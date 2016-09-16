Restaurant header imageView gallery

Chip N Rocks Pizzeria

review star

No reviews yet

2885 West Liberty Ave

Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

SMALL PIZZA
X-LARGE PIZZA
LARGE PIZZA

APPETIZERS

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

HAND CUT FRENCH FRIES

LOADED FRIES

LOADED FRIES

$6.99

FRIES, BACON, CHEESE, & RANCH

BUFFALO FRIES

BUFFALO FRIES

$6.99

FRIES, BACON, CHEESE, & BUFFALO

TACO FRIES

$6.99

FRIES, TACO MEAT & CHEESE

CHICKEN TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

5 TENDERS

CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES

$7.99

4 TENDERS SERVED WITH FRIES

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$7.99

5 MOZZARELLA STICKS SERVED WITH MARINARA SAUCE

JALAPENO POPPERS

$7.99

6OZ POPPERS

CAULIFLOWER BITES

$7.99

6OZ BREADED CAULIFLOWER BITES

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$6.99

8OZ BREADED MUSHROOMS

BREADED ZUCCHINI

$7.99

5 PLANKS W/ MARINARA

ONION RINGS

$6.99

8OZ ONION RINGS

APPETIZER COMBO

$10.99

3 ONION RINGS,2 MOZZ STICKS,2 POPPERS, 5 MUSHROOMS, & 2 TENDERS

GARLIC PARM BALLS

GARLIC PARM BALLS

$6.99

FRIED DOUGH BALLS IN GARLIC PARM SAUCE

BREADSTICKS

BREADSTICKS

$7.99

HOMEADE BREADSTICKS W/ MARINARA

CHEESY BREADSTICKS

$8.99

HOMEADE BREADSTICKS COVERED WITH CHEESE SERVED W/ MARINARA

GARLIC BREAD

$1.99

5 SLICES OF ITALIAN STICK BREAD WITH SIDE OF MARINARA

GARLIC BREAD WITH CHEESE

$2.99

5 SLICES OF ITALIAN STICK BREAD COVERED WITH CHEESE SIDE OF MARINARA

PIZZA BOAT

$6.99

BREADED SHRIMP

$7.99Out of stock

6 BREADED SHRIMP

BREADED SHRIMP W/ FRIES

$9.99Out of stock

5 BREADED SHRIMP W/FRIES

SALADS

SMALL GARDEN SALAD

$5.99

LARGE GARDEN SALAD

$8.99

ANTI-PASTA SALAD

$12.99

HAM, SALAMI, & PEPPERONI

CHEF SALAD

$12.99

HAM & TURKEY

TUNA SALAD

$17.99

TUNA STEAK & FETA CHEESE

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN & FRIES

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.99

CRISPY CHICKEN & FRIES

STEAK SALAD

$13.99

STEAK & FRIES

GYRO SALAD

$12.99

GYRO MEAT, FETA CHEESE, & PITA BREAD

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$12.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, GREEN PEPPER, ONION, TACO MEAT, CHEESE, & CHIPS

STROMBOLI

ITALIAN STROMBOLI

$14.99

HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI, & MOZZARELLA BLEND

STEAK STROMBOLI

$14.99

STEAK , GREEN PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, & MOZZARELLA BLEND

BUFFALO CHICKEN STROMBOLI

$14.99

BUFFALO BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, & MOZZARELLA BLEND SIDE OF RANCH

MEATBALL STROMBOLI

$14.99

MARINARA SAUCE, MEATBALLS, & MOZZARELLA BLEND

VEGGIE STROMBOLI

$14.99

MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, & MOZZARELLA BLEND

CUSTOM STROMBOLI

$14.99

CHOOSE UP TO 4 TOPPING

SANDWICHES

HAMBURGER

$6.99

LETTUCE, TOMATO, KETCHUP OR MAYO

CHEESEBURGER

$7.75

LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, KETCHUP OR MAYO

BACON CHEESEBURGER

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

LETTUCE, TOMATO BACON, CHEESE, KETCHUP OR MAYO

BBQ CHEESEBURGER

$8.50

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION RINGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, WITH BBQ SAUCE

PIZZA BURGER

PIZZA BURGER

$11.50

HAMBURGER SERVED BETWEEN 2 SLICES OF PIZZA

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.00

LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.25

BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

FISH SANDWICH

$11.50

8 OZ HAND BREADED COD, MOZZARELLA BLEND, & TARTAR SAUCE ON SIDE

GYRO SANDWICH

$10.50

LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONIONS, & TZATZIKI SAUCE

WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

TRADITIONAL WINGS

$7.99

6, 12, OR 24 PIECES

BREADED WINGS

$7.99Out of stock

6, 12, OR 24 PIECES

BONELESS WINGS

$8.99

8OZ, 12OZ, OR 24 OZ

PASTA

SPEGHETTI

$11.99

MARINARA SAUCE

FETTUCCINI ALFREDO

$11.99

HOMEADE ALFREDO SAUCE

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.99

MARINARA SAUCE

MEAT RAVIOLI

$12.99

MARINARA SAUCE

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$12.99

SPEGHETTI NOODLES, MARINARA SAUCE

BUFFALO CHICKEN PASTA

$14.99

FETTUCCINI NOODLES WITH A BUFFALO CHICKEN SAUCE

SEAFOOD ALFREDO

$16.99

FETTUCCINI NOODLES, SHRIMP, AND SCALLOPS

HOAGIES

ITALIAN HOAGIE

ITALIAN HOAGIE

$8.99

HAM, SALAMI, PEPPERONI,ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ITALIAN DRESSING & MOZZARELLA BLEND

STEAK HOAGIE

$8.99

ONION, GREEN PEPPERS, CHEESE, & MAYO

MEATBALL HOAGIE

$8.99

MARINARA SAUCE & CHEESE

HAM & CHEESE HOAGIE

$8.99

ONION, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

TURKEY HOAGIE

$8.99

CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & MAYO

CHICKEN PARMESAN HOAGIE

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN, MARINARA &CHEESE

BUFFALO CHICKEN HOAGIE

$8.99

CRISPY CHICKEN, BUFFALO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, & RANCH

BBQ CHICKEN HOAGIE

$8.99

GRILLED CHICKEN, ONION RINGS, CHEDDAR CHEESE, & BBQ SAUCE

KIDS CORNER

K-PERSONAL PIZZA

$6.99

7

K-CHICKEN TENDERS

$6.99

2 CRISPY CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

K-SPEGHETTI

$6.99

SPEGHETTI NOODLES, MARINARA SAUCE, & MEATBALLS

K-PEPPERONI ROLL

$6.99

PEPPERONI ROLL & FRIES

BYO PIZZA

SLICE

$3.00

SLICE OF CHEESE PIZZA

SMALL PIZZA

SMALL PIZZA

$8.99

10” 6 cut

MEDIUM PIZZA

$12.99

14

LARGE PIZZA

LARGE PIZZA

$14.99

16”

X-LARGE PIZZA

$16.99

18

SICILIAN PIZZA

SICILIAN PIZZA

$16.99

16” 16 cut

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIZZA

$9.99

10” 6 cut

SMALL PIZZAS

SMALL SPINACH & FETA

$13.99

GARLIC SAUCE,MOZZARELLA BLEND, TOMATOES, SPINACH, & FETA

SMALL HAWAIIAN

$13.99

HAM, PINAPPLE, & BACON

SMALL VEGGIE

$13.99

BLACK OLIVES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, & BANANNA PEPPERS

SMALL GRILLED CHICKEN RANCHER

$13.99

RANCH BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON & TOMATO TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

SMALL BUFFALO CHICKEN

$13.99

BUFFALO BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

SMALL BBQ CHICKEN

$13.99

BBQ BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

SMALL MEAT LOVERS

$13.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, AND BACON

SMALL STEAK RANCHER

$13.99

RANCH BASE, STEAK, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, & MUSHROOMS

SMALL SUPREME

$13.99

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS

SMALL GYRO

$13.99

GYRO MEAT, ONIONS, TOMATO, & LETTUCE SIDE OF TZATZIKI SAUCE

SMALL TACO

$13.99

TACO MEAT, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & TORTILLA CHIPS SIDE OF TACO SAUCE

MEDIUM PIZZAS

MEDIUM SPINACH & FETA

$16.99

GARLIC SAUCE,MOZZARELLA BLEND, TOMATOES, SPINACH, & FETA

MEDIUM HAWAIIAN

$16.99

HAM, PINAPPLE, & BACON

MEDIUM VEGGIE

$16.99

BLACK OLIVES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, & BANANNA PEPPERS

MEDIUM GRILLED CHICKEN RANCHER

$16.99

RANCH BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON & TOMATO TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

MEDIUM BUFFALO CHICKEN

$16.99

BUFFALO BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

MEDIUM BBQ CHICKEN

$16.99

BBQ BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

MEDIUM MEAT LOVERS

$16.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, AND BACON

MEDIUM STEAK RANCHER

$16.99

RANCH BASE, STEAK, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, & MUSHROOMS

MEDIUM SUPREME

$16.99

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS

MEDIUM GYRO

$16.99

GYRO MEAT, ONIONS, TOMATO, & LETTUCE SIDE OF TZATZIKI SAUCE

MEDIUM TACO

$16.99

TACO MEAT, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & TORTILLA CHIPS SIDE OF TACO SAUCE

LARGE PIZZAS

LARGE SPINACH & FETA

$20.99

GARLIC SAUCE,MOZZARELLA BLEND, TOMATOES, SPINACH, & FETA

LARGE HAWAIIAN

$20.99

HAM, PINAPPLE, & BACON

LARGE VEGGIE

$20.99

BLACK OLIVES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, & BANANNA PEPPERS

LARGE GRILLED CHICKEN RANCHER

$20.99

RANCH BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON & TOMATO TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$20.99

BUFFALO BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$20.99

BBQ BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$20.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, AND BACON

LARGE STEAK RANCHER

$20.99

RANCH BASE, STEAK, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, & MUSHROOMS

LARGE SUPREME

$20.99

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS

LARGE GYRO

$20.99

GYRO MEAT, ONIONS, TOMATO, & LETTUCE SIDE OF TZATZIKI SAUCE

LARGE TACO

$20.99

TACO MEAT, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & TORTILLA CHIPS SIDE OF TACO SAUCE

X-LARGE PIZZAS

X-LARGE SPINACH & FETA

$25.99

GARLIC SAUCE,MOZZARELLA BLEND, TOMATOES, SPINACH, & FETA

X-LARGE HAWAIIAN

$25.99

HAM, PINAPPLE, & BACON

X-LARGE VEGGIE

$25.99

BLACK OLIVES, GREEN PEPPERS, ONIONS, MUSHROOMS, & BANANNA PEPPERS

X-LARGE GRILLED CHICKEN RANCHER

$25.99

RANCH BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, BACON & TOMATO TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

X-LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN

$25.99

BUFFALO BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

X-LARGE BBQ CHICKEN

$25.99

BBQ BASE, GRILLED CHICKEN, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS TOPPED WITH CHEDDAR CHEESE

X-LARGE MEAT LOVERS

$25.99

PEPPERONI, HAM, SAUSAGE, AND BACON

X-LARGE STEAK RANCHER

$25.99

RANCH BASE, STEAK, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, & MUSHROOMS

X-LARGE SUPREME

$25.99

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOMS, GREEN PEPPERS, & ONIONS

X-LARGE GYRO

$25.99

GYRO MEAT, ONIONS, TOMATO, & LETTUCE SIDE OF TZATZIKI SAUCE

X-LARGE TACO

$25.99

TACO MEAT, ONIONS, GREEN PEPPERS, LETTUCE, TOMATO, & TORTILLA CHIPS SIDE OF TACO SAUCE

Pepsi 2 Liters

PEPSI

$2.99

DIET PEPSI

$2.99Out of stock

MOUNTAIN DEW

$2.99Out of stock

CHERRY PEPSI

$2.99Out of stock

Diet Mt. Dew

Pepsi 12oz Cans

Pepsi

$1.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00Out of stock

Mt. Dew

$1.00Out of stock

Diet Mt Dew

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family owned and operated pizzeria. Come in and enjoy!!!

Website

Location

2885 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice on Broadway - Beechview
orange star4.5 • 1,783
2128 Broadway Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Moonlit Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
1426 Potomac Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
BLD Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
109 brookline blvd Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Don Campiti's Pizzeria - Dormont
orange starNo Reviews
1509 Potomac Ave South Hills, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 2,475
3047 W Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Roots Natural Kitchen - 3610 Forbes Ave
orange star4.8 • 3,407
3610 Forbes Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15213
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston