American
Pizza
North Star Restaurant 8155 Steubenville Pike
49 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come and enjoy the Tiki Hut.
Location
8155 Steubenville Pike, McDonald, PA 15057
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Scoops & More Eatery - 7012 Steubenville Pike
4.5 • 582
7012 Steubenville Pike Oakdale, PA 15071
View restaurant
The Pittsburgh Bottleshop Cafe and Brewhouse
No Reviews
1597 Washington Pike Bridgeville, PA 15017
View restaurant