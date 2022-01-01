Chicken tenders in Pittsburgh

Lot 17 image

 

Lot 17

4617 Liberty Ave, Bloomfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Fingers$9.00
Kids Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Lot 17
Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh image

SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh

1805 E Carson St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.2 (1532 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken tenders$9.00
Served with honey mustard.
More about Fat Head's Saloon - Pittsburgh
Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs image

 

Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs

183 Butler Street, Floor 1, Etna

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders
w/Honey Mustard. Option to add fries
More about Slammin' Sam's Pizza and Subs
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece image

 

Eadie's Market & Catering

500 Grant St, Pittsburgh

Avg 3.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders 3 Piece$6.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders. Get them dipped!
More about Eadie's Market & Catering
Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys image

 

Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys

599 Dorseyville Rd, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MotherClucker$15.00
Southern fried chicken, Pepperjack cheese, Bacon jam,honey Siracha aioli, Bun, lettuce and tomato
The Mona Lisa$16.00
San Marzano Sauce, Mozzerella, Fresh Basil, Olive Oil
Caesar$13.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Tomato, Croutons
More about Brick and Barrel at Cross Keys
Carl's Tavern image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Carl's Tavern

3386 William Penn Highway, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.8 (317 reviews)
Takeout
10 Wings$14.95
Carl's Famous Fish$13.99
Reuben$12.99
More about Carl's Tavern
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

4885 McKnight Road, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Spicy Cauliflower$6.95
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Cauliflower florets lightly fried, topped with Tahini Lemon dressing and Hot Sauce, sprinkled with special
Fattoush $9.95
Vegan. Chopped spinach and romaine, Lebanese Salata and pita chips seasoned with za’atar, tossed with lemon juice, garlic, sumac, extra virgin olive oil, and herbs
More about Aladdin's Eatery
Hop Farm Brewing Company image

 

Hop Farm Brewing Company

5601 Butler St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.6 (247 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Hop Farm Burger$14.50
Smash style burger with 2 patties,
Cheese, Grilled Onions,
Hop Farm sauce
( Comes with Chips )
Nachos$15.00
Cheese sauce, ground beef,
pico de gallo, sour cream,
fresh jalapeño
Sliders Trio$13.50
Hop farm burger, Taco burger,
pulled pork. Served with house chips
More about Hop Farm Brewing Company
Aladdin's Eatery image

 

Aladdin's Eatery

630 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.7 (2398 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Falafel
Vegan, Gluten-Free, Contains Nuts. Crispy, fried vegan patties made with ground chickpeas, fava beans, onions, and herbs, served with tomato slices and Tahini Lemon dressing
Lentil$5.75
Vegetarian, Gluten-Free. Lentils, Swiss chard, celery, golden potatoes, and fresh garlic 4
Veggie Plate$5.75
Vegan, Gluten-Free. Fresh assortment of carrot and celery sticks, cucumbers, sliced tomatoes, calamata olives, pickled turnips, and pickled cucumbers
More about Aladdin's Eatery
William Penn Tavern image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

William Penn Tavern

739 Bellefonte St, Pittsburgh

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$8.75
More about William Penn Tavern
Twelve Whiskey Barbecue image

 

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

1222 East Carson St., Pittsburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Our Famous Tendes with your choice of wing sauce and Ranch or Blue Cheese and a side.
More about Twelve Whiskey Barbecue
Saloon of Mt. Lebanon image

PIZZA • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Saloon of Mt. Lebanon

622 Washington Rd, Pittsburgh

Avg 4 (400 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Strips$10.49
plain or buffalo, add fries $1
13 Wings$13.99
served with ranch or blue cheese
30 Wings$28.99
can be split in half for sauces
More about Saloon of Mt. Lebanon
Moonlit Burgers image

 

Moonlit Burgers

1426 Potomac Ave, Pittsburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pickle Brined Crispy Chicken Tenders$5.00
More about Moonlit Burgers
Restaurant banner

 

Willow Station

3841 Willow Ave., Castle Shannon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wings$12.00
1lb of Whole Wings, served with celery
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled or Crispy.
With Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Onion and your choice of side.
Rachel$11.00
turkey, cole slaw, 1000 island and swiss cheese on marble rye
More about Willow Station

