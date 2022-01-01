Chicken wraps in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill

201 Shiloh St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (712 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Sticks$9.99
Signature Seasoning Fries$3.99
Taco Salad-Beef$13.99
More about Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill
Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen image

 

Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen

514 E Ohio St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Wrap$12.00
garlic herb tortilla | basil mayonnaise | pickled red onions | mixed greens | tomato | applewood bacon
More about Fig & Ash Wood Fire Kitchen
Mario's Oakland Saloon image

 

Mario's Oakland Saloon

116 Oakland Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Spinach And Artichoke Dip$9.00
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
More about Mario's Oakland Saloon
Pub in the Park image

 

Pub in the Park

7034 Blackhawk St, Swissvale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Wrap$13.00
Cajun Chicken Wrap$13.00
More about Pub in the Park
a349edc7-c81f-4bc6-97ae-3286b0cbd8e3 image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Thursday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap with Fries or Tots$10.99
Buffalo chicken, choice of dressing, diced celery, your choice of toppings and fries or tater tots.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.29
Crispy chicken tenders or grilled sliced chicken breast, buffalo sauce, diced celery, ranch or bleu cheese.
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
The Garden Restaurant image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

The Garden Restaurant

4912 Gardenville Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (217 reviews)
Takeout
The Classic Burger$6.99
Kids Chicken Planks W/ Fries$4.99
10 Wings$11.99
More about The Garden Restaurant
Mario's East Side Saloon image

 

Mario's East Side Saloon

5442 Walnut St, Shadyside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Cheese$13.00
PIZZA
Saloon Fries$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
More about Mario's East Side Saloon
Mario's South Side Saloon image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mario's South Side Saloon

1514 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
Chicken Thumbs$9.00
BYOB$12.00
More about Mario's South Side Saloon
The Alcove Bar & Grille image

 

The Alcove Bar & Grille

875 Greentree Rd Bld 7, Parkway Center

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$7.49
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato wrapped in a tortilla
Choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side
Reuben Latke$9.99
Grilled corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1,000 island dressing in between two potato pancakes
Blackened Chicken Salad$9.99
Spring Mix topped w/ grape tomato, onion, green peppers, blackened chicken, french fries, pepperjack cheese, ranch dressing
More about The Alcove Bar & Grille
Dad's Pub & Grub image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Dad's Pub & Grub

1050 Brinton Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (316 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesesteak$11.99
Shaved sirloin with mushrooms, onions, peppers and provolone. Also available in a tasty chicken version.
Chicken Planks$8.99
Crispy, battered, fresh chicken tossed in mild sauce and served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Jumbo Fish Sandwich$10.99
Panko breaded cod, served on a bakery fresh roll.
More about Dad's Pub & Grub
Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville

5147 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
shaved turkey / bacon / avocado / romaine / tomato / smoked cheddar / chipotle aioli
Nachooooo!!!!!$8.50
beer cheese / pico / pickled jalapenos / roasted black bean dip / smoked cheddar / sour cream
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Lawrenceville
Dive Bar and Grille - South Side image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - South Side

2132 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Reuben Egg Rolls$11.00
corned beef / swiss / sauerkraut / 1000 island
Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.50
fried or grilled chicken / bacon / tomato / red onion / romaine / parmesan / caesar
More about Dive Bar and Grille - South Side
Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square image

 

Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

607 S Braddock Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Dip$14.00
shaved steak / swiss / grilled onions / french onion dip / au jus
Bacon Gouda Burger$14.00
lettuce / tomato / smoked gouda / bacon / grilled onions / 'bama sauce
Hometown Salad$16.00
mixed greens / hanger steak or grilled chicken / tomato / red onion / smoked cheddar / fresh cut fries
More about Dive Bar and Grille - Regent Square

