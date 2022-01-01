Restaurant header imageView gallery

Pamela’s Diner Strip District

review star

No reviews yet

60 21st Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Popular Items

Egg* & Cheese Sandwich
Famous Lyonnaise Potatoes
Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes

EGG COMBOS

Meat & Eggs

$10.00

Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, toast, & meat

2 Eggs

$8.00

Eggs any style. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Kielbasa & Eggs

$11.00

OMELETS

Cheese Omelet

$9.25

3 egg omelets. Filled with choice of cheese. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.75

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.75

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.75

Turkey Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$10.75

Western Omelet

$10.75

3 egg omelets. Filled with ham, peppers, and onions. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Corned Beef & Swiss Omelet

$11.00

3 egg omelets. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$11.00

3 egg omelets. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Veggie Omelet

$10.25

3 egg omelets. Filled with peppers, onions, mushrooms, and tomatoes. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Mushroom & Cheese Omelet

$10.25

3 egg omelets. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelet

$10.25

3 egg omelets. Comes w/ choice of side, & toast

FAN FAVORITES

Tex-Mex Omelet

$11.50

3 egg omelet. Filled with chorizo, cheddar, and salsa. Then topped with sour cream and Quacamole. Comes w/choice of side & toast

Gail's Favorite Eggs*

$9.00

2 scrambled eggs. Topped w/ cream cheese and scallions. Comes w/ choice of side & toast

The Morning After Breakfast Special

$11.25

Comes with a short stack of our famous hotcakes, 2 eggs any style, and a choice of meat. Substitute the short stack for one of our specialty hotcakes for just $2

HOMEMADE HASH

Chorizo Hash

$11.25

Chorizo mixed with our famous lyonnaise potatoes and jalapenos. Then topped with cheddar and sour cream. Comes w/ 2 eggs any style & choice of tortilla or toast

Corned Beef Hash

$11.25

Corned beef mixed with our famous lyonnaise potatoes. Comes w/ 2 eggs any style and choice of toast

Pittsburgh Hash

$11.25

SPECIALTY HOTCAKES CREPE - STYLE

Strawberry Hotcakes

$10.25

Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with fresh strawberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream

Blueberry Hotcakes

$10.25

Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with blueberries, brown sugar, sour cream, & topped with whip cream

Chocolate Chip Banana Hotcakes

$10.25

Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chocolate chips, & whipped cream

Banana Walnut Hotcakes

$10.25

Our famous hotcakes, rolled and stuffed with bananas, chopped walnuts, and whip cream

HOTCAKES, FRENCH TOAST & WAFFLES

Pamela's Famous Crepe - Style Hotcakes

$8.25

3 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.

Crepe - Style Short Stack Hotcakes

$7.00

2 of our famous hotcakes with the crispy edges. A side of meat is optional.

French Toast

$8.25

3 pieces of classic french toast on Italian bread. Add a favorite fruit topping or a choice of meat optional.

CALIFORNIA French Toast

$9.25

3 pieces of whole wheat raisin bread, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter. Topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping or chocolate chip or walnuts optional

CROISSANT French Toast

$10.25

3 pieces of croissants, dipped in a cinnamon, vanilla batter, then topped with chopped walnuts, caramel sauce, and powdered sugar.

Belgian Waffle

$8.25

Belgian waffle topped with butter and powdered sugar. Add a fruit topping, chocolate chips, or walnuts optional

BREAKFAST SANDWICHES

Egg* & Cheese Sandwich

$4.50

SIDES

Bacon

$4.00

Hand Carved Ham

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

Turkey Sausage Patties

$4.00

Kielbasa

$4.25

Famous Lyonnaise Potatoes

$4.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.50

Corned beef mixed with our famous lyonnaise potatoes

Side Chorizo Hash

$7.50

Chorizo mixed with our famous lyonnaise potatoes and jalapenos. Topped with cheddar and sour cream

Side Pittsburgh Hash

$7.50

Toast

$1.75

Bagel

$2.00

English Muffin

$2.00

Fruit Bowl

$5.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Side Strawberries

$4.00

Banana

$2.00

2 Extra Eggs

$3.00

1 Extra Egg

$1.50

Extra Guacomole

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Tomato Slices

$1.00

French Fries

$3.75

BURGERS, CHICKEN & SANDWICHES

Hamburger

$9.50

Comes w/ choice of side

Cheeseburger

$10.50

Comes w/ choice of side

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.50

Comes w/ choice of side

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.50

Comes w/ choice of side

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$9.50

Comes w/ choice of side

Breaded Chicken Tender Sandwich

$10.00

Comes w/ choice of side

Roasted Turkey Breast

$9.25

Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side

Turkey Club

$11.75

Triple Decker on toasted Italian bread, w/ lettuce, tomato, bacon, American cheese, and roasted turkey. Comes w/ choice of side

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, lettuce, and tomato, on toasted Italian bread. Comes w/ choice of side

Tuna Salad

$9.00

Comes on toasted Italian bread. w/ choice of side

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled on Italian bread. Comes w/ choice of side

LUNCH FAVORITES

Diner Burger

$11.75

Open faced cheeseburger w/ lettuce, tomato, ketchup, and mayo. Topped with cheddar cheese, & breaded jalapeno and onion straws. Comes w/ choice of side

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.75

Chicken tenders dipped in a buffalo sauce. Topped with ranch dressing and lettuce. Served on a pita. Comes w/ choice of side

Greek Wrap

$11.75

Marinated grilled chicken w/ a garlic and spinach mix. Topped with melted feta and tomato. Served on a pita. Comes w/ choice of side

SALADS

Greek Salad

$9.75

Mixed lettuce w/ green pepper, cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, & feta cheese. Marinated chicken extra

Jumbo Tossed Salad

$8.25

Mixed Lettuce w/ green pepper, cucumber, tomato, sliced olives, and cheddar cheese

Pittsburgh - Style Grilled Chicken

$13.25

Mixed Lettuce w/ green pepper, cucumber, tomato, sliced olives, french fries, cheddar cheese, & marinated chicken breast

LaFeria Salad

$9.75

SIDES

Famous Lyonnaise Potatoes

$4.00

French Fries

$3.75

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$3.75

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed Lettuce w/ green pepper, cucumber, tomato, sliced olives, and cheddar cheese

Extra Guacomole

$0.75

Extra Sour Cream

$0.75

Extra Salsa

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

All Drinks

Bottomless Pot of Coffee

$2.50

French Press

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

2% Milk

$2.50+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Bottled Water

$2.50

Water

NO DRINK

Juice

$2.50+

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
60 21st Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222

Pamela’s Diner image
Pamela’s Diner image

