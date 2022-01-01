Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges
American

Insurrection Aleworks

134 Reviews

$$

1635 E Railroad St

Heidelberg, PA 15106

Popular Items

The Curtain With...Hops
Cuban
Spicy Turkey Melt

BEER TO GO (Cans & Bottles)

Dark Star

$16.00+

Infinity

$16.00+

Where The Dankess Roams

$18.00+Out of stock

The Curtain With...Hops

$16.00+

Heidelfest

$12.00+

Olfactory Hues

$12.00+Out of stock

Mallemaroking

$12.00+

Panama Red

$16.00+

Leprechaun Crown

$12.00+

Buddha's Intelligent Design

$16.00+

Sonnig

$12.00+

Paradigm Shift

$12.00+

Ukraine Beers

ONIP 4 PK

$18.00Out of stock

ONIP 12 PK

$45.00Out of stock

ONIP Case

$85.00Out of stock

Appetizers

House made wild boar chili, queso, salsa, sour cream, fresh cilantro

Cheese Bites

$9.95

Pork Tatchos

$12.95

Fried Mushrooms

$11.95

Wings

5 Wings

$7.95

10 Wings

$15.95

Lrg aleworks

$12.00

Hand Helds

Pesto Melt

$10.95

Cuban

$14.95

Flank Steak Tacos

$16.95

Cowboy Burger

$15.95

Baja Fish Taco

$13.95

Spicy Turkey Melt

$14.95

Salmon Tacos

$15.95

Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Salads

Aleworks Salad

$10.95

Spinach, arugula, oranges, fresh berries, goat cheese, orange balsamic vinaigrette

Spring Mix

$4.95

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Sides

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Celery

$0.50

Side Aleworks

$0.50

Side Devil Ale

$0.50

Side Spicy Dry

$0.50

Side Mild Dry

$0.50

Side Hot Mustard

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chips and Salsa

$5.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Salsa

$0.75

Side mustard

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Garlic Rub

$0.50

Lrg Aleworks

Side Hoppy Tiger

$1.00

10oz aleworks

$10.00

Side Red Ender Bbq

Hoppy Tiger

$0.50

Soup

Cup Pickle

$4.95+

Bowl Pickle

$8.95

Oktoberfest specials

German Bratwurst

$18.95Out of stock

Jagerschnitzel

$18.95Out of stock

Bamberger

$18.95Out of stock

Pork Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1635 E Railroad St, Heidelberg, PA 15106

Directions

