Chicken
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Bigham Tavern

1 Review

$$

321 Bigham Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
6 Wings

Special Notes from BT:

Use Dropdown Menu Above to Place Your Order

Click Dropdown Menu Above to Place Your Order! There you order food, beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks!

Shareables

Animal Fries

$8.95

Fresh cut fries, sauteed onions, melted cheese and special sauce.

Basket of Spud Sides

Click here to order a side of housemade chips or fresh cut fries

BT OG Dip

$9.95

Like buffalo chicken dip, but better. Shredded chicken and cheese all sauced up in our BT Original Sauce with grilled pita

Buffaloaded Tots

$9.95

And you thought tots couldn’t get any better— Tater tots topped with crumbled bleu cheese, bacon and BT original sauce

Chips

$5.95+

Choose one or three! Served with a side of house fried tortilla chips

Fried Cauliflower Appetizer

$9.95Out of stock

Half Pound Cauliflower

$6.95

Lightly breaded and fried cauliflower florets, served with a side of our homemade Southwest sauce.

Full Pound Cauliflower

$9.95

Lightly breaded and fried cauliflower florets, served with a side of our homemade Southwest sauce.

Fried Cheese

$6.95Out of stock

Gluten Free Tenders

$12.95

Served with a GF super side!

Gravy Fries

$6.95

Fresh cut fries smothered in gravy

Hot Cheese Bites

$8.95

Spicy cheese lightly fried with a side of ranch Toss ‘em in some wing sauce!

Hummus

$10.95

Classic hummus served with a fresh pesto punch, pickled and fresh veggies and grilled pita for dipping

Irish Nachos

$9.95

House made potato chips loaded with slow roasted corned beef, cheddar jack, scallions, special sauce and beer cheese.

Loaded Chips

$9.95

house made chips, beer cheese and cheddar jack, bacon, jalapenos and onions

Loaded Fries

$9.95

Fresh cut seasoned fries, beer cheese and cheddar jack, bacon, jalapenos and onions

Mount Nachos

$12.95

A giant serving of house made tortilla chips, melted beer cheese, tomato, jalapeno, black beans, onions, cilantro, sour cream, and of course salsa Please note that all toppings will be packaged individually on the side to preserve the crispness of our tortilla chips.

Onion Rings - Large Basket

$5.50

Pierogies

$8.95

Lightly fried little pillows of love (and potato and cheddar, but mostly love) with sautéed onion and a side of sour cream. We don’t even make you chase these guys around PNC Park

Quesadilla

$7.95

Stuffed to the max with cheese, black beans, diced tomatoes and your choice of protein

Tenders Basket

$10.95

Southern style crispy tenders with your choice of sauce and fresh cut fries

Tenders Only

$6.95

Tickled Pickles

$7.95

Hand cut pickle slices dipped in bacon batter and deep fried. Served with southwest aioli

Soft Pretzel Sticks (3)

$8.95

(3) pretzel sticks | beer cheese or honey mustard

Flatbreads

Pesto Mozzarella Flatbread

$9.95

Fresh pesto butter, buffalo mozzarella and tomato

Pittsburgh Flatbread

$10.95

Cheddar pierogies, slow roasted pot roast, cheddar jack cheese, red onion and drizzled with ranch. Served on naan

Bowls

Rice Bowl

$10.95

Fresh steamed broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, onions and kale crunch, with sesame ginger sauce, scallions and toasted sesame seeds over rice. Upgrade your bowl with a protein of your choice!

Famous Bowl

$13.95

Mashed potatoes and gravy topped with fried chicken, cheddar jack and corn.

Corn-itas Bowl

$13.95

Seasoned pulled pork, pico de gallo, black beans, avocado, lime crema and queso fresco piled on a warm piece of cornbread

Soups & Salads

House Salad

$5.95+

Chopped romaine, diced cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese, carrot and croutons

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Tastes best when wearing a toga—romaine, seasoned croutons, parmigiano-reggiano, and caesar dressing

Chili with Cornbread

$6.95

Loaded with beefy, beany goodness and a side of cornbread

French Onion Soup

$5.95

Classic beef broth full of onions and topped with bread and melty cheese

Kale Crunch Salad

$10.95

A colorful and crunchy combo of fresh rainbow kale, shaved Brussels sprouts, Napa cabbage, red cabbage, radicchio, carrots, beets, candied pecans, mandarin oranges, feta cheese

Pittsburgh Salad

$9.95

Mixed greens, green peppers, pepperoncini, tomato, hard boiled egg, onion, cucumber, carrot, and cheddar cheese… yinz better believe this is topped with fries

Protein and Grain Bowl

$13.95

A tasty blend of brown and red rice, kale, quinoa, barley lightly seasoned topped with kale crunch, beets and sweet chili glazed grilled chicken

Soup of the Day

$5.95

Please call the restaurant for our daily selection :)

Soup Sample

$0.50

Southwest Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, avocado, corn, red onion, queso fresco and southwest ranch.

KALE & DILL SALAD

$14.95

Mac Attack

Buff Chick Mac

$13.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in white cheddar mac sauce, fried buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles and scallions. Served with a pretzel stick

Loaded Mac

$14.95

Not THAT kind of loaded, silly. Cavatappi pasta tossed in gourmet cheese sauce with grilled chicken, bacon, and tomato. Served with a pretzel stick

Smokehouse Mac

$12.95

Cavatappi pasta tossed in gourmet cheese sauce with smoked gouda, pulled pork and a sweet Memphis drizzle

Large Plain Mac N Cheese

$10.95

Cavatappi noodles and our famous mac sauce, served with a pretzel stick.

Handhelds

All American Burger

$12.95

Certified angus beef with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles

BBQ Pulled Pork

$10.95

Slow roasted pulled bbq pork topped with cheddar cheese, classic slaw and coyote onion straws on a Kaiser bun.

Big Grilled Cheesy

$6.75

Cheesesteak

$13.95

Steak + Provolone Cheese = Delicious. We made it even better by throwin’ on some sauteed onions, green peppers and mushrooms and topped it off with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Sandwich

$9.95

Choose grilled or hand breaded fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a Kaiser bun

Club Wrap

$11.95

“I order the club sandwich all the time and I’m not even a member. I don’t know how I get away with it.” Ham, turkey, bacon, American, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato and mayo in a spinach wrap

Cuban

$12.95

Ham, pulled pork, swiss cheese, pickles, spicy mustard—all pressed on a hoagie bun. All you need is a cigar

Fish Sandwich

$12.95

Beer battered cod fillet with lettuce, tomato, and choice of tartar or cocktail sauce all heaped up on a Kaiser roll

French Onion Pretzel Burger

$14.95

Caramelized onions and melty fontina cheese hug this giant certified angus beef burger, with spinach and tomato on a Pretzel Bun

Hangover Helper

$15.95

Most recently spotted on The Travel Channel’s ‘Food Paradise’ and First Place Winner & Peoples Choice recipient at the 2015 PittsBurgher Competition: 1/2 pound certified angus beef seasoned with our coyote rub and plopped on top of a pork and potato hash. Topped with bacon, capicola, fried egg, crispy coyote onion straws, sweet chili sauce, American cheese, chipotle mayo, Guinness beer cheese, and tomato

Italian Hoagie

$12.95

Ham, salami, pepperoni, capicola, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion and Italian dressing

Pot Roast Melt

$11.95

Ooey gooey American, fontina and pepper jack cheeses melted over a heap of shredded pot roast, caramelized onions and horsey mayo. Served on sourdough bread

Rachel

$12.95

Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw, thousand island on grilled marble rye

Reuben

$13.95

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and thousand island on grilled marble rye

Smash Burger

$13.95

Double patty, American cheese, shredded lettuce, pickles, onion and special sauce.

The Big Ham 2.0

$13.95

Our signature creation just got a facelift – baked ham, glazed ham, smoked ham and honey roasted ham, capicola, bacon, fontina cheese, dark mustard piled onto a sweet and salty pretzel bun

The Wake and Bacon

$12.95

Rise and swine anytime of the day with peppered bacon, fried egg, tomato, pepper jack, avocado, lettuce, and mayo on toasted italian

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Chipotle black bean burger topped with spinach, tomato, queso fresco and spicy mayo

BSB BURGER

$14.95

Wings

6 Wings

$8.50

12 Wings

$15.00

24 Wings

$28.00

50 Wings

$60.00

1/2 Pound Boneless Bt Wings

$6.95

Full Pound Boneless Bt Wings

$12.95

Boneless Basket

$10.95+

Crispy, crunchy boneless wings tossed in a wing sauce of your choice or plain. Served with a side of fresh cut fries and ranch or bleu cheese

Quickie

Quickie

$10.50

*New* Kids Meal

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Cheese Quesdilla

$6.95

Kids Burgers Sliders

$6.95

Kids Two Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids GLUTEN FREE Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Flatbread Cheese Pizza

$6.95Out of stock

Kids Flatbread Pepperoni Pizza

$6.95Out of stock

Mckenzie Steak- GLUTEN FREE - no seasoning

$7.95

McKenzie Grilled Chicken - GLUTEN FREE

$6.95

Leona's

Bourbon Cherry Chocoloate on Chocolate Chunk

$6.50

Banana Bourbon Caramel on Oatmeal Lace

$6.50

Sweet Cream on Pumpkin

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Mint on Chocolate Wafer

$6.50

Apple Caramel On Brown Sugar Shortbread

$6.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato & Marshmallow on Brown Sugar Shortbread

$6.50

BT Sweets

1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Kids Scoop

$1.50

Fireball Apple Pie

$7.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$6.50Out of stock

Quinn's Pgh

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Austin's Big Cookie by Quinns

$6.00

Big Cookie W Ice Cream Scoop

$7.00

Cinnamon Roll W Ice Cream Scoop

$7.00Out of stock
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

#gobighamorgohome

Website

Location

321 Bigham Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211

Directions

