pretzel
Three soft giant pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Chicken breast diced and baked in our homemade spicy cream cheese sauce. Served with grilled pita and tortilla chips.
Chicken Tender Basket
3 hand battered tenders with fries.
Crispy Calamari
Hand breaded and flash fried, served with sweet Thai chili sauce.
Chips and Dip
Basket of fresh fried tortilla chips and homemade salsa add our famous queso cheese or fresh guacamole.
Chicken Quesadilla
Tender grilled chicken, Colby jack cheese, tomatoes and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream.
Game Fries
Cajun fries with bacon, cheddar and mozzarella, served with ranch.
Steamed Mussels
A pound of mussels steamed in a white wine garlic sauce and served with garlic toast.
Nacho Grande
House made corn tortilla chips smothered in Colby jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos and served with salsa and sour cream. Add homemade chili, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork for $2.99
Fresh Mozzarella Wedge
A house favorite. Home made wedges cut from fresh mozzarella hand battered and breaded and served with marinara.
Zucchini Fries
Hand battered and served with choice of marinara or ranch.
Soups & Salads
Chili
Homemade chili with beans meat and all the goodies.
Mexican Chicken Soup
Homemade chicken tortilla soup with a bit of spice and served with fresh made tortilla chips.
Soup of Day
Pgh Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, eggs, radish, cheddar and provolone cheeses and crispy fries.
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.
Pgh Fried Chicken Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender fried chicken.
Pgh Steak Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled sirloin steak.
Pgh Grilled Shrmp Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled shrimp.
Pgh Fried Shrmp Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and golden brown fried shrimp.
Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and grilled salmon filet.
Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad
A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and blackened grilled salmon
Strawberry Salad
A field of crisp spinach topped with fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, crumbled bacon, feta cheese served with strawberry vinaigrette dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and aged parmesan cheese. Add any protein.
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Mixed greens with candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles served with raspberry vinaigrette. Add any protein.
Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad
Hand battered crispy buffalo chicken over mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo atop mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch
Side Salad
Your choice of fresh greens, cucumber, tomatoes and cheese or a side caesar salad
Wings
6 Fried Wings
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch
6 Smoked Wings
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
12 Fried Wings
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch
12 Smoked Wings
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
18 Fried Wings
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch
18 Smoked Wings
VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
10 Boneless Wings
Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
20 Boneless Wings
Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.
Sandwiches & Wraps
Reuben Sandwich
House smoked corned beef on Russian rye with Russian sauce, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese.
Smoked Chicken Panini Sandwich
Smoked chicken with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and avocado dip.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche seeded bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sesame seeded bun.
Turkey Bacon Wrap
Smoked turkey with chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomato, bacon and a fried egg rolled in a warm flour tortilla.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo Grilled Chicken WRAP
Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Buffalo FRIED Chicken Sandwich
Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
Buffalo FRIED Chicken WRAP
Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.
Turkey Devonshire
A Pittsburgh original, sliced turkey, crisp bacon, sliced tomato covered in cheese sauce atop a slice of sourdough bread.
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
Giant Baked Fish Sandwich
Our Huge 12oz cod buttered and broiled to perfection. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh! Choice of one side.
Fish & Chips
Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Hardwood smoked pulled pork shoulder with homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun.
Smoked Pork Cuban Panini
Smoked pork, shaved ham, pickles, mustard sauce, swiss cheese on a panini pressed roll.
Mediteranean Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, kalamata olives, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and herb vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Ham & Turkey Club
Tavern ham and smoked turkey served on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss and American cheeses.
Open Faced Meatloaf
House smoked meatloaf and mashed potatoes topped with gravy and served over toasted sourdough.
Open Faced Turkey
House smoked Turkey and mashed potatoes topped with gravy and served over toasted sourdough.
Fresh Baked Hoagies
Italian Hoagie
A belly buster hoagie with capicola, carved ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.
Steak Hoagie
Choice shaved steak, provolone cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.
Meatball Hoagie
Homemade Italian meatballs, provolone cheese and our house marinara sauce on a toasted bun.
Hot Sausage Hoagie
Grilled sausage simmered in our house marinara sauce and covered with sautéed green peppers and onions provolone cheese and served on a toasted bun.
Entrees
Meatball Casserole
Homemade Italian meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, covered with provolone cheese, then baked to perfection. Served with garlic toast and a side of pasta.
Banana Pepper Casserole
Homemade Italian meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, covered with provolone cheese, then baked to perfection. Served with garlic toast and a side of pasta.
Hot Sausage Casserole
Italian sausage simmered in marinara, covered with provolone cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, then baked to perfection. Served with a side of spaghetti and garlic toast.
Atlantic Salmon
8oz filet seasoned to perfection and served with Portuguese rice and mixed vegetable.
Pork & Pierogies
Our famous slow smoked pulled pork with potato and cheddar pierogies and caramelized onions. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.
10 oz NY Strip Steak
120z prime strip steak chargrilled to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.
Original Fried Chicken Basket
Four pieces of plump juicy chicken, dipped, battered and fried to a golden brown using our secret 1934 recipe. Served with fries of mashed potatoes with gravy and a slice of corn bread.
10oz Fresh Angus Burgers
Sunny Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger grilled to perfection… simply delicious . Served with choice of one side.
Sunny Cheese Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Sunny Bacon Cheese Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
4oz Impossible Burger
You won't believe it's not beef. Try one on find out for yourself. Served wit one side.
8oz Impossible Burger
You won't believe it's not beef. Try one on find out for yourself. Served wit one side.
Wild West Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with smoked bacon, aged cheddar, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Patty Melt Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger served on grilled rye with caramelized onions, cheddar, mustard sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Red Zone Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos buffalo sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Black & Bleu Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger dusted in Cajun seasoning, melted blue cheese crumbles and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped melted swiss, sautéed mushrooms and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.
Sunny Side Experience Burger
Our Signature 12oz Angus Burger topped with american cheese, fried egg, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and topped with a house made onion ring. Served with choice of one side.
Hand Tossed Flatbreads
Greek Chicken Flatbread
Fresh grilled chicken breast, basil, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onion, roasted garlic, provolone and feta cheeses.
Ranch Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, banana peppers, ranch, cheddar and provolone cheeses.
Vegetarian Flatbread
Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, roasted peppers, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.
Margherita Flatbread
Fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, sliced fresh tomatoes and garlic white sauce.
Spicy Sausage Flatbread
Hot sausage, banana peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses piled high.
Kids
Kid Pizza Boat
Marinara, provolone, mozzarella on a baked roll.
Kid Grill Chicken
Grilled chicken breast and mixed vegetables.
Kid Spag & Ball
Kid Spaghetti and Meatball
Kid Grill Cheese
American Cheese grilled to perfection with fries
Kid Burger
Angus burger cooked well done with fries
Kid Cheese Burg
Angus burger cooked well done with american cheese and fries
Kid Hot Dog
All beef hot dog and fries
Kid Chicken Tender
Two tenders and fries
KID Soda
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
A local landmark established in 1934, Sunny Jim's has been serving the local community for over 80 years. For the past 40 years, the current owners have carried on the tradition of Great Food and Drink served with a friendly smile. We smoke our meats over local hardwood each day (including our famous smoked wings) and our food is made from scratch in our kitchen daily. Whether inside enjoying the game on one of our big screens or relaxing on our outdoor patio come in an experience the food, drink and friendly service that has made us Pittsburgh's longest-serving Tavern.Come on in and enjoy!
255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15202