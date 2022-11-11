Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Sunny Jim's Tavern

1,401 Reviews

$$

255 Camp Horne Rd

Pittsburgh, PA 15202

Original Fried Chicken Basket
Giant Fried Fish Sandwich
Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad

Steak & Shrimp Night ( Saturday only after 4pm)

Our Juicy 10oz sirloin strip chargrilled to perfection & 3 Jumbo garlic seared shrimp with mashed and veg.
Steak & Shrimp Night (avail 4pm)

Steak & Shrimp Night (avail 4pm)

$17.99

10oz NY Strip charbroiled to perfection and 3 Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp served with mashed and mixed vegetable.

Appetizers

10 Batt Shrimp

10 Batt Shrimp

$10.99

Large Gulf shrimp hand breaded and fried to a golden brown

20 Battered Shrimp

20 Battered Shrimp

$16.99

Large Gulf shrimp hand breaded and fried to a golden brown.

Banana Peppers

Banana Peppers

$9.99

Two Peppers stuffed with beef, pork, and sausage in red sauce and topped with provolone cheese. Served with garlic toast.

Bavarian Pretzel

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.99

Three soft giant pretzel sticks served with cheese sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.99

Chicken breast diced and baked in our homemade spicy cream cheese sauce. Served with grilled pita and tortilla chips.

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$8.99

3 hand battered tenders with fries.

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$10.99Out of stock

Hand breaded and flash fried, served with sweet Thai chili sauce.

Chips and Dip

Chips and Dip

$7.99

Basket of fresh fried tortilla chips and homemade salsa add our famous queso cheese or fresh guacamole.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.99

Tender grilled chicken, Colby jack cheese, tomatoes and chipotle ranch dressing. Served with shredded lettuce, salsa and sour cream.

Game Fries

Game Fries

$8.99

Cajun fries with bacon, cheddar and mozzarella, served with ranch.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$10.99

A pound of mussels steamed in a white wine garlic sauce and served with garlic toast.

Nacho Grande

Nacho Grande

$8.99

House made corn tortilla chips smothered in Colby jack cheese, topped with tomatoes, jalapenos and served with salsa and sour cream. Add homemade chili, chicken, or BBQ pulled pork for $2.99

Fresh Mozzarella Wedge

Fresh Mozzarella Wedge

$7.99

A house favorite. Home made wedges cut from fresh mozzarella hand battered and breaded and served with marinara.

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$7.99

Hand battered and served with choice of marinara or ranch.

Soups & Salads

Chili

Chili

$4.99

Homemade chili with beans meat and all the goodies.

Mexican Chicken Soup

Mexican Chicken Soup

$4.99

Homemade chicken tortilla soup with a bit of spice and served with fresh made tortilla chips.

Soup of Day

$4.99
Pgh Salad

Pgh Salad

$8.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, eggs, radish, cheddar and provolone cheeses and crispy fries.

Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad

Pgh Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled chicken breast.

Pgh Fried Chicken Salad

Pgh Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender fried chicken.

Pgh Steak Salad

Pgh Steak Salad

$14.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled sirloin steak.

Pgh Grilled Shrmp Salad

Pgh Grilled Shrmp Salad

$14.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and tender grilled shrimp.

Pgh Fried Shrmp Salad

Pgh Fried Shrmp Salad

$14.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and golden brown fried shrimp.

Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad

Pgh Grilled Salmon Salad

$14.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and grilled salmon filet.

Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad

Pgh Blackend Salmon Salad

$14.99

A bed of crispy mixed greens, topped with cucumbers, grape tomatoes, green peppers, red onions cheddar and provolone cheeses, crispy fries and blackened grilled salmon

Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$9.99

A field of crisp spinach topped with fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, crumbled bacon, feta cheese served with strawberry vinaigrette dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and aged parmesan cheese. Add any protein.

Cranberry Pecan Salad

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens with candied pecans, dried cranberries, and bleu cheese crumbles served with raspberry vinaigrette. Add any protein.

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

Buffalo Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Hand battered crispy buffalo chicken over mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo atop mixed greens with celery, banana peppers, red onion and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in our buttermilk ranch

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.99

Your choice of fresh greens, cucumber, tomatoes and cheese or a side caesar salad

Wings

6 Fried Wings

6 Fried Wings

$7.99

VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch

6 Smoked Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$7.99

VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.

12 Fried Wings

12 Fried Wings

$12.99

VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch

12 Smoked Wings

12 Smoked Wings

$12.99

VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.

18 Fried Wings

18 Fried Wings

$19.99

VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Deep fried to a crispy golden brown tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch

18 Smoked Wings

18 Smoked Wings

$19.99

VOTED...Best Wings in the Burgh King of the Wing Competition. Rubbed with savory spices and slow smoked over hardwood tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.

10 Boneless Wings

10 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.

20 Boneless Wings

20 Boneless Wings

$17.99

Whole white meat boneless breaded chicken tossed in your favorite sauce or spice and served with ranch.

Sandwiches & Wraps

Served with choice of one side
Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$10.99

House smoked corned beef on Russian rye with Russian sauce, sauerkraut, and swiss cheese.

Smoked Chicken Panini Sandwich

Smoked Chicken Panini Sandwich

$9.99

Smoked chicken with cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and avocado dip.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chargrilled chicken breast with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted brioche seeded bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried with your choice of cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted sesame seeded bun.

Turkey Bacon Wrap

Turkey Bacon Wrap

$9.99

Smoked turkey with chipotle ranch, spring mix, tomato, bacon and a fried egg rolled in a warm flour tortilla.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo Grilled Chicken WRAP

Buffalo Grilled Chicken WRAP

$9.99

Grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Buffalo FRIED Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo FRIED Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.

Buffalo FRIED Chicken WRAP

Buffalo FRIED Chicken WRAP

$9.99

Chicken breast hand breaded fried to a golden brown, buffalo sauce, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Turkey Devonshire

Turkey Devonshire

$10.99

A Pittsburgh original, sliced turkey, crisp bacon, sliced tomato covered in cheese sauce atop a slice of sourdough bread.

Giant Fried Fish Sandwich

Giant Fried Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!

Giant Baked Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Our Huge 12oz cod buttered and broiled to perfection. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh! Choice of one side.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$11.99

Our Huge 12oz cod hand battered, breaded and fried to a golden brown. Our fish has been voted Best Fish Sandwich in Pittsburgh!

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.99

Hardwood smoked pulled pork shoulder with homemade BBQ sauce, topped with coleslaw on a toasted brioche bun.

Smoked Pork Cuban Panini

Smoked Pork Cuban Panini

$9.99

Smoked pork, shaved ham, pickles, mustard sauce, swiss cheese on a panini pressed roll.

Mediteranean Chicken Wrap

Mediteranean Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled chicken, kalamata olives, mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese and herb vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Ham & Turkey Club

Ham & Turkey Club

$9.99

Tavern ham and smoked turkey served on toasted sourdough with lettuce, tomato, bacon, swiss and American cheeses.

Open Faced Meatloaf

Open Faced Meatloaf

$10.99

House smoked meatloaf and mashed potatoes topped with gravy and served over toasted sourdough.

Open Faced Turkey

Open Faced Turkey

$10.99

House smoked Turkey and mashed potatoes topped with gravy and served over toasted sourdough.

Fresh Baked Hoagies

Served with choice of one side
Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$10.99

A belly buster hoagie with capicola, carved ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted bun.

Steak Hoagie

Steak Hoagie

$10.99

Choice shaved steak, provolone cheese, peppers, mushrooms, onions, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun.

Meatball Hoagie

Meatball Hoagie

$10.99

Homemade Italian meatballs, provolone cheese and our house marinara sauce on a toasted bun.

Hot Sausage Hoagie

Hot Sausage Hoagie

$10.99

Grilled sausage simmered in our house marinara sauce and covered with sautéed green peppers and onions provolone cheese and served on a toasted bun.

Entrees

Meatball Casserole

Meatball Casserole

$13.99

Homemade Italian meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, covered with provolone cheese, then baked to perfection. Served with garlic toast and a side of pasta.

Banana Pepper Casserole

Banana Pepper Casserole

$13.99

Homemade Italian meatballs simmered in marinara sauce, covered with provolone cheese, then baked to perfection. Served with garlic toast and a side of pasta.

Hot Sausage Casserole

Hot Sausage Casserole

$13.99

Italian sausage simmered in marinara, covered with provolone cheese, sautéed peppers and onions, then baked to perfection. Served with a side of spaghetti and garlic toast.

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$16.99

8oz filet seasoned to perfection and served with Portuguese rice and mixed vegetable.

Pork & Pierogies

Pork & Pierogies

$12.19

Our famous slow smoked pulled pork with potato and cheddar pierogies and caramelized onions. Served with a side of BBQ sauce.

10 oz NY Strip Steak

10 oz NY Strip Steak

$16.99

120z prime strip steak chargrilled to perfection and served with mashed potatoes and mixed vegetables.

Original Fried Chicken Basket

Original Fried Chicken Basket

$13.99

Four pieces of plump juicy chicken, dipped, battered and fried to a golden brown using our secret 1934 recipe. Served with fries of mashed potatoes with gravy and a slice of corn bread.

10oz Fresh Angus Burgers

Huge 10oz Prime Angus Burger with choice of one side. Served upon request: Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.
Sunny Burger

Sunny Burger

$8.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger grilled to perfection… simply delicious . Served with choice of one side.

Sunny Cheese Burger

Sunny Cheese Burger

$9.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Sunny Bacon Cheese Burger

Sunny Bacon Cheese Burger

$10.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with aged cheddar and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

4oz Impossible Burger

4oz Impossible Burger

$8.99

You won't believe it's not beef. Try one on find out for yourself. Served wit one side.

8oz Impossible Burger

8oz Impossible Burger

$11.99

You won't believe it's not beef. Try one on find out for yourself. Served wit one side.

Wild West Burger

Wild West Burger

$10.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with smoked bacon, aged cheddar, sautéed onions, and BBQ sauce grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Patty Melt Burger

Patty Melt Burger

$10.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger served on grilled rye with caramelized onions, cheddar, mustard sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Red Zone Burger

Red Zone Burger

$10.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos buffalo sauce and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$10.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger dusted in Cajun seasoning, melted blue cheese crumbles and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$10.99

A huge 10oz juicy angus burger topped melted swiss, sautéed mushrooms and grilled to perfection. Served with choice of one side.

Sunny Side Experience Burger

Sunny Side Experience Burger

$11.99

Our Signature 12oz Angus Burger topped with american cheese, fried egg, crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle and topped with a house made onion ring. Served with choice of one side.

Hand Tossed Flatbreads

Greek Chicken Flatbread

Greek Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Fresh grilled chicken breast, basil, kalamata olives, green peppers, red onion, roasted garlic, provolone and feta cheeses.

Ranch Chicken Flatbread

Ranch Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, banana peppers, ranch, cheddar and provolone cheeses.

Vegetarian Flatbread

Vegetarian Flatbread

$9.99

Mushrooms, tomatoes, spinach, roasted peppers, asiago and mozzarella cheeses.

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$9.99

Fresh basil, mozzarella cheese, sliced fresh tomatoes and garlic white sauce.

Spicy Sausage Flatbread

Spicy Sausage Flatbread

$9.99

Hot sausage, banana peppers, cheddar and mozzarella cheeses piled high.

Kids

Kid Pizza Boat

Kid Pizza Boat

$5.99

Marinara, provolone, mozzarella on a baked roll.

Kid Grill Chicken

Kid Grill Chicken

$5.99

Grilled chicken breast and mixed vegetables.

Kid Spag & Ball

Kid Spag & Ball

$5.99

Kid Spaghetti and Meatball

Kid Grill Cheese

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.99

American Cheese grilled to perfection with fries

Kid Burger

Kid Burger

$5.99

Angus burger cooked well done with fries

Kid Cheese Burg

Kid Cheese Burg

$5.99

Angus burger cooked well done with american cheese and fries

Kid Hot Dog

Kid Hot Dog

$5.99

All beef hot dog and fries

Kid Chicken Tender

Kid Chicken Tender

$5.99

Two tenders and fries

KID Soda

$1.50

Desserts

Lemoncello Cake

Lemoncello Cake

$6.99

Silky and decadent

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.99

Sweet Streets

Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$6.99

Chocolate fudge heaven

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Momma's Carrot Cake

Ice Cream

$3.99

Can Soda

Can Coke

$1.50

Can Diet Coke

$1.50

Can Sprite

$1.50

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A local landmark established in 1934, Sunny Jim's has been serving the local community for over 80 years. For the past 40 years, the current owners have carried on the tradition of Great Food and Drink served with a friendly smile. We smoke our meats over local hardwood each day (including our famous smoked wings) and our food is made from scratch in our kitchen daily. Whether inside enjoying the game on one of our big screens or relaxing on our outdoor patio come in an experience the food, drink and friendly service that has made us Pittsburgh's longest-serving Tavern.Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15202

Directions

Gallery
Sunny Jim's Tavern image
Sunny Jim's Tavern image
Sunny Jim's Tavern image
Sunny Jim's Tavern image

