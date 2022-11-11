Cooked Goose Express 7851 Steubenville Pike
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7851 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale, PA 15071
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurant
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurant
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
No Reviews
210 Mcholme Drive North Fayette Township, PA 15275
View restaurant