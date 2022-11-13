- Home
Bob's Diner - Carnegie
211 Mansfield Blvd
Carnegie, PA 15106
Beverages
Water
Coffee
Coffee De-Caff
Hot Tea
Hot Tea De-Caff
Caramel Latte
French Vanilla Latte
Hot Chocolate
Orange Juice
Tomato Juice
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
Ice Tea
Sweet Tea
Raspberry Ice Tea
Lemonade
Arnold Palmer
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Mountain Dew
Sierra Mist
Orange Crush
Ginger Ale
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Root Beer Float
Strawberry Milkshake
IBC Root Beer
Bottle Pepsi
Bottle Diet Pepsi
Bottle Mountain Dew
Bottle Water
Breakfast
Mon-Fri Breakfast Special
Two eggs, choice of bacon, ham or sausage land toast, Mon-Fri until 10AM ONLY
Bob's Bountiful Breakfast
Two eggs any style, choice of bacon, sausage links or patties, hot sausage, turkey sausage or ham, served with home fries or hash browns and your choice of toast
Bob's Famous Breakfast Sandwich
Two slices of grilled Mancini bread, layered with egg, cheese, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage
Diner Omelet
Three egg omelet with your choice of cheese and 2 of the following: green peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, spinach, ham, bacon, or sausage, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
Bob's Steak & Eggs
A fresh cut choice 7 oz. top sirloin steak cooked to order, served with 2 eggs any style, home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
My Dad's Favorite
Two eggs, one pancake, one sausage link and one slice of bacon served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
Double Dad's
Three eggs, two pancakes, two slices of bacon, two sausage links, home fries or hash browns, and your choice of toast
Bob's Big Burrito
Jumbo tortilla filled with eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, and your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, topped with salsa and cheese
Bob's Original Mixed Grill
Scrambled eggs, home fries, onions, green peppers, bacon, ham, sausage, and cheese, cooked together and piled high, served with choice of toast
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Tender battered steak topped with our rich sausage gravy and paired with 2 farm fresh eggs any style, served with home fries or hash browns and choice of toast
Corned Beef Hash and Eggs
Slow cooked grilled corned beef hash with peppers and onions, served with 2 eggs, any style home fries or hash browns, and choice of toast
Biscuits and Gravy
Savory sausage gravy over fluffy fresh baked biscuits and served with home fries or hash browns
Bob's Eggs Benny
Grilled English muffin topped with thick ham, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce, served with home fries or hash browns
Claire's Veggie Benny
Grilled English muffin halves topped with tomato, poached eggs, and Hollandaise sauce and a side of fruit
Crab Cake Benny
English Muffin topped with lump crab meat cakes, spinach, fire roasted tomatoes, poached eggs, and hollandaise sauce. Served with Hash Browns
Bob's Classic Oversized Pancakes
Two large pancakes grilled to golden brown
Specialty Pancakes
Choice of blueberry, strawberry, banana pecan, chocolate chip, or cookies and cream
Bob's Belgian Waffle
Classic jumbo waffle cooked until crisp
Fancy Fruity Waffle
Topped with strawberries and whipped cream
French Toast
Three slices of Italian bread dipped in our secret batter
Impossible Breakfast Sandwich
Impossible Sausage Patty (made from plants, tastes like sausage) on an English muffin with egg and cheddar cheese
Strawberry Bagel
Veggie Breakfast Wrap
Avocado Toast
Bacon Dippers
Pumpkin Waffle
Quiche Zucc Mozz Roasted Tom
Quiche Lorraine
A LA CARTE
Side of Bacon (3 slices)
Sausage Links (2)
Sausage Patties (2)
Hot Sausage (1)
Corned Beef Hash
Ham
Home Fries
Hash Browns
One Egg
Two Eggs
Three Eggs
Fruit Cup
Fruit Plate
Oatmeal
Toast (2 slice)
English Muffin
Biscuit
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese
Muffin
Pancake (1)
French Toast (1 slice)
Raisin French Toast
Turkey Sausage
Impossible Sausage
Specialty Pancake
3 Pack Muffins
Saus Gravy
Holly Sauce
Tom Slices
APPS
Avocado Toast
Bruschetta
Chicken Fingers and Fries
Corkscrew Shirmp
Nachos Supreme
Nachos and Cheese
Chips and cheese sauce
Pierogi Bites
Provolone Sticks
served with your choice of marinara or ranch
Wing Dings & Fries
Zucchini
served with your choice of marinara or ranch
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Entree sized salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and spicy, tangy chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Entree sized salad with tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, shredded cheddar, and grilled chicken breast
Small Diner Salad
Side salad with fresh veggies
Grilled Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Bistro Salad
Mardi Gras Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Sides & Soups
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Diner Home Fries
Hash Browns
Sweet Potato Fries
Baked Potato
Onion Rings
Fresh Fruit Plate
Small Fruit Cup
Cole Slaw
Cottage Cheese
Bowl Chili
Quart Of Chilli
Bowl Of Soup
Quart of Soup
Tuna Salad Scoop
Veggie Of The Day
Applesauce
Pasta Salad
Scoop Chix Salad
Mac and Cheese
Side Chz Sauce
Quart Of Chix Salad
Quart Tuna Salad
Hot Sandwiches
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Served with your choice of potato
Hot Meatloaf Sandwich
Served with your choice of potato
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served with your choice of potato
Chicken Sandwich
Served on a grilled roll with lettuce and tomato
Grilled Cheese
On freshly sliced Italian bread
Turkey-Bacon and Swiss
Grilled on Italian Bread
Bob's Big Fish Sandwich
Hand breaded, freshly fried and served on a fish bun
Philly Steak & Cheese
Served with sautéed peppers and onions on grilled Italian roll
Monte Cristo
Grilled turkey, ham, and swiss cheese, batter dipped and grilled on Italian bread
Reuben
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and specialty sauce on marbled rye
Rachel
Grilled turkey with swiss cheese, coleslaw, and speciality sauce on marbled rye
BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Grilled Corned Beef Sandwich
Caprese Sandwich
Crab Cake Sandwich
Bobarino
Sandwiches and Wraps
Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato
On your choice of bread or toast
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Served on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Served on a toasted croissant with lettuce and tomato
Soup & 1/2 Sandwich (new)
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Veggie Wrap
California Turkey Wrap
Po’boy Shrimp Wrap
Diner Club
Burgers
Diner Burger
Generous portion of Bob's freshly ground beef cooked to your specification
Bobby Burger
With bacon, cheese, and BBQ sauce
Patty Melt
Burger with swiss cheese and sautéed onions on grilled marbled rye
Impossible Burger
Impossible Burger w/ Cheese
Impossibly good, topped with cheese
Brunch Burger
California Burger
Gourmet Burger
Dinner Specials
Monday Pot Roast
Turkey Tuesday
Tuesday Only - True turkey dinner with all the fixings - stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable and cranberry sauce
Thursday Pork Chops
Thursday Only - Fresh cut boneless, thick and juicy, the way Nana made them
Friday Stuffed Green Peppers
Friday Only - Served in fresh tomato sauce
Lasagna
Prime Rib
Kid's Lunch/Dinner*
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
Kid's grilled cheese & fries
Kids Hot Dog & Fries
Kid's hot dog & fries
Kids Corn Dog & Fries
Kid's corn dog & fries
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
Kid's chicken fingers & fries
Kids Burger & Fries
Kid's sized burger & fries
Kids Cheese Burger & Fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
Kid's Mac & Cheese
Lunch Special
DESSERTS
Daily Pie
Daily Cake
Buckeye Cake
Lemon Cloud Cake
Peanur Butter Pie
Rasberry Torte Cake
Bourbon Torte
Carrot Cake
Toasted Almond Cake
Red Velvet Cake
Rasberry Mango Cake
Triple Chocolate Cake
Black Widow Cake
Chocolate Cake
Tiramisu Cake
Orange Dreamsicle
Apple Walnut Carmel Cake
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Kids Breakfast
Kid's Lunch/Dinner
Kids Drinks
Water
Kids Orange Juice
Kids Tomato Juice
Kids Apple Juice
Kids Cranberry Juice
Kids Ice Tea
Kids Sweet Tea
Kids Raspberry Tea
Kids Lemonade
Kids Arnold Palmer
Kids Pepsi
Kids Diet Pepsi
Kids Mountain Dew
Kids Sierra Mist
Kids Milk
Kids Chocolate Milk
Kids Hot Chocolate
Orange Crush
TAKE HOME
Quart Chicken Salad
Quart Tuna Salad
Quart Soup of the Day
Quart Chili
Quart Pulled Pork
Quart Pasta Salad
Quart Italian Dressing
Quart Balsamic Dressing
Tray Lasagna
Tray Mac & Cheese
Whole Quiche
Muffins 3 for 5
Whole Bourbon Pecan Chocolate Tart
12 Blow Your Mind Brownies
Black T-Shirts
Tie Dye T-Shirts
Baby Onsies
Other Retailgiftcard
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Real Food, Real Friendly
211 Mansfield Blvd, Carnegie, PA 15106