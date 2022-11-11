  • Home
  • /
  • Oakdale
  • /
  • Cooked Goose Express - 7851 Steubenville Pike
Cooked Goose Express imageView gallery

Cooked Goose Express 7851 Steubenville Pike

review star

No reviews yet

7851 Steubenville Pike

Oakdale, PA 15071

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

DOMS SPECIAL FRI
General Tso's Chicken
Crab Rangoon (6)

Friday Specials

Fish Sandwich

Fish Sandwich

$6.99
Baked Scrod

Baked Scrod

$6.99
Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$6.99

Includes one breast, thigh, wing and leg.

Roast Beef

Roast Beef

$6.99
Sides Only

Sides Only

Just need some extras? Add any quantity of our side dishes.

Friday Family Meal

Friday Family Meal

$49.95

Dinner is served! Family meals serve 4. Choose any daily entree plus three sides and beverages. Includes rolls & butter.

DOMS SPECIAL FRI

DOMS SPECIAL FRI

$10.95

Includes one entree, two sides, dessert and beverage.

Goose Favorites

Burger With Fries

Burger With Fries

$9.95

8oz Angus beff burger grilled to perfection. Served on a toasted bun with fries.

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

Ham, salami, capicola and pepperoni stacked high. Topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and homemade Italian dressing.

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$9.95

8 cut

Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.95

12 cut

Cheesy Bread Sticks w/ Marinara

Cheesy Bread Sticks w/ Marinara

$7.95
Spinach Rolls w/ Ranch

Spinach Rolls w/ Ranch

$9.95
Pepperoni Rolls w/ Marinara

Pepperoni Rolls w/ Marinara

$9.95

Chinese

Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$4.00+
Steamed Rice

Steamed Rice

$3.95+
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$3.95+
Dumplings

Dumplings

$7.95
Crab Rangoon (6)

Crab Rangoon (6)

$7.95
Shrimp Egg Roll

Shrimp Egg Roll

$2.95
Vegetable Egg Roll

Vegetable Egg Roll

$2.50
Combination Lo Mein

Combination Lo Mein

$14.95

Shrimp, Pork, Chicken

Vegetable Lo Mein

Vegetable Lo Mein

$10.95
Beef Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$13.95
Pork Lo Mein

Pork Lo Mein

$12.95
Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.95
Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$12.95
Combination Fried Rice

Combination Fried Rice

$13.95

Chicken, pork & shrimp

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95
Beef Fried Rice

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95
Pork Fried Rice

Pork Fried Rice

$11.95
Shrimp Fried Rice

Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95
Chicken Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95
Moo Goo Gai Pan

Moo Goo Gai Pan

$14.95
General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$14.95
Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

Chicken w/ Garlic Sauce

$14.95
Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts

Chicken w/ Cashew Nuts

$14.95
Sweet & Sour Chicken

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.95
Chicken & Vegetables

Chicken & Vegetables

$14.95
Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.95

Contains nuts

Hunan Chicken

Hunan Chicken

$14.95
Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$14.95
Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$14.95
Chicken w/ Broccoli

Chicken w/ Broccoli

$14.95
Pepper Steak

Pepper Steak

$14.95
Kung Pao Beef

Kung Pao Beef

$14.95
Hunan Beef

Hunan Beef

$14.95
Beef w/ Broccoli

Beef w/ Broccoli

$14.95
Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce

Broccoli w/ Garlic Sauce

$11.95
Mixed Vegetables - White Sauce

Mixed Vegetables - White Sauce

$11.95
Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts

Shrimp w/ Cashew Nuts

$16.95
Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

Shrimp w/ Garlic Sauce

$16.95
Kung Pao Shrimp

Kung Pao Shrimp

$16.95
Hunan Shrimp

Hunan Shrimp

$16.95
Kung Pao Combination

Kung Pao Combination

$16.95
General Tso's Bean Curd

General Tso's Bean Curd

$11.50
Happy Family

Happy Family

$16.95

Sides

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$2.95
Beets

Beets

$2.95
3-Bean Salad

3-Bean Salad

$2.95
Apple Sauce

Apple Sauce

$2.95
Corn Niblets

Corn Niblets

$2.95
Cottage Cheese

Cottage Cheese

$2.95
Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$2.95
French Fries

French Fries

$2.95

Style of fries dependent on product availability.

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$2.95
Roasted Potatoes

Roasted Potatoes

$2.95
Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$2.95
Green Beans

Green Beans

$2.95
Stuffing (Thursday Only)

Stuffing (Thursday Only)

$2.95
Haluski (Friday Only)

Haluski (Friday Only)

$2.95
Peirogies (Friday Only)

Peirogies (Friday Only)

$2.95

Online Specials

Large 1 Topping Pizza

Large 1 Topping Pizza

$9.95
Pizza & Whole Hoagie

Pizza & Whole Hoagie

$19.95
Two Hoagie Special

Two Hoagie Special

$19.95

Beverages

Gallon Tea

Gallon Tea

$4.95
Canned Soda 12 oz.

Canned Soda 12 oz.

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7851 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale, PA 15071

Directions

Gallery
Cooked Goose Express image

Similar restaurants in your area

Industry Public House North Fayette
orange star3.7 • 478
140 Andrew Dr Pittsburgh, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
North Star Restaurant - 8155 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.2 • 49
8155 Steubenville Pike McDonald, PA 15057
View restaurantnext
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Sushi ATARASHI - Robinson Area
orange starNo Reviews
210 Mcholme Drive North Fayette Township, PA 15275
View restaurantnext
Bronze Hood Grille & Bar
orange star3.5 • 35
5920 Steubenville Pike McKees Rocks, PA 15136
View restaurantnext
Union Pie Co. - 214 Moon Clinton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
214 Moon Clinton Rd Coraopolis, PA 15108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oakdale

Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
orange star4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oakdale
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
review star
Avg 4.4 (283 restaurants)
Homestead
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston