Chicken wraps in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh
|Pretzel Sticks
|$9.99
|Signature Seasoning Fries
|$3.99
|Taco Salad-Beef
|$13.99
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh
|Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap
|$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | basil mayonnaise | pickled red onions | mixed greens | tomato | applewood bacon
More about Mario's Oakland Saloon
Mario's Oakland Saloon
116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Spinach And Artichoke Dip
|$9.00
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
More about Pub in the Park
Pub in the Park
7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
|Cajun Chicken Wrap
|$13.00
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Thursday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Fries or Tots
|$10.99
Buffalo chicken, choice of dressing, diced celery, your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.29
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
More about The Garden Restaurant
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
The Garden Restaurant
4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh
|The Classic Burger
|$6.99
|Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries
|$4.99
|10 Wings
|$11.99
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's East Side Saloon
5442 Walnut St, Shadyside
|Large Cheese
|$13.00
PIZZA
|Saloon Fries
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
PIZZA • GRILL
Mario's South Side Saloon
1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|Chicken Thumbs
|$9.00
|BYOB
|$12.00
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
The Alcove Bar & Grille
875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
|Reuben Latke
|$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
|Blackened Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Dad's Pub & Grub
1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh
|Cheesesteak
|$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
|Chicken Planks
|$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
|Jumbo Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Turkey Cobb Wrap
|$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
|Nachooooo!!!!!
|$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square
607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh
|French Dip
|$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
|Bacon Gouda Burger
|$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
|Hometown Salad
|$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries