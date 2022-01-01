Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh restaurants
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve cheesecake

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta

3047 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (2475 reviews)
Takeout
Raspberry Cheesecake$6.99
Oreo Fudge Cheesecake$6.99
Plain Cheesecake$6.99
More about Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sunny Jim's Tavern

255 Camp Horne Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1401 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.99
Sweet Streets
More about Sunny Jim's Tavern
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

929 Freeport Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gluten-free & Vegan Cheesecake$7.25
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Coop DeVille image

 

Coop DeVille

2305 Smallman Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Slice Chocolate Cheesecake$7.00
More about Coop DeVille
Nobby’s Pizzeria image

PIZZA • HOAGIES • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Nobby’s Pizzeria

373 Vanadium Rd, pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1280 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Baklava Cheesecake, slice$5.00
More about Nobby’s Pizzeria
Carmi Express image

 

Carmi Express

1219 Federal St, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.00
More about Carmi Express
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ny Cheesecake$8.00
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Pizza Roma image

 

Pizza Roma

8360 Perry Hwy, Mc Knight

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$6.75
Carrot Cheesecake$6.75
Reese Peanut Butter Cheesecake$6.75
More about Pizza Roma
Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar image

SANDWICHES

Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar

7221 Church Ave, Ben Avon

Avg 4.5 (79 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheesecake Muffin$2.52
More about Anchor & Anvil Coffee Bar
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

5878 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.1 (574 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room image

PIZZA • GRILL

Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room

139 7th St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Oreo Cheesecake$11.00
Chocolate mousse, sweetened fresh ricotta cheesecake, chocolate crust, bourbon-soaked toasted poundcake crumbs
More about Proper Brick Oven & Tap Room
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$5.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Industry Public House Lawrenceville image

 

Industry Public House Lawrenceville

4305 Butler Street, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.00
More about Industry Public House Lawrenceville
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Contains Nuts.
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Revival on Lincoln image

 

Revival on Lincoln

366 Lincoln Ave., Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
Cheesecake, Sliced Strawberries$8.00
More about Revival on Lincoln
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake$6.00
Baklava Cheesecake$6.00
Heath Bar Cheesecake$6.00
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Item pic

 

Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant

219 Fourth Avenue, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rasberry White Chocolate Brûlée Cheesecake$6.99
More about Ephesus Mediterranean Restaurant
Roman Bistro image

PIZZA • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Roman Bistro

2104 Ardmore Blvd, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.1 (4 reviews)
Takeout
Salted Caramel Turtle Cheesecake$7.00
New York Cheesecake$7.00
Salted Caramel Turtle Cheesecake$7.00
More about Roman Bistro

