Bigham Tavern
1 Review
$$
321 Bigham Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
Shareables
Animal Fries
Fresh cut fries, sauteed onions, melted cheese and special sauce.
Basket of Spud Sides
Click here to order a side of housemade chips or fresh cut fries
BT OG Dip
Like buffalo chicken dip, but better. Shredded chicken and cheese all sauced up in our BT Original Sauce with grilled pita
Buffaloaded Tots
And you thought tots couldn’t get any better— Tater tots topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and BT original sauce
Chips
Choose one or three! Served with a side of house fried tortilla chips
Fried Cauliflower Appetizer
Half Pound Cauliflower
Lightly breaded and fried cauliflower florets, served with a side of our homemade Southwest sauce.
Full Pound Cauliflower
Lightly breaded and fried cauliflower florets, served with a side of our homemade Southwest sauce.
Fried Cheese
Gluten Free Tenders
Served with a GF super side!
Gravy Fries
Fresh cut fries smothered in gravy
Hot Cheese Bites
Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!
Hummus
Classic hummus served with a fresh pesto punch, pickled and fresh veggies and grilled pita for dipping
Irish Nachos
House made potato chips loaded with slow roasted corned beef, cheddar jack, scallions, special sauce and beer cheese.
Loaded Chips
house made chips, beer cheese and cheddar jack, bacon, jalapenos and onions
Loaded Fries
Fresh cut seasoned fries, beer cheese and cheddar jack, bacon, jalapenos and onions
Mount Nachos
A giant serving of house made tortilla chips, melted beer cheese, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and of course salsa Please note that all toppings will be packaged individually on the side to preserve the crispness of our tortilla chips.
Onion Rings - Large Basket
Pierogies
Lightly fried little pillows of love (and potato and cheddar, but mostly love) with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream. We don’t even make you chase these guys around PNC Park
Quesadilla
Stuffed to the max with cheese, black beans, diced tomatoes and your choice of protein
Tenders Basket
Southern style crispy tenders with your choice of sauce and fresh cut fries
Tenders Only
Tickled Pickles
Hand cut pickle slices dipped in bacon batter and deep fried. Served with southwest aioli
Soft Pretzel Sticks (3)
(3) pretzel sticks | beer cheese or honey mustard
Bowls
Rice Bowl
Fresh steamed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions and kale crunch, with sesame ginger sauce, scallions and toasted sesame seeds over rice. Upgrade your bowl with a protein of your choice!
Famous Bowl
Mashed potatoes and gravy topped with fried chicken, cheddar jack and corn.
Corn-itas Bowl
Seasoned pulled pork, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, lime crema and queso fresco piled on a warm piece of cornbread
Soups & Salads
House Salad
Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons
Caesar Salad
Tastes best when wearing a toga—romaine, seasoned croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, and caesar dressing
Chili with Cornbread
Loaded with beefy, beany goodness and a side of cornbread
French Onion Soup
Classic beef broth full of onions and topped with bread and melty cheese
Kale Crunch Salad
A colorful and crunchy combo of fresh rainbow kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, beets, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, feta cheese
Pittsburgh Salad
Mixed greens, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot, and cheddar cheese… yinz better believe this is topped with fries
Protein and Grain Bowl
A tasty blend of brown and red rice, kale, quinoa, barley lightly seasoned topped with kale crunch, beets and sweet chili glazed grilled chicken
Soup of the Day
Please call the restaurant for our daily selection :)
Soup Sample
Southwest Salad
Mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, red onion, queso fresco and southwest ranch.
KALE & DILL SALAD
Mac Attack
Buff Chick Mac
Cavatappi pasta tossed in white cheddar mac sauce, fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles and scallions. Served with a pretzel stick
Loaded Mac
Not THAT kind of loaded, silly. Cavatappi pasta tossed in gourmet cheese sauce with grilled chicken, bacon, and tomato. Served with a pretzel stick
Smokehouse Mac
Cavatappi pasta tossed in gourmet cheese sauce with smoked gouda, pulled pork and a sweet Memphis drizzle
Large Plain Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi noodles and our famous mac sauce, served with a pretzel stick.
Handhelds
All American Burger
Certified angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles
BBQ Pulled Pork
Slow roasted pulled bbq pork topped with cheddar cheese, classic slaw and coyote onion straws on a Kaiser bun.
Big Grilled Cheesy
Cheesesteak
Steak + Provolone Cheese = Delicious. We made it even better by throwin’ on some sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms and topped it off with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Sandwich
Choose grilled or hand breaded fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser bun
Club Wrap
“I order the club sandwich all the time and I’m not even a member. I don’t know how I get away with it.” Ham, turkey, bacon, American, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a spinach wrap
Cuban
Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard—all pressed on a hoagie bun. All you need is a cigar
Fish Sandwich
Beer battered cod fillet with lettuce, tomato, and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce all heaped up on a Kaiser roll
French Onion Pretzel Burger
Caramelized onions and melty fontina cheese hug this giant certified angus beef burger, with spinach and tomato on a Pretzel Bun
Hangover Helper
Most recently spotted on The Travel Channel’s ‘Food Paradise’ and First Place Winner & Peoples Choice recipient at the 2015 PittsBurgher Competition: 1/2 pound certified angus beef seasoned with our coyote rub and plopped on top of a pork and potato hash. Topped with bacon, capicola, fried egg, crispy coyote onion straws, sweet chili sauce, American cheese, chipotle mayo, Guinness beer cheese, and tomato
Italian Hoagie
Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing
Pot Roast Melt
Ooey gooey American, fontina and pepper jack cheeses melted over a heap of shredded pot roast, caramelized onions and horsey mayo. Served on sourdough bread
Rachel
Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, thousand island on grilled marble rye
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on grilled marble rye
Smash Burger
Double patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.
The Big Ham 2.0
Our signature creation just got a facelift – baked ham, glazed ham, smoked ham and honey roasted ham, capicola, bacon, fontina cheese, dark mustard piled onto a sweet and salty pretzel bun
The Wake and Bacon
Rise and swine anytime of the day with peppered bacon, fried egg, tomato, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, and mayo on toasted italian
Veggie Burger
Chipotle black bean burger topped with spinach, tomato, queso fresco and spicy mayo
BSB BURGER
*New* Kids Meal
Kids Mac n Cheese
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Cheese Quesdilla
Kids Burgers Sliders
Kids Two Chicken Fingers
Kids GLUTEN FREE Chicken Tenders
Kids Flatbread Cheese Pizza
Kids Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza
Mckenzie Steak- GLUTEN FREE - no seasoning
McKenzie Grilled Chicken - GLUTEN FREE
