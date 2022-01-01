Chicken tenders in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken tenders
|$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna
|Chicken Tenders
w/Honey Mustard. Option to add fries
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Eadie's Market & Catering
500 Grant St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tenders 3 Piece
|$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders. Get them dipped!
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh
|MotherClucker
|$15.00
Southern fried chicken, Pepperjack cheese, Bacon jam,honey Siracha aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato
|The Mona Lisa
|$16.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozzerella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
|Caesar
|$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Croutons
More about Carl's Tavern
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Carl's Tavern
3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh
|10 Wings
|$14.95
|Carl's Famous Fish
|$13.99
|Reuben
|$12.99
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Spicy Cauliflower
|$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
|Fattoush
|$9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
Hop Farm Brewing Company
5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh
|Hop Farm Burger
|$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
|Nachos
|$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
|Sliders Trio
|$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Aladdin's Eatery
630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
|Lentil
|$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
|Veggie Plate
|$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about William Penn Tavern
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
William Penn Tavern
739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Tenders
|$8.75
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.00
Our Famous Tendes with your choice of wing sauce and Ranch or Blue Cheese and a side.
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh
|Chicken Strips
|$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
|13 Wings
|$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
|30 Wings
|$28.99
can be split in half for sauces
More about Moonlit Burgers
Moonlit Burgers
1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh
|Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$5.00