American
Pizza

North Star Restaurant 8155 Steubenville Pike

49 Reviews

$$

8155 Steubenville Pike

McDonald, PA 15057

Starter

French Fries

$4.99

French Fries W/ Cheese

$5.79

French Fries Supreme

$8.49

w/ Cheese and Bacon

Onion Rings

$5.99

W/ Peddal Sauce

Provolone Sticks

$5.99Out of stock

Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.49

W/ Marinara

Hot Cheese Balls

$5.99

W/ Marinaria

Fried Green Beans

$5.99

W/ Peddal Sauce

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Breadsticks

$4.99

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cheese Sauce

$0.75

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Petal Sauce

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Lickers Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tarter

$0.25

Cocktail

$0.25

PL Sos

$0.75

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side B B Q

Salad

Chicken Salad

$15.49

Fresh Chicken, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Croutons, Fries

Buffalo Chix Salad

$13.99

Steak Salad

$15.49

Steak, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese, Egg, Croutons and Fries

Garden Salad

$5.99

Hoagies

1/2 Anthony

$7.79Out of stock

1/2 Chic Parm

$7.99

1/2 Chix Philly

$7.99

1/2 Italian

$7.99

1/2 Stallion

$7.99Out of stock

1/2 Jersey Girl

$8.99

1/2 Penn Lincoln

$8.99

1/2 Philly

$7.99

1/2 Steak &Cheese

$7.99

1/2 Stk Mushroom

$7.99

1/2 Danny Boy

$8.99

1/2 Santiago

$7.49

Whole Anthony

$15.99Out of stock

Whole Chix Parm

$15.99

Whole Chix Philly

$15.99

Whole Italian

$15.99

Whole Stallion

$15.99Out of stock

Whole Jersey Girl

$17.99

Whole Penn Lincoln

$17.99

Whole Philly Cheese

$15.99

Whole Steak Cheese

$15.99

Whole Stk Mushroom

$15.99

Whole Danny Boy

$17.99

Whole Santiago

$14.99

Pizza

Detriot

$14.99

Traditional Large

$15.99

Large White

$17.99

Thin and Crispy

$13.99Out of stock

Sicilian Red Sauce

$17.99

Sicilian White

$19.99

Traditional Uno

$5.99

Uno White

$6.99

New York Style

$14.99

Grandma Pizza

$13.00

Triple Threat

$18.99

Jersey Pie

$13.99

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$4.99Out of stock

Grill Chix Sand

$7.99

Buffalo Chix Sand

$7.49Out of stock

Bread Chix Sand

$7.49Out of stock

Burger

$8.29

BLT

$5.49

Chic Bacon Ranch

$8.29

Fish Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Wings

6 Wings

$7.99

12 Wings

$14.99

6 Wings 85 cent

$5.10

8 Wings 85 cent

$6.80

10 Wings 85 Cent

$8.50

12 Wings 85 cent

$10.20

1 Wing

$0.85

Donuts

Funnel Cake

$3.99Out of stock

Specials

Lunch Special

$7.95

Bucket Special

$15.00

Soup

$2.95

Melt

$8.95

Nashville Hot Sand

$8.49

Lent Specials

Fish Sandwich

$6.95Out of stock

Fish Special

$12.99Out of stock

Fish Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

Broiled Cod Dinner

$14.99

Beer Fish Sand

$9.99

Beer Fish Special

$12.99

Beer Fish Dinner

$14.99

Mac N Cheese

$3.25

Shrimp Basket

$4.99

Shrimp Spec

$5.95

Shrimp Dinner

$14.99

Supreme Fish

$12.99

Specialty Hoagies

Half Steak Bacon Ranch

$10.99

Half Steak And Cheese Spec

$10.99

Half Steak And Cheddar

$10.99

Non-alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

Coke

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.90

Ginger Ale

$2.90

Juice Cranberry

$1.00

Juice OJ

$1.00

Juice Pineapple

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.90

Mello Yellow

$2.90

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.90

Tea

$2.90

Rootbeer

$2.90

Milk

$2.00

Tonic

$0.50

Water

Bottled Beer

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Bud

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Yuengling

$3.75

Iron City

$3.75

I.C. Light

$3.75

Bud Light Lime

$3.75

Ultra

$4.00

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Blue Moon

$5.00

Saur Peach

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Founders All Day I.P.A

$5.00

Hazy Jane

$5.00

Blakes

$5.00

Juice Drip

$5.00

Jai Ali

$5.00

Liquor

Tito's

$4.00

Grey Goose

$5.25

Stoli Rasp

$4.00

Pinnacle Grape

$4.00

Pinnacle Whip

$4.00

Pinnacle Cherry

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Capt. Morgan

$4.00

Cruzan Coconut

$4.00

Cruzan Mango

$4.00

Cruzan Pineapple

$4.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

Cuervo

$4.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Casamigos

$9.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Yukon Jack

$4.00

Crown Royal Apple

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Wild Turkey

$4.00

Makers Mark

$5.00

Crown Royal Vanilia

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Seagram 7

$4.00

FireBall

$4.00

Windsor

$4.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

C C

$4.00

Ole Smokey

Ole Smokey

$5.00

Dewars

$5.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Red Stag Black Cherry

$4.00

Apple Pucker

$3.00

Triple Sec

Baileys

$4.00

Blueberry

$3.00

Kahlua

$4.00

Amaretto

$4.00

Jager

$4.50

Sambuca

$4.50

Buttershot

$3.00

Peachtree

$3.00

Peppermint

$3.00

Cocktails

White Russian

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Seasonal

$9.00

Bomb

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$6.00

Confusion

$10.00

Mistletoe Lime

$8.00

Mistletoe Strawberry

$8.00

Jack Frost

$11.00

Rudolphs Red Rocket

$11.00

Santas Sangria

$11.00

Merry Mule

$11.00

Jingle Juice

$11.00

The Grinch

$11.00

Snow Miser

$11.00

T

$10.00

T

$10.00

Wine

White Zinfandel

$4.50

Chardonnay

$4.50

Merlot

$4.50

6 Packs

6 Pack Miller Lite

$15.00

6 Pack Bud

$15.00

6 Pack Coors Light

$15.00

6 Pack Bud Light

$15.00

6 Pack Iron City

$15.00

6 Pack I.C. Light

$15.00

6 Pack Yuengling

$15.00

6 Pack Bud Light Lime

$15.00

6 Pack Rolling Rock

$15.00

6 Pack Ultra

$18.00

6 Pack Corona

$25.00

6 Pack Smirnoff Ice

$25.00

6 Pack White Claw

$25.00

6 Pack Founders All Day I.P.A

$25.00

6 Pack Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$25.00

Golf

MINI GOLF

$5.00

Drafts

Miller Lite Draft

$4.00

Coors Light Draft

$4.00

Yuengling Draft

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Wolf King

$6.00

Jai Alai

$6.00

Bumbleberry

$6.00

Bells 2 Heart

$6.00

Volcano Sauce Sour

$6.00

UFO Blueberry

$6.00

Happy Hour Draft

$3.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come and enjoy the Tiki Hut.

Location

8155 Steubenville Pike, McDonald, PA 15057

Directions

