A map showing the location of Amazing Wok 2910 W Liberty AveView gallery

Amazing Wok 2910 W Liberty Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2910 W Liberty Ave

South Hills, PA 15216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Egg Roll
Pork Dumplings
Crab Rangoon

Main Menu

LUNCH SPECIALS

L Amazing Chicken

$9.00

L Asian Pepper Steak

$9.00

L Asian Pepper Steak

$9.00

L Beef With Broccoli

$9.00

L Beef With Mix Veggies

$9.00

L Bell Pepper Steak

$9.00

L Cashew Chicken

$9.00

L Chicken w/ Broccoli

$9.00

L Garlic Chicken

$9.00

L Double Sauteed Pork

$9.00

Lunch Classic Fried Rice

$9.00

L General Tso's Chicken

$9.00

L Hunan Beef

$9.00

L Hunan Chicken

$9.00

L Kung Pao Chicken

$9.00

L Kung Pao Chicken

$9.00

Lunch Classic Lo Mein

$9.00

L Chicken Mix Veggies

$9.00

L Mongolian Steak

$9.00

L Orange Chicken

$9.00

L Sesame Chicken

$9.00

L Shrimp & Green Beans

$9.00

L Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$9.00

L Shrimp & Scallops Szechuan

$9.00

L Shrimp & Veggies

$9.00

L Shrimp And Broccoli

$9.00

L Shrimp With Mix Veggies

$9.00

L Sweet & Sour Chicken

$9.00

L Szechuan Beef

$9.00

L Szechuan Pepper Chicken

$9.00

L Triple Delight Szechuan (Copy)

$9.00

L Veggies W Brown Sauce

$9.00

L Chicken Chow Mein

$10.00

Szechuan Chicken Lunch

$9.00

APPETIZERS

Egg Roll

$3.50

Shrimp Spring Roll

$3.50

Vegetable Spring Roll

$3.50

Edamame

$6.00

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.00

Teriyaki

$7.00+

Sesame Cold Noodles

$7.50

Pork Dumplings

$8.00

Crispy Tofu

$6.00

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Chicken Wings

Green Ginger Salad

$4.00+

Sugar Donuts

$8.00

Chichen Fingers

$9.00

SOUPS

Wonton Soup

$3.50

Hot & Sour

$4.00+

Egg Drop

$3.50+

Tofu Miso Soup

$4.00

Chicken Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$10.00

Shrimp Tom Yum Noodle Soup

$12.00

Wonton Noodle Soup

$10.00

Vietnamese Pho

$13.00+

Shrimp Vietnamese Pho

$12.00

Veggies Tofu Soup

$4.50

Veggies Tofu Soup Large

$9.00

Wonton Soup Large

$7.00

House Special Wonton

$10.00

Chicken rice soup

$4.00+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$10.00

CHEF'S SPECIAL

General Tso Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp General Tso

$17.00

Duo General Tso

$18.00

Amazing Chicken

$16.00

Shrimp Amazing Style

$17.00

Duo Amazing Style

$18.00

Sesame Chicken

$16.00

Asian Pepper Steak

$16.00

Double Delight Szechuan

$18.00

Happy Family

$22.00

Walnut Shrimp

$17.00

Hawaiian Chicken

$16.00
Tangerine-Orange Chicken

Tangerine-Orange Chicken

$16.00

Jade Chicken

$16.00

Sea & Land

$17.00

Szechuan Pepper Chicken

$16.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$15.00

Shrimp & Lobster Sauce

$16.00

Pork Mapo Tofu

$14.00

Sweet Sour Trio

$18.00

Three Cup Chicken

$16.00

Eggplant Trio

$18.00

Steak & Scallops

$18.00

Scallops & Garlic Sauce

$22.00

Triple Delight

$18.00

TRADITIONAL

Tofu W/Broccoli

$13.00

Tofu W/ vegetables

$13.00

Tofu W/Hunan Sauce

$13.00

Tofu W/ Sweet&Sour Sauce

$13.00

Tofu W/White Wine Sauce

$13.00

Tofu W/Black Beans Sauce

$13.00

Tofu W/Garlic Sauce

$13.00

Tofu Chow Mein

$13.00

Tofu W/Szechuan ( Mala Sauce)

$13.00

Tofu W/Shacha Sauce (Chinese BBQ)

$13.00

Kung Pao Tofu

$13.00

Chicken & Broccoli

$14.00

Chicken W/Mix Vegetables

$14.00

Chicken W/Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Sweet&Sour Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Chow Mein

$14.00

Hunan Chicken

$14.00

Szechuan Chicken

$14.00

Chicken W/Shacha Sauce

$14.00

Cashew Chicken

$14.00

Lemon Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Mogo Gai Pan

$14.00

Chichen Chow Mein

$14.00

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.00

Chcken String Beans

$14.00

Chicken W Eggplant

$14.00

Pork W/Vegetables

$14.00

Pork W/Brocoli

$14.00

Pork W/Brown Sauce

$14.00

Pork W/Sweet&Sour Sauce

$14.00

Pork W/White Wine Sauce

$14.00

Pork W/Black Beans Sauce

$14.00

Pork W/Garlic Sauce

$14.00

Pork Chow Mein

$14.00

Pork W/Hunan Sauce

$14.00

Pork W/Szechuan Sauce

$14.00

Pork W/Shacha Sauce

$14.00

Double Cook Pork

$14.00

Pork Mogo Gai Pan

$14.00

Shrimp W/Vegetables

$16.00

Shrimp W/Brocoli

$16.00

Shrimp W/Brown Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp W/Sweet&Sour Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp W/White Wine Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp W/Black Beans Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp W/Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp Chow Mein

$16.00

Shrimp W/Hunan Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp W/Szechuan Sauce

$16.00

Shrimp W/Shacha Sauce

$16.00

Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.00

Sesame Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp Eggplant

Steak W/Vegetables

$16.00

Beef & Broccoli

$16.00

Steak Black Beans Sauce

$16.00

Steak Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Steak Chow Mein

$16.00

Hunan Steak

$16.00

Steak W/Szechuan Sauce

$16.00

Steak W/Shacha Sauce

$16.00

Bell Pepper Steak

$16.00

Mongolian Beef

$16.00

Beef Snow Peas

$17.00

Beef & String Beans

$16.00

TASTE OF THAI

Red Curry

Panang Curry

Green Curry

Mussaman Curry

Thai Basil Curry

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

Combination Fried rice

$13.00

Egg & Corn Fried rice

$10.00

Hawaiian Fried rice

$13.00

Indonesia Fried rice

$13.00

Thai curry Fried rice

$13.00

Singapore Rice Noodle

$14.00

Spicy Yaki Noodle

$14.00

Taiwanese Rice Noodle

$14.00

House Special Fried Rice

$13.00

CLASSIC FRIED RICE

Vegetable Fried rice

$9.00

Chicken Fried rice

$10.00

Pork Fried rice

$10.00

Baby Shrimp Fried rice

$11.00

Steak Fried rice

$12.00

Jumbo Shrimp Fried rice

$13.00

House Special Fried Rice

$13.00

LO MEIN

Chicken Lo mein

$10.00

Jumbo Shrimp Lo mein

$13.00

Vegetable Lo mein

$9.00

Pork Lo mein

$10.00

Baby Shrimp Lo mein

$11.00

Steak Lo mein

$13.00

House Special Lo Mein

$13.00

Plain Lo Mein

$9.00

Stir Fry Udon Noodle

$13.00

MAI FUN

Chicken Mei fun

$10.00

Vegetable Mei fun

$9.00

Pork Mein Fun

$10.00

Baby Shrimp Mei Fun

$11.00

Steak Mei Fun

$13.00

Jumbo Shrimp Mei Fun

$13.00

House Special Mei Fun

$13.00

PAD SEE EW

Chicken Pad See ew

$13.00

Tofu Pad See ew

$12.00

Shrimp Pad See ew

$14.00

Steak Pad See ew

$15.00

EGG FOO YOUNG

Chicken Egg foo young

$15.00

Pork Egg foo young

$15.00

Shrimp Egg foo young

$16.00

Steak Egg foo young

$17.00

Combination Egg foo young

$18.00

Vegetable Egg foo young

$14.00

MOO SHU

Chicken Moo Shu

$15.00

Pork Moo Shu

$15.00

Shrimp Moo Shu

$16.00

Steak Moo Shu

$16.00

Combination Moo Shu

$16.00

VEGETARIA

Side Sauteed Green Beans

$7.00

Entree Sauteed Green Beans

$12.00

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Entree Broccoli

$12.00

Side Sauteed Bok Choy

$7.00

Entree Sauteed Bok Choy

$12.00

General Tso Tofu

$12.00

Side Mix Veggies

$7.00

Entree Mix Veggies

$12.00

Homestyle Tofu

$12.00

Eggplant & Tofu

$14.00

KIDS MENU

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Broccoli

$8.00

Plain Lo Mein

$8.00

Kids Chicken & Baby Corn

$8.00

SIDES

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side White Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$4.00

Side Sauce

$2.00+

Side 2oz Duck Sauce

$0.50

Side 2oz Chili Oil

$0.50

Side Crispy Noodles

$1.50

Side 2oz Hoisin sauce

$0.50

1 Extra Asian Pancake

$0.50

Side General T'so sauce

$2.00+

Side Brown sauce

$2.00+

Side Kung pao sauce

$2.00+

Side White sauce

$2.00+

Side Soy Sauce

Side French Fries

$5.00

Pancake

$0.25

16 Oz Box Lo Mein

$6.00

32oz White Rice

$6.00

Side Mustard

Side Chicken

$6.00

32oz Duck Sauce

$7.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Fried Rice Big

$8.00

DRINKS

John's Diet

$1.25

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Cherry coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Body Armor

$3.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Poweraid

$3.00

Monster

$3.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lenten Menu

Lented menu

Vegetable Dumpling

$7.00

Shrimp Dumpling

$8.00

Seafood soup for two

$12.00
Crispy Fish

Crispy Fish

$18.00

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

Homestyle tofu

$13.00

Salt & Pepper Fish

$18.00

Banquet menu

Tray Combination fried rice

$39.00

Tray Chicken lo mein

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2910 W Liberty Ave, South Hills, PA 15216

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Chip N Rocks Pizzeria
orange starNo Reviews
2885 West Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Moonlit Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1426 Potomac Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Don Campiti's Pizzeria - Dormont
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Potomac Ave South Hills, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 2,475
3047 W Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
BLD Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
109 brookline blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Hills

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville, PA
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh, PA
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 2,475
3047 W Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Hills
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston