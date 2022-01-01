Restaurant header imageView gallery

Industry Public House North Fayette

478 Reviews

$$

140 Andrew Dr

Pittsburgh, PA 15275

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Company Salad
Wings
Mac & Cheese

Starters

Ahi Tuna

$16.00

Built to Order Nachos

$14.00

Catalyst Chili

$5.00+

Filament Fries

$7.00

Flat Bread

$15.00

Pig Iron

$9.00

Popped Corn

$5.00
Pretzel

Pretzel

$16.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Teamster Mozzarella Cogs

$12.00

Wings

$9.00+

Pot Roast Sliders

$10.00

Greens

Arsenal Chicken Salad

$16.00

Company Salad

$13.00

Direct Current Cobb Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Fall Salmon Salad

$17.00

President Salad

$16.00

Handhelds

Grilled Mahi Tacos

$15.00

Industrial Hot Chicken

$16.00

Melville

$17.00

Model 'T' urkey

$16.00

Reuben & Co

$16.00

Smoke Stack

$17.00

Hot Chicken Tacos

$15.00

Sweet Potato Tacos

$14.00

Burghers

Blast Pig Burgher

$17.00

Farmed Out Burgher

$17.00

Management Burgher

$16.00

Vegan Burgher

$18.00
Worker Burgher

Worker Burgher

$15.00

Entry Level Burgher

$12.00

Bison Burgher

$18.00

Sustenance

Fish n Chips

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Pierogies

$15.00

Pot Roast

$19.00

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$15.00

Kiddies

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Flatbread

$6.00

Kid's Sliders

$7.00

Grilled PB&J

$6.00

Lunch Features

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$14.00

Factory Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Galvanized Pulled Pork

$13.00

Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$12.00

Dressings/Sauces/Condiments

Ranch 2oz

Ranch 4oz

Bleu Cheese Dressing 2oz

Bleu Cheese Dressing 4oz

Balsamic

Ginger Vinaigrette

Out of stock

Caesar

1000 Island

Buff Mild

Buff Hot

BBQ

Carolina Reactor

Italian Hot Parm

Honey Mustard

Hot Ginger

Maple Sriracha

Disclaimer

$1.00

Mayo

Sour Cream

Garlic Aioli

Horsey

Chili Oil

Guacamole 2oz

$1.00

Guacamole 4oz

$2.00

Truffle Oil

$0.50

Beer Cheese 4oz

$1.00

Cinnamon Icing 4oz

$1.00

Extra Beer Mustard

À la Carte

Brussel Sprouts

$4.50

Burgher Patty

$5.50

Chips and Pico

$4.00

Corn Chips (bowl)

$2.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.00

Grilled Steak

$7.00

Large Buff Mac

$12.00

Large Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Slaw

$2.50

Side Sweet Potato w/ Fresno Aioli

$3.00

Small Buff Mac

$5.50

Small Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Small Side Fries

$3.00

Veg du Jour

$4.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Glass

Growler

$5.00

Taster Glass

$3.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Meowler

$5.00

Apparel

Tshirt

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Hot Sauce

Table Top Sauce

$6.00

Chipotle Hot Sauce

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Industry Public House combines American comfort cuisine, artisanal cocktails and craft beer in a vintage-industrial inspired space. Upon entering you’re visually drawn to the prohibition era style of architecture with modern-day accents. It takes the meaning of gastro pub to another level. With Eye-catching timeless decorative pieces, this electrifying venue presents an alluring ambiance that allows patrons to sit, relax, and sip on cocktails.

Location

140 Andrew Dr, Pittsburgh, PA 15275

Directions

Gallery
Industry Public House North Fayette image
Industry Public House North Fayette image
Industry Public House North Fayette image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
orange starNo Reviews
210 Mcholme Drive North Fayette Township, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
orange star3.5 • 35
5920 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Cooked Goose Express - 7851 Steubenville Pike
orange starNo Reviews
7851 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Bob's Diner - Kennedy
orange star3.8 • 80
1817 McKees Rocks Road McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsburgh

Condado Tacos - Lawrenceville
orange star4.6 • 6,412
4300 Butler St Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Downtown Pittsburgh
orange star4.5 • 5,476
971 Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Gaucho Parrilla Argentina
orange star4.6 • 4,655
146 Sixth Street Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Meat & Potatoes
orange star4.3 • 3,073
649 Penn Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15222
View restaurantnext
Mintt Indian Cuisine
orange star4.3 • 2,612
3033 Banksville road Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Giovanni's Pizza & Pasta
orange star4.6 • 2,475
3047 W Liberty Ave Pittsburgh, PA 15216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsburgh
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Allison Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Monroeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gibsonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston